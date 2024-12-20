TIME’s Best Photos of 2024

As much as the photographs captured by TIME this year are a snapshot of 2024, they are also a look into what’s to come. By documenting history through their own lenses, TIME photographers sought out the unique and highlighted what is not always seen.

TIME photographers sat front row to this year’s biggest events—from the Paris Olympics to the U.S. election. TIME profiled Olympians gearing up for the most important competition of their lives with portraits that showcased each individual’s persona. Lanna Apisukh photographed, Sunny Choi joyfully breaking in front of the Unisphere in Queens, New York. Jay Kolsch illustrated Fred Richard’s sheer strength highlighted by light, shadow, and a vibrantly colored background. And Dana Scruggs captured Noah Lyles’ profound focus on reaching his Olympic finish line. Meanwhile, photographer Robbie Lawrence created a unique visual language for the 2024 Olympics which revealed the nuances of this year’s games. Each of Lawrence’s images, serve as an abstracted observation of the spectacle, athleticism, and emotion of the renowned competition.

The 2024 U.S. election cycle was covered by TIME photographers through both portraiture of candidates and reportage of campaign events, national conventions, and election night. Philip Montgomery created portraits of both President-elect Donald Trump and President Biden—the first time Biden has sat for an outside photographer in the Oval Office during his presidency. Evan Jenkins documented both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, creating vibrant images of the multi-day events. “Without a doubt, the greatest challenge is to go to the same repetitive environment every day and find a way to make new images,” says Jenkins. “I've found that boredom is an incredibly powerful tool for me and I've learned to harness the creativity that can come from it”

From left, top row: Dina Litovsky for TIME; Erik Carter for TIME; Joshua Kissi for TIME; Philip Montgomery for TIME; AB+DM for TIME; Philip Montgomery for TIME; Ruth Ossai for TIME; Charlotte Rutherford for TIME; Cass Bird for TIME; Irina Werning for TIME; Rebecca Kiger for TIME; Adam Ferguson for TIME

TIME photographers also worked to reflect the most difficult challenges of our time. For instance, an image of a young girl selling lemonade on a suburban street while a van testing air quality drives by was one of the many poignant photographs made by Rebecca Kiger in her year-long documentation of how residents of East Palestine navigated the worst hazardous chemical accident in recent history. And an image of a woman named Linda Jackson washing her hair in a plastic bin on the Navajo Nation, the striking mountains of Monument Valley piercing the background, was how Elliot Ross shed light on what life is like in America’s water inequality capital. “My kids would say, ‘Mom, did we ever have running water?’” Jackson says. “And I would say, ‘Kids, we did all the running.’”

For what’s to come, TIME photographers turned their lenses to the technologies, change-makers, and natural events that are transforming our world. Our team captured the new technologies that will change our creative experiences; the artists revolutionizing their industries; the world leaders preparing to reform their countries; and the impact of global consumption on our earth. These photographs represent a look into what the future holds. They allow us to not only prepare for what is to come, but to imagine something better. —Kara Milstein

Linda Jackson. " The Coming Storm ," Sept. 30 issue. Elliot Ross for TIME

Protesters demanding a hostage-release deal outside Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence. " Bibi At War ," Aug. 26 issue. Paolo Pellegrin—Magnum Photos for TIME

Performing artists entertain crowds with traditional dances from the various states of India. " India’s Devotees Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Ram Temple ," Jan. 24. Mahesh Shantaram for TIME

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. " The Salesman ," March 25 issue. Cedric Arnold for TIME

President Joe Biden. " If He Wins ," June 24 issue. Philip Montgomery for TIME

A protestor meditates early Monday morning inside the pro-Palestinian encampment on Columbia University campus. " 'Gaza Calls, Columbia Falls,' " April 29. Andres Kudacki for TIME

CIA Director William Burns, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. " The Secret Sharers ," March 11 issue. Stephen Voss for TIME

Shenice Copenhaver’s dog, Persephone, started going bald and developed anxiety shortly after a bitcoin mine began operating four blocks away. " Inside the Health Crisis of a Texas Bitcoin Town ," July 8. Jake Dockins for TIME

LaBrea Letson sells lemonade—made with bottled water—outside her grandmother Jennifer’s home near the derailment site. The van passing by, operated by a Norfolk Southern contractor, tests the air for hazardous chemicals. " A Town Derailed ," Feb. 12 issue. Rebecca Kiger for TIME

Sarah J. Maas surrounded by fans at Book Club Bar in Manhattan. " How Sarah J. Maas Built a Sprawling Fantasy Multiverse ," Jan. 30. Evan Angelastro for TIME

A 2.4 acre, four-million-gallon private swimming pool with a half-mile shoreline, sits at the heart of a new master planned community in Washington County–one of approximately 2,500 pools in the county. " The Coming Storm ," Sept. 30 issue. Elliot Ross for TIME

Fijians pick cans and plastics from landfill at the Vunato disposal site. " Paradise in Peril: Inside Fiji’s Fiery Battle Against Plastics ," July 15 issue. Adam Ferguson for TIME

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the last night of the DNC. " Inside Photographing the 2024 Democratic National Convention ," Aug. 23. Evan Jenkins for TIME

Noah Lyles. " The Flash ," July 15 issue. Dana Scruggs for TIME

An American flag is raised at the Harris election night watch party at Howard University in Washington, D.C. " The Best Photos From the 2024 Election Day ," Nov. 5. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

President-elect Donald Trump. " . " Person of the Year 2024 ," Dec. 30 issue. Platon for TIME

Lara Trump. " The Lara Trump Project ," July 12. Gillian Laub for TIME

Jhourney retreat at The Land in Sonoma County, Calif. " The Pursuit of Happiness ," Aug. 26 issue. Justin Maxon for TIME

President Prabowo Prabowo visits a local soccer club on a new floating pitch at Muara Angke. " How President Prabowo Subianto Is Steering Indonesia’s Future ," Oct 14. Muhammad Fadli for TIME

Nicola Coughlan. " Next Generation Leaders ," Oct. 28 issue. Agnes Lloyd-Platt for TIME

Melinda French Gates. " Her Way ," July 15 issue. Paola Kudacki for TIME

Children at the school in Ulaanbadrakh near Zuuvch-Ovoo, which has been renovated with the support of nuclear firm Orano. " The Promise of Nuclear Energy Brings the West to Mongolia ," May 27 issue. Nanna Heitmann—Magnum Photos for TIME

Former President Donald Trump stands with members of his family on the third day of the RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. " The Chaos and Commotion of the RNC in Photos ," July 19. Evan Jenkins for TIME

Secretary of State Antony Blinken. " The Envoy ," Jan. 22. Jared Soares for TIME

Immersive Gaming: Tecno Pocket Go. " Best Inventions 2024 ," Nov. 11 issue. Jo Whaley for TIME

Jaylen Brown. " ," Oct. 14 issue. TIME100 Next ," Oct. 14 issue. Myesha Evon for tIME