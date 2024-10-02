Jaylen Brown is more than an NBA star; he’s a force for justice and change. Watching him lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in June was inspiring, but what truly stands out is his commitment to uplifting others. In 2023, he signed one of the largest contracts in NBA history—$304 million—which was finalized while he was working with students in a high school robotics class. This act showed how he sees his success is deeply tied to his commitment to future generations.

After his 2024 championship win and selection as the Finals MVP, Jaylen launched Boston XChange, an initiative to build generational wealth in communities of color. This October, its incubator, created in partnership with the JLH Fund, will convene its first class of entrepreneurs from underinvested backgrounds, offering support such as workspaces, workshops, and grant funding. Boston XChange is not just a ­program—it’s a blueprint for change. Jaylen isn’t just an athlete; he’s a beacon of hope, showing us that true power lies in lifting others up. I stand with him, inspired by the path he’s paving for us all.

