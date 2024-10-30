Immersive Gaming

At first glance, the Tecno Pocket Go gaming system seems to be missing an important element: a screen. But when users slip on the augmented reality glasses that come with the controller, it opens up a display projection comparable to a 215-in. TV screen. Marrying the headset—which includes head-tracking, vibration, and adaptive posture technology—to a compact controller that doubles as a Windows 11 computer creates a more portable and immersive experience for gamers on the go, or with limited space at home. Users can even sync the glasses to their phone, TV, and other devices to create a DIY spatial reality. This fall it will be available in Europe.

