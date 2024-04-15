She moves with a lightness in a heavy world—bold, playful, and self-aware.

She is thoughtfully outspoken for the oppressed and displaced. She founded an influential editorial platform, Service95, to cover cultural topics and address humanitarian concerns. She believes in family, is grateful to her parents and supportive of her siblings.

She left home at 15 to propel her musical dreams into action. She is driven, independent, and possesses a desire for knowledge. She appeals to future artists to be mindful of the world around them.

She is herself, striving to redefine the pop-genre cosmos. She is Dua Lipa. Dua—Albanian for love.

She introduced her song “Houdini” with an image of a small key on the tip of her tongue. One can easily imagine her holding a ring of such keys, the master of her ever evolving kingdom.

Smith is a singer, songwriter, and author

Photograph by Zhong Lin for TIME

Set design by Michael Avina; styling by Lorenzo Posocco; hair by Peter Lux; make-up by Sam Visser; production by T Creative