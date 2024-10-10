TIME100 Next Gala 2024

See the Best Photos From the TIME100 Next Gala 2024

Victoria Monét, Reneé Rapp, Plaifah Kyoka ShodladdAnnie Noelker for TIME
By Olivia B. Waxman | Photographs by Annie Noelker for TIME

The 2024 TIME100 Next Gala, gathered emerging leaders worldwide to celebrate on Manhattan’s Pier 59. The annual franchise recognizes leaders to watch in health, climate, business, sports, entertainment, and more.

At the waterfront soiree, Grammy nominee Sabrina Carpenter performed and select 2024 TIME100 Next honorees gave toasts at the dinner to the people and causes significant to them, including Maryland's Democratic Governor Wes Moore, Emmy winner Anna Sawai (Shōgun), and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.

After walking the red carpet, 2024 TIME100 Next honorees hit the TIME Portrait Studio, sponsored by Toyota.

Below are the most memorable photos from the evening.

The TIME100 Next Gala was presented by Toyota, Discover Puerto Rico, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky, and FIJI Water.

Anna Sawai
Anna SawaiAnnie Noelker for TIME
Brandon Blackwood
Brandon BlackwoodAnnie Noelker for TIME
Laufey
LaufeyAnnie Noelker for TIME
Cole EscolaAnnie Noelker for TIME
Abigail Echo-Hawk
Abigail Echo-HawkAnnie Noelker for TIME
Reneé Rapp
Reneé RappAnnie Noelker for TIME
Wes Moore
Wes MooreAnnie Noelker for TIME
Anna Wolfe
Anna WolfeAnnie Noelker for TIME
Emma Brown
Emma BrownAnnie Noelker for TIME
Sable Elyse Smith
Sable Elyse SmithAnnie Noelker for TIME
Aisha Nyandoro
Aisha NyandoroAnnie Noelker for TIME
Victoria Monét
Victoria MonétAnnie Noelker for TIME
Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd
Plaifah Kyoka ShodladdAnnie Noelker for TIME
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Amelia DimoldenbergAnnie Noelker for TIME
Adam Met
Adam MetAnnie Noelker for TIME
Nicola Coughlan
Nicola CoughlanAnnie Noelker for TIME
Kaveh Akbar
Kaveh AkbarAnnie Noelker for TIME
Fred Richard
Fred RichardAnnie Noelker for TIME
Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan CollinsAnnie Noelker for TIME
Shaina Taub
Shaina TaubAnnie Noelker for TIME
Serigne Mbaye
Serigne MbayeAnnie Noelker for TIME
Adria Arjona
Adria ArjonaAnnie Noelker for TIME
Thomas Njeru
Thomas NjeruAnnie Noelker for TIME
Ashley Park
Ashley ParkAnnie Noelker for TIME
Mehreen Datoo
Mehreen DatooAnnie Noelker for TIME
Caleb Parker
Caleb ParkerAnnie Noelker for TIME

