TIME 100 honorees and guests gathered at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday night for the 2024 TIME 100 Gala. Many of the honorees, including actors Colman Domingo and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as well as musicians Jack Antonoff, Kylie Minogue, and 21 Savage, were present for the night’s festivities.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the gala and provided opening remarks following TIME CEO Jess Sibley and TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs. Fantasia Barrino, a TIME 100 honoree, performed a medley of her hits as an opening performance and Dua Lipa sang the three singles from her upcoming album, Radical Optimism.

TIME Portrait Studio highlighting TIME100 honorees and VIPs is presented by Glenfiddich.

“Scenes From the Gala” will present the night’s events in an elevated fashion, almost like cinematic snapshots of a film about the gala. We want to eschew the traditional idea of a celebrity photo booth by creating small scenarios that depict the stars in the moment.

The TIME100 Gala is TIME’s annual celebration of the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people. The Gala brings together icons, leaders, change-makers, and celebrities from across industries and nations for one lively evening of meaningful dialogue and celebration. This year’s Gala features live performances from Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino, two honorees on the 2024 TIME100 list.

TIME is teaming up with ABC to bring viewers inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala with a special television event. TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People, produced in partnership with P&G, airs Sunday, May 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC, and the next day on Hulu, featuring host Taraji P. Henson and appearances by Patrick Mahomes, Maya Rudolph, and more.

The TIME100 Gala was presented by Booking.com, Citi, Merck, Northern Data Group, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky, and Verizon.

Colman Domingo

Kelley Robinson

Alex Edelman

Billy Porter

Thelma Golden

Jesper Brodin

21 Savage