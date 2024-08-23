Inside Photographing the 2024 Democratic National Convention

A sea of blue with touches of red. Hats resembling husks of corn and donkeys, and clothing printed with the faces of political figures. Peering through crowds and signs to get a glimpse of a speaker on stage. These are all glimpses into what photographer Evan Jenkins sees through the lens of his camera as he wanders through crowds at the 2024 Democratic National Convention taking place in Chicago this week. As attendees and delegates revel in the words spoken by speakers, from former president Barack Obama to Oprah Winfrey, TIME aims to give you a semblance of what it might feel like to be there.
For the past four days Jenkins has ventured into the United Center arena to capture the personality of the DNC as Democrats nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate. Trading royal and poppy blue for the bright and fiery red of the Republican National Convention, where Jenkins was photographing only a month before. “It's easy to slip into polemics and moralizing when it comes to political events,” says Jenkins when speaking about his experience photographing both conventions, “so my approach is to eschew those things in favor of showing how people express themselves individually and in a group when they believe in something strongly.”
While the space is filled with excitement and bright colors, Jenkins says things quickly begin to look the same. A true test for a photographer in an environment such as the DNC is to continue to make fresh images each day. “Without a doubt, the greatest challenge is to go to the same repetitive environment every day and find a way to make new images,” says Jenkins. “I've found that boredom is an incredibly powerful tool for me and I've learned to harness the creativity that can come from it”
The long and tedious days allow for time to settle into a space and find the unusual, or sit with a single image to make sure it is framed perfectly. “The spectacular elements of an event of that scale are what fascinate me, so I like to observe the macro dynamics at work and then zoom all the way into the individual elements - the people - that make that up”
