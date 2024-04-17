This February, I spoke at the Munich Security Conference about the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to stand for democratic values and against authoritarianism. Moments later, in an unplanned appearance, Yulia Navalnaya took the stage. And she immediately captivated the hundreds of leaders there—myself included. Navalnaya addressed the news that had broken just hours before that her husband Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, had died. With great courage, Navalnaya denounced the lies and cruelty of the Russian government. She wondered out loud if she should have remained in Munich after she heard the news. “What would Alexei have done in my place?” she asked. “He would be on this stage.” We met later that day and spoke about her children and how her family was contemplating the fate not just of her husband, but also of his cause. To the benefit of people around the world, Yulia Navalnaya has now assumed her own leadership role on the world stage. Navalnaya has vowed to continue her husband’s fight for justice and the rule of law, giving renewed hope to those working against corruption and for a free, democratic Russia. And in so doing, she demonstrates exceptional selflessness and strength. Since that day in Munich, Navalnaya has emerged not only as a symbol of democratic values, but as a courageous fighter for them. The United States stands with her—and all those fighting for freedom and democracy.

