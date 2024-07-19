The Chaos and Commotion of the RNC in Photos

The Republican National Convention kicked off this week in Milwaukee in the shadow of an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The dramatic scene last Saturday in Butler, Penn., in which the GOP presidential nominee stood defiantly with a raised fist after being wounded in the ear, added a charge to the proceedings, energizing attendees already optimistic about their chances against President Joe Biden in November.

Photographer Evan Jenkins documented the convention for TIME, capturing the chaos, excitement, and all the moments in between. From a governor's dog who took the stage, to t-shirts on sale featuring Trump's mugshot, here are some of the most compelling visuals from a week inside the Republican National Convention.

Former President Donald Trump stands with members of his family on the third day of the RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. on July 17, 2024. Evan Jenkins for TIME

Supporters of former President Trump in the crowd on the first day of the RNC on July 15; An attendee and alternate delegate on the first day of the RNC. Evan Jenkins for TIME

Shirts for sale depicting former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis outside of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 15. Evan Jenkins for TIME

A Trump sign rests on an attendee's leg inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 15; An attendee with a leg cast decorated with the American flag on July 15. Evan Jenkins for TIME

An attendee takes a break to charge their phone on the third day of the RNC on July 17; A woman takes a moment to look at a shirt depicting the mugshot of Former President Trump with the words "Never Surrender" at a merchandise shop at the RNC on July 17. Evan Jenkins for TIME

A man sits with his signs outside the check-in gate of the RNC on July 15. Evan Jenkins for TIME

Attendees adorned in red and cowboy hats on the first day of the RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 15. Evan Jenkins for TIME

Rapper Forgiato Blow wears a shirt depicting an image taken after the apparent assassination attempt of former President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., taken only two days before; An attendee bows his head in prayer on day one of the RNC on July 15. Evan Jenkins for TIME

A member of security checks his watch during a speech on the second day of the RNC on July 16; An attendee poses with a large poster of former President Trump on July 16. Evan Jenkins for TIME

Text displayed on a teleprompter during a speech at the RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 15. Evan Jenkins for TIME

Attendees reflected in a mirrored wall at the RNC on July 15. Evan Jenkins for TIME

An attendee holds up an American flag on the third day of the RNC on July 17; Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy poses for photos on the floor of the RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 17. Evan Jenkins for TIME

Attendees share a poncho to stay dry from the rain as they leave after night one of the RNC on July 15; A screen streaming Fox News is seen on a video camera on the floor of the RNC at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 15. Evan Jenkins for TIME

An attendee poses for photos inside a "Trump 2024" sign outside of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 15. Evan Jenkins for TIME

An attendee takes a photo of a vehicle on display on day the third day of the RNC on July 17; A cardboard cutout of Trump on display in front of a booth outside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 17. Evan Jenkins for TIME

An attendee wearing a hat with Abraham Lincoln on it lights a cigarette outside on July 15; An attendee wears a colonial military costume on the first day of the RNC on July 15. Evan Jenkins for TIME

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks on stage with his dog, Babydog, on the second day of the RNC on July 16. Evan Jenkins for TIME

A group of fraternity brothers from the University of North Carolina pose for a portrait on the third day on the RNC on July 17; An attendee shows off a dress depicting the "Appeal to Heaven" flag on July 17. Evan Jenkins for TIME

Protestors with the organization Code Pink demonstrate outside of the RNC in Milwaukee on July 16. Evan Jenkins for TIME

Attendees pose for a portrait outside of the RNC on July 17; A man wears a bandage on his ear to match the one worn by former President Trump outside of the RNC on July 17. Evan Jenkins for TIME

An attendee takes a rest outside on the third day of the RNC on July 17; An attendee shows off rhinestone American flag high heels on July 17. Evan Jenkins for TIME

State Police officers gather outside of the Fiserv Forum on the second day of the RNC in Milwaukee on July 16. Evan Jenkins for TIME