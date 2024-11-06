The Best Photos From the 2024 Election Day

APTOPIX Election 2024 America Votes California
A voter works on her ballot at a polling place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Election Day, in Simi Valley, Calif., on Nov. 5, 2024.Chris Pizzello—AP Photo
By TIME Photo
Updated: | Originally published: ;

As Americans settle in at home to watch the results of the 2024 Presidential Election unfold, TIME’s photo editors are following images from photographers across the country.

From the early hours as the first polls opened, to the late night anticipation of results streaming in, photographers across the United States are capturing a visual chronicle of Election Day. While navigating the repetitive scenes of voting lines and election night watch parties, they attempt to find compelling images as the evening rolls on.

Below is a selection of the strongest and most striking images from this Election Day, as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are essentially tied in the polls.

The photographs capture the anxieties, uncertainty, and excitement of a day like no other.

2024 U.S. Presidential Election Night, at Howard University, in Washington
Members of the media work at the venue of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris' night rally during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, at Howard University, in Washington, D.C. Kevin Mohatt—Reuters
11/5/2024, Howard University, Washington, D.C. An American flag is raised at the Harris election night watch party at Howard University in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 5, 2024. Gabriella Demczuk / TIME
An American flag is raised at the Harris election night watch party at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME
APTOPIX Election 2024 America Votes New York
Poll worker Marion Jordan-Mcfarlane helps guide voters to get their ballots at a busy polling site in the Brooklyn borough of New York.Seth Wenig—AP Photo
Florida Residents Cast Ballots For 2024 US Presidential Election
Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer to former President Donald Trump, center, speaks to members of the media outside a polling location for the Presidential election at the Mandel Community Center in Palm Beach, Fla.Josh Ritchie—Bloomberg/Getty Images
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
People attend a watch party at 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar, as the Empire State Building is seen in the background, in New York City.Andrew Kelly—Reuters
Democratic Presidential Nominee Vice President Kamala Harris Holds Election Night Event At Howard University
Women with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. sit together ahead of an election night event held by Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Brandon Bell—Getty Images
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
People cast their votes during the U.S. presidential election on Election Day at Bayfield County's Cable Community Center polling location in Cable, Wis. Erica Dischino—Reuters
US-VOTE-POLITICS-ELECTION
Supporters of former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. on Election Day.Giordio Viera—AFP/Getty Images
APTOPIX Election 2024 America Votes Nevada
People wait in line to vote at the Downtown Reno Library, in Reno, Nev.Godofredo A. Vasquez—AP Photo
APTOPIX Election 2024 America Votes New York
The headstone of Susan B. Anthony is covered in "I voted" stickers at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, N.Y. Lauren Petracca—AP Photo
November 5, 2024 Scenes on the road to Mar A Lago and inside the Palm Beach Convention Center during the Trump election party. Photo by David Butow/Redux
Members of the media prepare for the evening at the Election Night Watch Party for former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.David Butow for TIME
California Residents Cast Ballots For 2024 US Presidential Election
Voters mark their ballots inside the San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home polling location in San Francisco.David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images
APTOPIX Election 2024 America Votes New York
Voters cast their ballots at the P.S. 256 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.Yuki Iwamura—AP Photo
APTOPIX Election 2024 America Votes Arizona
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots outside a polling station on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz.Andres Leighton—AP Photo
Three-year-old Zayn sits on his father's shoulders as he votes at the First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn in Mich., on Nov. 5, 2024.
Three-year-old Zayn sits on his father's shoulders as he votes at the First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn in Mich.David Goldman—AP
APTOPIX US Election 2024 Global Reaction Peru
Shamans perform a good luck ritual holding posters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, at the beach in Lima, Peru.Martin Mejia—AP Photo
Democratic Presidential Nominee Vice President Kamala Harris Holds Election Night Event At Howard University
Kamala Harris drops by a phone bank event at the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Election Day in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik—Getty Images
APTOPIX Election 2024 America Votes Space Station
In this photo provided by NASA, from left, astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague and Don Pettit show their U.S. flag-themed socks aboard the International Space Station on Election Day. NASA/AP
APTOPIX Election 2024 America Votes Arizona
Voters stand in line outside a polling place at Madison Church in Phoenix, Ariz. Matt York—AP
Dogs brought to the polling location in Dixville Notch, N.H., the tiny town that hosts a traditional first-in-the-nation vote, just after midnight on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Ryan David Brown/The New York Times)
Dogs brought to the polling location in Dixville Notch, N.H., the tiny town that hosts a traditional first-in-the-nation vote, just after midnight on Election Day. Twelve minutes after midnight, at least in Dixville Notch, the general election ended in a tie: three votes for Kamala Harris, and three for Donald Trump. Ryan David Brown—The New York Times/Redux

