The Best Photos From the 2024 Election Day

As Americans settle in at home to watch the results of the 2024 Presidential Election unfold, TIME’s photo editors are following images from photographers across the country.

From the early hours as the first polls opened, to the late night anticipation of results streaming in, photographers across the United States are capturing a visual chronicle of Election Day. While navigating the repetitive scenes of voting lines and election night watch parties, they attempt to find compelling images as the evening rolls on.

Below is a selection of the strongest and most striking images from this Election Day, as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are essentially tied in the polls.

The photographs capture the anxieties, uncertainty, and excitement of a day like no other.

Members of the media work at the venue of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris' night rally during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, at Howard University, in Washington, D.C. Kevin Mohatt—Reuters

An American flag is raised at the Harris election night watch party at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Gabriella Demczuk for TIME

Poll worker Marion Jordan-Mcfarlane helps guide voters to get their ballots at a busy polling site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Seth Wenig—AP Photo

Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer to former President Donald Trump, center, speaks to members of the media outside a polling location for the Presidential election at the Mandel Community Center in Palm Beach, Fla. Josh Ritchie—Bloomberg/Getty Images

People attend a watch party at 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar, as the Empire State Building is seen in the background, in New York City. Andrew Kelly—Reuters

Women with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. sit together ahead of an election night event held by Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Brandon Bell—Getty Images

People cast their votes during the U.S. presidential election on Election Day at Bayfield County's Cable Community Center polling location in Cable, Wis. Erica Dischino—Reuters

Supporters of former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. on Election Day. Giordio Viera—AFP/Getty Images

People wait in line to vote at the Downtown Reno Library, in Reno, Nev. Godofredo A. Vasquez—AP Photo

The headstone of Susan B. Anthony is covered in "I voted" stickers at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, N.Y. Lauren Petracca—AP Photo

Members of the media prepare for the evening at the Election Night Watch Party for former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. David Butow for TIME

Voters mark their ballots inside the San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home polling location in San Francisco. David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Voters cast their ballots at the P.S. 256 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Yuki Iwamura—AP Photo

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots outside a polling station on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz. Andres Leighton—AP Photo

Three-year-old Zayn sits on his father's shoulders as he votes at the First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn in Mich. David Goldman—AP

Shamans perform a good luck ritual holding posters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, at the beach in Lima, Peru. Martin Mejia—AP Photo

Kamala Harris drops by a phone bank event at the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Election Day in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik—Getty Images

In this photo provided by NASA, from left, astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague and Don Pettit show their U.S. flag-themed socks aboard the International Space Station on Election Day. NASA/AP

Voters stand in line outside a polling place at Madison Church in Phoenix, Ariz. Matt York—AP