As fall approaches and temperatures begin to drop, Netflix has the goods for afternoons spent on the couch, binging shows and streaming movies.
The streaming service is airing some highly-anticipated content this month, including an original series from Glee and Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy. The Politician stars Tony winner Ben Platt, who is also an executive producer, as a wealthy teen with intense political aspirations. Platt is joined by a star-studded cast including Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton and Laura Dreyfuss (Platt’s co-star from the original cast of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway), with guest stars Bette Midler, Judith Light and January Jones. The first season of The Politician debuts on Sept. 27.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse also joins the service’s offerings this month, in addition to season 9 of The Walking Dead, a new Chelsea Handler special and Surviving R. Kelly, dream hampton’s docuseries examining allegations of sexual assault against the R&B singer.
There’s no shortage of movies available on Netflix in September: 2007’s legendary Superbad and 2010’s Eat Pray Love, based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s book of the same name, will be available for streaming on Sept. 1 and Sept. 10, respectively.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix — and everything leaving — in September 2019.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in September 2019
Availability TBD
Vagabond
Available Sept. 6
Archibald’s Next Big Thing
Elite: Season 2
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
The Spy
Available Sept. 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Evelyn
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020
Available Sept. 12
The I-Land
The Mind, Explained
Available Sept. 13
The Chef Show: Volume 2
Hello, Privilege: It’s Me, Chelsea
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
The Ranch: Part 7
Tall Girl
Unbelievable
Available Sept. 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
Available Sept. 17
The Last Kids on Earth
Available Sept. 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Criminal
Disenchantment: Part 2
Fastest Car: Season 2
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
Las del hockey
Available Sept. 23
Team Kaylie
Available Sept. 24
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
Available Sept. 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
Birders
El recluso
Glitch: Season 3
Available Sept. 26
Explained: Season 2
Available Sept. 27
Bard of Blood
Dragons: Rescue Riders
El marginal: Season 3
In the Shadow of the Moon
The Politician
Skylines
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
Vis a vis: Season 4
Available Sept. 30
Mo Gilligan: Momentum
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in September 2019
Available Sept. 1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho (2000)
Dante’s Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister’s Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Available Sept. 4
The World We Make
Available Sept. 6
Article 15
Available Sept. 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Available Sept. 10
Eat Pray Love
Shameless: Season 9 (Shameless U.S.)
Available Sept. 12
Turbo
Available Sept. 13
Head Count
I’m Sorry: Season 2
Available Sept. 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Available Sept. 15
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Available Sept. 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
Available Sept. 18
Come and Find Me
Available Sept. 19
Océans
Available Sept. 20
Daddy Issues
Available Sept. 21
Sarah’s Key
Available Sept. 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Available Sept. 25
Furie
Available Sept. 26
The Grandmaster
Available Sept. 30
Gotham: Season 5
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September 2019
Leaving Sept. 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Clockwork Orange
Angels & Demons
Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
Batman Begins
Battlefield Earth
Californication: Season 1-7
Eight Legged Freaks
Emma
Ghost Ship
Gothika
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hercules
High-Rise
Magic Mike
Meet Joe Black
Miami Vice
Monster House
Mr. Mom
Disney’s Mulan
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
Sydney White
The Dark Knight
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The First Monday in May
The Hangover
Leaving Sept. 4
Kicking and Screaming
Leaving Sept. 6
Honey 3
Leaving Sept. 9
Leroy & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
Leaving Sept. 14
Disney’s Pocahontas
Tulip Fever
Leaving Sept. 15
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3
Leaving Sept. 16
Super Genius: Season 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Leaving Sept. 20
Carol
Leaving Sept. 23
The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
Leaving Sept. 24
Portlandia: Season 1-5
Leaving Sept. 25
Parenthood: Season 1-6
Leaving Sept. 26
Bachelorette
Night School