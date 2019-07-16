Here Are the 2019 Emmy Nominations

The 2019 Emmy nominations are here.
D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong announced the Emmy’s top categories, including best drama, best comedy and others on Tuesday morning. Top nominations included nods for Barry, The Good Place, Fleabag, Game of Thrones and Ozark, among several program.
The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox. A host has not yet been announced. Below are all the nominees.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Variety Talk Series
Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Television Movie
Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé