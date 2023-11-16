-
Stella McCartney
Designer, Stella McCartney; Sustainability Advisor, LVMH
Coldplay
Musicians
Beth Ford
CEO, Land O'Lakes
Trista Patterson
Director of Sustainability, Microsoft/Xbox
Matti Lehmus
CEO and President, Neste Corporation
Sebastião Salgado
Photographer
Gloria Fluxà Thienemann
Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer, Iberostar Group
MrBeast
Content creator
Francis Kéré
Founder and architect, Kéré Architecture
Michael Cannon-Brookes
Co-CEO and co-founder, Atlassian
Danielle Fugere
President and Chief Counsel, As You Sow
Ezgi Barcenas
Chief Sustainability Officer, AB InBev
Esther An
Chief Sustainability Officer, City Developments Limited
Geeta Aiyer
President and founder, Boston Common Asset Management
Rajiv J. Shah
President, The Rockefeller Foundation
Miranda Ballentine
Strategic Advisor and founding CEO, Clean Energy Buyers Alliance
William McDonough
Architect; Chief Executive, McDonough Innovation
James Cameron
Filmmaker
Lisa Ekstrand
Head of Sustainability, Vestas
Leaders
Presented By
Sultan Al Jaber
Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE; CEO, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company; Chairman, Masdar
Adam Gardner
Co-founder, Reverb.org; musician, Guster
Fatih Birol
Executive Director, International Energy Agency
John Kerry
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate
Bill Gates
Founder, Breakthrough Energy Ventures; co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Paul Dickinson
Founder Chair, Carbon Disclosure Project
Scott Wiener
State Senator, California
Annette Clayton
CEO, Schneider Electric North America
Lucie Pinson
Executive director and founder, Reclaim Finance
María Mendiluce
CEO, We Mean Business Coalition
Roxanne Brown
International vice president at large, United Steelworkers
Naomi Oreskes
Professor, Harvard University
Carlos Manuel Rodríguez
CEO, Global Environment Facility
Jennifer Morris
CEO, The Nature Conservancy
Peter Bakker
President and CEO, World Business Council for Sustainable Development
Yet-Ming Chiang
Professor, MIT; co-founder, Sublime Systems and Form Energy
Jennifer Wilcox
Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Fossil Energy and Carbon, U.S. Department of Energy
Jesper Brodin
CEO, Ingka Group/IKEA
Ana Unruh Cohen
Senior Director, White House Council on Environmental Quality
Suzanne DiBianca
Chief Impact Officer and EVP of Corporate Relations, Salesforce
Robin Zeng
Chairman and founder, CATL
Kara Hurst
Chief Sustainability Officer, Amazon
Stella Li
CEO, BYD Americas
Rebecca Marmot
Chief Sustainability Officer, Unilever
Ian Learmonth
CEO, Clean Energy Finance Corporation
Vincent Clerc
CEO, A.P. Moller-Maersk
Anna Borg
President and CEO, Vattenfall
Kathleen McLaughlin
Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart
Pascal Soriot
CEO, AstraZeneca
Christian Mumenthaler
CEO, Swiss Re
Shemara Wikramanayake
CEO, Macquarie Group
Dan Ammann
President of Low Carbon Solutions, ExxonMobil
Zhang Bo
CEO and chairman, China Hongqiao Group
Ignacio Galán
Executive Chairman, Iberdrola
Martin Lundstedt
CEO, Volvo
Ajay Banga
President, World Bank
Jigar Shah
Director of the Loan Programs Office, U.S. Department of Energy
Wen Shugang
Chairman, China Huaneng Group
Rebecca Tinucci
Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure, Tesla
Amit Kumar Sinha
CEO of Mahindra Lifespaces, Mahindra Group
Josh Tetrick
CEO and co-founder, Eat Just, Inc.
Peter Carlsson
CEO, Northvolt
Mateo Jaramillo
CEO and co-founder, Form Energy
Edda Sif Pind Aradóttir
CEO, Carbfix
Jan Wurzbacher and Christoph Gebald
Co-CEOs and co-founders, Climeworks
Manoj Sinha
CEO and co-founder, Husk Power Systems
Ken Logan
Group Sustainability and Regulatory Director, A-Gas
Miguel Torres Riera
President, Familia Torres
Mina Hasman
Sustainability Director, Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill
Kidus Asfaw
CEO and co-founder, Kubik
Henrik Henriksson
CEO, H2 Green Steel
Marcelo De Oliveira
Vice President of Materials Science and Geology, Brimstone
Mark van Nieuwland
VP of Bovaer, DSM-Firmenich
Jennifer Holmgren
CEO, LanzaTech
Stephane Germain
CEO, GHGSat
Val Miftakhov
CEO and founder, ZeroAvia
Mark Herrema
CEO and co-founder, Newlight Technologies
Bhavish Aggarwal
CEO and co-founder, Ola
Tamara Lundgren
CEO, Radius Recycling
Lauren Eatwell
Head of Engineering, BAR Technologies
Defenders
Presented By
Gim Huay Neo
Managing Director, Centre for Nature and Climate, World Economic Forum
Frans Timmermans
Former Executive Vice President, European Commission
Mia Mottley
Prime Minister, Barbados
Lisa P. Jackson
Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Apple
Melinda French Gates
Co-chairperson, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Nemonte Nenquimo
Waorani Leader; co-founder, Amazon Frontlines and Ceibo Alliance
Marina Silva
Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Brazil
Melissa Sims
Senior Counsel, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC
Julia Olson
Executive Director and Chief Legal Counsel, Our Children's Trust
Mark Watts
Executive Director, C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group
Rachel L. Levine
Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Sharon Lavigne
Director and founder, RISE St. James
William Ruto
President, Republic of Kenya
Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr
Mayor, City of Freetown, Sierra Leone
M. Sanjayan
CEO, Conservation International
Sophie Hæstorp Andersen
Lord Mayor, City of Copenhagen
Mafalda Duarte
Executive Director, Green Climate Fund
Valérie Courtois
Executive Director, Indigenous Leadership Initiative
Seema Wadhwa
Executive Director of Environmental Stewardship, Kaiser Permanente
-
Wendy Huff
Enrolled member, Seneca Nation; Board member, Seneca Holdings
