How to Watch the 2019 U.S. Open for Free

One of the biggest events in tennis is here. It’s almost time to crown the 2019 U.S. Open winners.

The 2019 U.S. Open, which takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, will air on ESPN this year. The competition began with the Qualifying Tournament on Aug. 19 and ends with the women’s and men’s singles finals on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, respectively.

At the 2018 tournament, Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams to earn the women’s singles title — making her the first woman from Japan to earn a Grand Slam singles title. Most recently, though, Williams lost to Simona Halep of Romania at the 2019 Wimbledon singles final in July (who had also ousted 15-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff from the tournament).

After Gaufff impressed the world of tennis and beyond as the youngest person to qualify for a Wimbledon Grand Slam match, beating Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon winner, she’s certainly one to watch.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia won the 2018 men’s single’s final in his third U.S. Open win. Now, after his win at Wimbledon last month, Djokovic is poised to win his 17th Grand Slam title — if he can defeat his biggest competitors, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, at this year’s U.S. Open. Federer currently has the all-time highest men’s Grand Slam title record with 20, and Nadal is close behind with 18.

First held in 1881, the U.S. Open is one of the four major tennis tournaments that make up the annual Grand Slam titles, along with the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 U.S. Open — on TV or for free.

How can I watch the U.S. Open 2019 for free online?

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in the Men's Singles Final on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2018 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. Tim Clayton—Corbis/Getty Images

Hulu Live

With a Hulu Live account, U.S. Open fans can catch all matches on ESPN from any computer and most smart TVs. For Hulu Live, you need a subscription to regular Hulu and the Live TV add-on. That plan costs $44.99 per month, but you can get the first week free. So, if you want to watch a particular match for free, make sure you sign up for Hulu Live at the right time.

Sling TV

With a Sling TV account, you can stream ESPN’s live broadcasts of every U.S. Open match. While the online live TV subscription service is not free, Sling TV offers a 40 percent discount for new users in the first month. (Sling TV users with the “Sling Orange” package can view ESPN and ESPN2.)

How can I watch the U.S. Open with cable?

Serena Williams of USA competes against Naomi Osaka (not seen) of Japan during US Open 2018 women's final match on September 8, 2018 in New York, United States. Mohammed Elshamy—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

U.S. Open matches will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN and ESPN2 this year for American viewers. The ESPN app will also feature live streams of this year’s matches.

With your cable provider login, you can watch ESPN live on the network’s website.

The Tennis Channel will be airing “preview and highlight shows, as well as extensive match encore programming,” according to the U.S. Open’s TV schedule.

When are the can’t-miss matches?

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in last year's Men's Singles Semi Final match on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7th, 2018 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

Qualifying Tournament: Monday, Aug. 19 – Friday, Aug. 23

The first round of the 2019 U.S. Open is the Qualifying Tournament, which began on Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. E.T. Qualifying rounds continued until the final on Friday, Aug. 23, when the winning men and women advanced to the main draw of the tournament.

In total, from the first day, 128 men and 128 women will compete for a chance at advancing to the next round.

Men’s Doubles Final: The men’s doubles final match is on Friday, Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. E.T.

Mixed Doubles Final: The mixed doubles final, with one man and one woman per team, will be on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 12 p.m. E.T.

Women’s Doubles Final: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. E.T. is the women’s doubles final match.

Women’s Singles Semifinals: The women’s singles semifinals are Friday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. E.T. This match will decide the two who will match up in the U.S. Open finals.

Men’s Singles Semifinals: Friday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. is the men’s singles semifinals, determining who will hit the court for that Sunday’s final match.

When are the men and women’s singles finals?

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the Women's Singles finals match against Serena Williams of the United States on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Chris Trotman—Getty Images for USTA

The women’s singles final match takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. E.T. The men’s singles final is the next day, Sunday, Sept. 8, also at 4 p.m. E.T.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.