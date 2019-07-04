Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and friend to tennis pro Serena Williams, made a surprise appearance at day four of Wimbledon to watch Williams play in her second round match.

This is Markle’s second time at Wimbledon as a royal; she attended last summer as well with Kate Middleton. Middleton attended this year’s Wimbledon on Tuesday, watching British player Harriet Dart defeat the U.S.’s Christina McHale.

Williams, ranked the number 10 tennis player in the world, played against Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan, ranked number 133, on Thursday. Williams won the second round match in the third set, 2-6 6-2 6-4. Markle attended the game with two friends Genevieve Hills and Lindsay Roth.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) attends day 4 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2019 in London, England.

Duchess of Sussex (right) watches Serena Williams on court one on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Mike Egerton - PA Images—PA Images via Getty Images

Duchess of Sussex watches Serena Williams on court one on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Mike Egerton - PA Images—PA Images via Getty Images

Duchess of Sussex arrives to watch Serena Williams on court one on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Mike Egerton - PA Images—PA Images via Getty Images

William’s sister, tennis pro Venus Williams, was defeated Monday by 15-year-old Cori Gauff, who went on to beat Magdaléna Rybáriková on Wednesday.

