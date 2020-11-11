The 100 Must-Read Books of 2020

100 Must-Read Books
The Address Book by Deirdre Mask
African American Poetry by Kevin Young (Editor)
Afterlife by Julia Alvarez
Agency by William Gibson
Begin Again by Eddie S. Glaude Jr.
Big Friendship by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman
The Book of Eels by Patrik Svensson
Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami
Brown Album by Porochista Khakpour
A Burning by Megha Majumdar
Can't Even by Anne Helen Petersen
Caste by Isabel Wilkerson
A Children's Bible by Lydia Millet
The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin
Cleanness by Garth Greenwell
Conditional Citizens by Laila Lalami
Crooked Hallelujah by Kelli Jo Ford
Culture Warlords by Talia Lavin
Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang
Deacon King Kong by James McBride
The Dead Are Arising by Les Payne and Tamara Payne
Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara
The Dragons, the Giant, the Women by Wayétu Moore
Earthlings by Sayaka Murata
The End of White Politics by Zerlina Maxwell
Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake
Enter the Aardvark by Jessica Anthony
Followers by Megan Angelo
A Girl is a Body of Water by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi
The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
Golden Gates by Conor Dougherty
Having and Being Had by Eula Biss
Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker
His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie
Hitler by Volker Ullrich
Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick by Zora Neale Hurston
Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar
Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall
How to Pronounce Knife by Souvankham Thammavongsa
I Don’t Want to Die Poor by Michael Arceneaux
I Hold a Wolf by the Ears by Laura van den Berg
If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha
Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu
Intimations by Zadie Smith
Is Rape a Crime? by Michelle Bowdler
Jack by Marilynne Robinson
Just Us by Claudia Rankine
Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo
Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam
Let’s Never Talk About This Again by Sara Faith Alterman
Luster by Raven Leilani
The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante
Memorial by Bryan Washington
Memorial Drive by Natasha Trethewey
Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy
Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong
The Mirror & the Light by Hilary Mantel
My Autobiography of Carson McCullers by Jenn Shapland
Nerve by Eva Holland
The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich
Nights When Nothing Happened by Simon Han
Notes on a Silencing by Lacy Crawford
Obit by Victoria Chang
Oligarchy by Scarlett Thomas
One Mighty and Irresistible Tide by Jia Lynn Yang
One to Watch by Kate Stayman-London
The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones
Open Book by Jessica Simpson
Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory
The Pink Line by Mark Gevisser
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
Postcolonial Love Poem by Natalie Diaz
The Purpose of Power by Alicia Garza
Reaganland by Rick Perlstein
Recollections of My Nonexistence by Rebecca Solnit
Run Me to Earth by Paul Yoon
A Saint from Texas by Edmund White
Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan
She Come by It Natural by Sarah Smarsh
Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart
The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson
The Sword and the Shield by Peniel E. Joseph
To Be a Man by Nicole Krauss
Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri
Topics of Conversation by Miranda Popkey
The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
Unfree Speech by Joshua Wong
Vanguard by Martha S. Jones
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald
Wandering in Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins
Want by Lynn Steger Strong
We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
Weather by Jenny Offill
Where the Wild Ladies Are by Aoko Matsuda
Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui
Wow, No Thank You. by Samantha Irby
You Never Forget Your First by Alexis Coe
150 Glimpses of the Beatles by Craig Brown