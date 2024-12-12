The 20 Best Christmas TV Episodes

During the holidays many people have plenty of time to sit around the house, staring at their televisions. And while you could be watching some of the new programming that's set to premiere over this time, why not get in the spirit by revisiting some of our favorite Christmas, Hanukkah, and Festivus episodes? (Okay, well there's only one Festivus.)

Over the course of TV history, series from serious dramas (Mad Men) to goofy comedies (Friends) have made Christmas-themed installments a fabric of their narratives. Here, we've compiled some of our favorites, presented from oldest to newest. Some are ones you know and love, hopefully others will be new discoveries.

"The Alan Brady Show Presents," The Dick Van Dyke Show (1963)

This episode of Dick Van Dyke is basically just an incredible showcase for the talented cast to show off their ability to sing and dance. The concept is that they are appearing in a special installment of The Alan Brady Show, the series for which they write. Want to see Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke do a number in giant Santa suits? You're covered here.

"Christmas and the Hard Luck Kid II," The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970)

Cloris Leachman as Phyllis Lindstrom, Mary Tyler Moore as Mary Richards, and Valerie Harper as Rhoda Morgenstern in the The Mary Tyler Moore Show, "Christmas and the Hard Luck Kid." CBS/Getty Images

In this early Mary Tyler Moore episode, Mary is forced to work over the Christmas holiday so she can't go home to her family. On top of that, she gets guilt-tripped into subbing in for someone else on Christmas Eve, which she had planned to spend with Rhoda. While her boss Lou Grant is the one that first gets her into this mess, of course he turns out to be one big softie.

"Death Takes a Holiday," M*A*S*H (1980)

Celebrations are cut short when the doctors have to contend with a soldier who was shot by a sniper. B.J. makes the call to keep him alive until the holiday is over so his children don't have to think of Christmas as the day their dad died. A reminder that for as funny as this show was, it was also about people whose jobs involve life and death.

"So-Called Angels," My So-Called Life (1994)

The particularly sensitive teen show My So-Called Life verges into magical realism territory in this episode which, yes, involves the presence of an actual angel played by singer-songwriter Juliana Hatfield. But it's also a tender story that revolves around Rickie, a revolutionary gay character, whose uncle abuses him and kicks him out. Seeking to help Rickie, now unhoused, Angela and her mother run into this mysterious girl.

"A Rugrats Chanukah," Rugrats (1996)

Those of us Jewish children have long taken solace in the fact that Rugrats did a Chanukah-themed episode. In a world where all of our favorite TV characters celebrated Christmas, it was nice to have these Hebraic babies. The meat of the episode revolves around Tommy Pickles and his pals putting themselves in the saga as "Maccababies." The pun alone was worth it.

"The Strike," (1997)

It's wild to think that the concept of Festivus didn't emerge until the final season of Seinfeld, given the impact it has had on culture. Frank Costanza's miraculous invented holiday—a reaction to the commercialization of Christmas with an aluminum pole to boot—helps George out of a bind when he gives fake donation cards to his coworkers. We should all air our grievances at this time.

"Merry Christmas, Mrs. Moskowitz," Frasier (1998)

Amy Brenneman, Kelsey Grammer, and David Hyde Pierce in Frasier, 'Merry Christmas, Mrs. Moskowitz' NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

In this brilliantly constructed Frasier farce, Frasier is set up on a blind date with the daughter of a woman he meets while Christmas shopping. But turns out that woman thinks he's Jewish—he was buying a menorah—so Dr. Crane and his new paramour decide to keep up the act while her mom visits. Cue Niles, dressed as Jesus, hiding in a bathroom with a Christmas tree. Still, the payoff is the best. The woman and her mother have it out, hug, and make up, so Frasier and his dad Martin try arguing like Jews. It doesn't work quite as well for these repressed goys.

"The One with the Holiday Armadillo," Friends (2000)

The title really says it all, doesn't it? Nothing says the holidays like the image of David Schwimmer in an Armadillo costume speaking to one of the baby Sprouses (okay, it's Cole). Ross wants to teach his son Ben (the Sprouse) about Jewish traditions and forgo dressing up as Santa, but is resigned to his fate when the kid thinks a lack of Santa means he's bad. Unable to get a Santa costume on short notice, however, he settles for the Armadillo, a wonderfully grotesque ensemble.

"Forgiveness and Stuff," Gilmore Girls (2000)

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham in Gilmore Girls, 'Forgiveness and Stuff' The CW/Everett Collection

A lot of Gilmore Girl fans put the second season episode "The Bracebridge Dinner" on their lists of the best Christmas episodes. But while I think "Bracebridge" captures a general Gilmorean twinkly spirit, I'm not sure it hits at the sadness that's at the root of the show. "Forgiveness and Stuff" does that. It's a follow-up to the great Season 1 "Rory's Dance" episode, which ends with everyone fighting. Gilmore matriarch Emily un-invites Lorelai from the annual Christmas dinner, which descends into chaos anyway when Richard ends up in the hospital. Upon hearing the news Lorelai goes into panic mode, and arrives with Luke in tow. There's a lot of bitterness but also the kind of qualified, not-so-saccharine resolution that makes Gilmore so good.

"Mary, Joseph and Larry," Curb Your Enthusiasm (2002)

Do you want Christmas cheer? Don't leave it to Larry David. This Curb Christmas involves Larry pissing off his wife Cheryl's gentile family, and recruiting actors from a living manger scene to recreate their display on his lawn. Larry ends up hitting on the actress playing Mary, which results in Joseph and Larry wrestling. That ends up dislodging the disgusting foreign item in Larry's throat.

"The Best Chrismukkah Ever," The O.C. (2003)

Ah, yes, The O.C. episode that started a phenomenon. Here Seth Cohen introduces the idea of Chrismukkah—the hybrid holiday for this half-Jew. He also proves himself the dumbest cutie pie alive trying to get with both his love interests, Summer and Anna, on this blessed holiday. Summer proves her love in a Wonder Woman costume, but the women end up rejecting him when they learn how he has tried to have it all. Meanwhile, Marissa shoplifts and is sad. Typical.

"A Benihana Christmas," The Office (2006)

The Office served up a double dose of holiday awkwardness with this two-parter featuring a depressed Michael Scott. He spirals after his girlfriend Carol breaks up with him and ends up at Benihana with Andy, Dwight, and Jim. Back at the office there's a war of parties with Pam and Karen on one side and Angela on the other.

"Roman Holiday," Gossip Girl (2007)

Dreama Walker, Nicole Fiscella, Nan Zhang, Leighton Meester, Taylor Momsen, and Amanda Setton in Gossip Girl, 'Roman Holiday' CW Network/Everett Collection

Gossip Girl knows there's nothing like Christmastime in New York, and this episode opens with the girls of Constance Billard all bundled up and singing a rendition of "Santa Baby" on their school steps. From there, Blair goes on a rampage when her dad brings home his new boyfriend, and Serena seeks the perfect gift for Dan. She ends up creating a snow scene in his dad's gallery and they have sex.

"Ludachristmas," 30 Rock (2007)

"It wouldn't be a Lemon party without old Dick!" There are so many wonderfully caustic plotlines in this perfect 30 Rock episode. Liz Lemon's loving parents are in town, which Jack's mother (the legendary Elaine Stritch) sees as a challenge. She sets out with the goal of showing they are just as full of resentment as any other family. As that unfolds, the rest of the TGS staff is trying to throw a rager only to get foiled by Kenneth, who wants to show everyone the true meaning of Christmas. It's beautifully bitter—just the way Christmas is for so many.

"Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas," Community (2010)

Television-obsessed Abed of Community would naturally imagine a scenario that's an ode to the beloved stop-motion specials of yore. In "Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas" he sees his fellow study group as animated characters. As a bonus, it's also a musical.

"Grinches Be Crazy," Happy Endings (2011)

Do I just want more people to watch Happy Endings? Yes, I do. But this episode has all the hijinks I love from this series. Max, played by Adam Pally, decides to work as Santa at a charity event because he needs money. Alex wants to prove that her gift coupons are worth something. Brad and Jane accidentally give their housekeeper their trip money.

"Christmas Waltz," Mad Men (2012)

The beautiful thing about "Christmas Waltz" is the rare Mad Men scene that focuses on Don and Joan. In a bar filled with Christmas lights, they take stock of all the sorrows of the holiday. There is flirtation as Joan discusses her impending divorce, but also a deep mutual respect. It's platonic and, at the same time, one of the most romantic sequences in the show.

"Santa," New Girl (2012)

Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, Olivia Munn, Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield, and Jake Johnson in New Girl, 'Santa' FOX

I have a soft spot for this "New Girl" episode where the gang tries to hit multiple holiday parties in one night. It all coincides with Nick's insecurity over his new girlfriend, a stripper played by Olivia Munn. Jess, meanwhile, is freaking out about the presence of Sam, who rejected her at Halloween. But perhaps the best plotline involves Winston, who thinks Santa may be real and gets a cranberry stuck in his ear.

"The 12 Hours of Christmas," Mythic Quest (2022)

Mythic Quest is one of the best new shows about how your job can become your life, which is why this Christmas episode hits so hard. Employees of the title video game are forced to work during the holiday to keep the servers up and running, which means tensions are running high. It's an ideal powder keg for comedy.

"Fishes," The Bear (2023)

The Bear's second season offered up a beautifully depressing Christmas episode in "Fishes," which flashes back to show the roots of Carmy's trauma. It features an insane amount of famous actors in small roles—everyone from John Mulaney to Sarah Paulson—but it's Jamie Lee Curtis who steals the show as the unstable matriarch of the Berzatto clan.