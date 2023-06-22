Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Bear season 2

In season 2, The Bear expands its scope beyond the chaotic life of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White). The stressed out chef—who is busy launching a new restaurant in his family’s former beloved sandwich shop, The Beef, on a truly insane timeline—is still very much the star of the acclaimed FX series, now streaming in full on Hulu. But the new season makes plenty of room for The Bear’s excellent supporting cast, which includes Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and real life chef Matty Matheson, to shine. Not to mention, a few famous faces who up the star power and add to the chaos of season 2.

While notable season 1 guest stars Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt are back for more, this new run of episodes also features a range of Hollywood stars in small, but important roles, and blink and you’ll miss it cameos from notable Chicago chefs. Keep reading to see who shows up in The Bear season 2.

Chris Witaske and Jon Bernthal in 'The Bear' Chuck Hodes—FX Networks

Robert Townsend

The actor, director, and comedian, best known for his roles in 1987’s Hollywood Shuffle and the late ‘90s WB sitcom The Parent’Hood, plays Sydney’s (Edebiri) dad. When he appears in episode 2, we see how much he loves his daughter, but also how scared he is that her newest restaurant venture will end as badly as her last. He even suggests that she reach out to a cousin at Boeing to see if he can hook her up with a more stable gig. Despite his concerns, he does buy her a copy of legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski’s book, Leading with the Heart: Coach K’s Successful Strategies for Basketball, Business, and Life, to help her as she embarks on her latest culinary journey. The self-help sports book pops up throughout the season, becoming one of its best running jokes.

Molly Gordon

The Booksmart actor makes her debut in season 2, and her character Claire, a former crush of Carmy’s, becomes an integral part of his journey towards finding his purpose. Like Carmy, she grew up in Chicago and is buddies with his sister Sugar (Abby Elliott) and best friend, Fek (Matheson). Claire is finishing her residency in emergency medicine and is really jazzed about resetting tibias. She’s also a good listener who seems to understand the world Carmy grew up in. She’s a calming presence, which is something Carmy could use in his chaotic life.

Will Poulter and Lionel Boyce in 'The Bear' Chuck Hodes—FX Networks

Will Poulter

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star ditches his most recent golden god getup as Adam Warlock to play a talented and heavily tattooed pastry chef with ties to Carmy. In episode 4, Marcus heads to Copenhagen to study under Poulter’s tough, but fair and kind English pastry chef, who, unlike Carmy, seems to have found a proper work-life balance. His “minty Snickers bar” dessert is one of the most beautifully composed dishes you’ll see on the show.

Alex Moffat

In episode 3, Sydney makes a new hire to the new restaurant’s kitchen crew, who happens to be the former Saturday Night Live cast member, who left the series in 2022 after six seasons. It doesn’t hurt that he is also a Chicago native.

Rob Levitt

The acclaimed chef and butcher now at Publican Quality Meats in Chicago shows up briefly in episode 3 to help Sydney pick out the right cuts of meat.

Donnie Madia

Sydney has a friendly chat with one of Chicago’s most acclaimed restaurateurs, who was awarded Outstanding Restaurateur in 2015 by the James Beard Foundation. His advice to make sure she has a good partner in Carmy becomes a bit of an albatross around her neck throughout the season.

Dylan Patel

The chef de cuisine at Avec, a 20-year mainstay in the Chicago culinary scene for its midwestern take on Mediterranean dining, appears in episode 3 as part of Sydney’s food tour.

David Posey

In episode 3, the executive chef and co-owner of Elske, a creative Chicago spot focused on American cuisine with Danish influences, shares some real talk with Sydney about bad business partners being the downfall of his and his wife, executive pastry chef Anna Posey’s previous restaurant.

Mitra Jouhari

In episode 5, viewers meet Kelly, Claire’s heartbroken bestie, played by the comedian who has appeared in Broad City, Search Party, and Abbott Elementary. (She has also written for Big Mouth, High Maintenance, and Miracle Workers.) Most recently, she showed up in I Think You Should Leave season 3 as the date of a guy with a hair-do that looks a lot like an English Springer Spaniel’s.

Bob Odenkirk

The gray-haired star of Better Call Saul—and Illinois native—is Uncle Lee, who in episode 6, which flashes back to a 2018 Berzatto family Christmas, can’t seem to get anyone to take a scalding dutch oven off his hands or listen to his take on the seven fishes. His fork fight with Mikey (Bernthal) sure escalates quickly.

Jamie Lee Curtis

The 2023 Oscar winner plays Diane, the very blonde, very red-nailed, very not okay (though, definitely don’t ask her) matriarch of the Berzatto family in episode 6, which may be the most stress-inducing episode of The Bear yet. No one ever said cooking the seven fishes was easy though.

John Mulaney

The comedian appears in episode 6 as Stevie, cousin Michele’s partner, who no one remembers despite having met him a million times. Luckily, he really knows how to give a Christmas dinner speech. Of course, viewers know Mulaney from many (many) things, including his latest Netflix comedy special, Baby J.

Sarah Paulson

The actor takes a break from the Ryan Murphy Cinematic Universe to join The Bear as cousin Michelle, who, in episode 6, plays Carmy’s biological family member, who has survived the Berzatto family dysfunction by escaping to New York, only coming back to celebrate the occasional holiday.

Gillian Jacobs

The Community and Love star shows up in episode 6 as Tiffany, cousin Richie’s then-wife, now ex, who vomits all over herself. (She’s pregnant, FYI.) The couple’s relationship in 2018 is sweet and sour, but it’ll have you rooting for a reunion in the future.

Contact us at letters@time.com.