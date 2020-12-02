TIME's Best Portraits of 2020

Megan Thee Stallion. "TIME 100 Most Influential People," Oct. 5 issue.
Dana Scruggs for TIME
December 2, 2020 2:54 PM EST

In 2020, showing your face to the world often meant keeping half of it covered. And yet—even partly obscured—our faces can’t help but tell the story of where we’ve been, and all we’ve been through, in the past year. The pandemic touched the lives of each of us. But as this gallery of portraits commissioned by TIME in the past year shows, even in the hardest times, we draw on reserves of strength we didn’t know we had. To understand 2020, all you need to do is read these faces.

This is a year that robbed us of so much—though it also challenged us to take stock of what’s left and move forward. Seven-year-old Sarah Rugendyke sits amid the ruins of her pink play castle in Cobargo, New South Wales, in the aftermath of a wave of deadly bushfires that ripped through Australia early in the year. A drag performer injured in Beirut’s port explosion, his rib cage tightly bandaged, his face masked to protect against COVID-19, looks straight into the lens, as if defying any force that would dare damage his house or destroy his beautiful city. A Manhattan devoid of tourists means less work for taxi drivers. But Mohamed Eleissawy, who has been driving a cab for 30 years, keeps going. Gloved and masked, his face framed by the driver’s seat window, he represents not just New York’s ability to endure, but the spirit of cities everywhere—places where people abide, adjust and rebuild when necessary.

Kim: Danny Kim for TIME; Biden: Kelia Anne for TIME; When the World Stops: David Ryder for TIME; Kushner: Stefan Ruiz for TIME; Hong Kong: Adam Ferguson for TIME; Fisher: Elizabeth Bick for TIME; Badgley: Lauren Lancaster for TIME; Megan Thee Stallion: Dana Scruggs for TIME; Pelosi: Philip Montgomery for TIME

The faces in these images also tell us a lot, without words, about what it means to be a determined problem solver: Chef José Andrés, through his organization, World Central Kitchen, mobilizes to get food to where it’s needed. His eyes alone, both resolute and kind, say, “This is how you do it.” The founders of Black Lives Matter—Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi—show the boldness and warmth you need to bring change to a country, and a world, that’s been all too slow to recognize injustice.

Our entertainers, too, galvanize us: Megan Thee Stallion, a modern goddess in a golden dress, projects the kind of deep confidence that’s built up in layers of life experience. And an enigmatic portrait of best-selling author Elena Ferrante is really a portrait of an idea of Elena Ferrante, a nod to the reality that as readers, we’re part of a writer’s world of creation; it’s they who create the universe, but we must be adventurous enough to step into it. The same is always true of a great picture: It’s an invitation to connect with a face, a spirit, a way of thinking.

These are the faces that tell the story of 2020, in all its pain and complexity, but also in its moments of joy. — Stephanie Zacharek

Joe Biden, presidential candidate and former Vice President, speaks to his supporters in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Jan. 21.
September Dawn Bottoms for TIME
Billy Porter. "TIME 100 Most Influential People," Oct. 5 issue.
Paola Kudacki for TIME
Kamala Harris, photographed in Los Angeles in October 2019. "TIME 100 Most Influential People," Oct. 5 issue.
Nolwen Cifuentes for TIME
King and Ceci, both 17, in 2019. "Children of the Revolution," Feb. 3 issue.
Adam Ferguson for TIME
Edison, 19, in 2019. "Children of the Revolution," Feb. 3 issue.
Adam Ferguson for TIME
Amy O'Sullivan, an 18-year veteran ER nurse at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn. "TIME 100 Most Influential People," Oct. 5 issue.
Paola Kudacki for TIME
Cameron Gordon, 16, Benton Harbor High student. "Invisible Lines," March 2 issue.
Adeline Lulo for TIME
Justin Tsui. "Facing Racism," July 6 issue.
Haruka Sakaguchi for TIME
Hannah Hwang. "Facing Racism," July 6 issue.
Haruka Sakaguchi for TIME
Cheryl Chutter, 51, photographed with her son at home in Stamford, Conn. Chutter, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 17, thinks she was infected when she attended a birthday party in Westport in early March.
Angela Strassheim for TIME
Tanya Beckford. "Most Nursing Home Workers in New Survey Say 'Life Is at Risk' Daily From Coronavirus," June 9.
Erik Madigan Heck for TIME
Lucia Buricelli. "What It's Like Living in Italy During Coronavirus Lockdown," March 20.
Lucia Buricelli for TIME
The Weeknd. "TIME 100 Most Influential People," Oct. 5 issue.
Nabil Elderkin for TIME
José Andrés. "Chef on a Mission," April 6-13 issue.
Martin Schoeller for TIME
Nour Saliba stands in her apartment in the Mar Mikhael area of Beirut on Aug. 6, two days after the deadly explosion at the city’s port, seen through her blown-out window. "After the Explosion," Aug. 31 issue.
Myriam Boulos for TIME
Andrea, a drag performer in Beirut who was injured in the Aug. 4 port blast. "After the Explosion," Aug. 31 issue.
Myriam Boulos for TIME
Ali, 29, sells shoes near the shrine to Shah Abdol Azim in Tehran. He hung a poster of Qasem Soleimani "out of respect for what he did for Iran." "'The City Had Transformed.' Scenes From Tehran's Mass Mourning of Qasem Soleimani," Jan. 10.
Newsha Tavakolian—Magnum Photos for TIME
Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, founders of Black Lives Matter. "TIME 100 Most Influential People," Oct. 5 issue.
Kayla Reefer for TIME
Amanda Nguyen. "Women of the Year."
Camila Falquez for TIME
Robert De Niro, photographed at entertainment mogul Guy Oseary and Madonna’s “The Party” after the 2020 Academy Awards in February.
JR for TIME
Nellie Yellowhorse, 90, at her family’s ranch home in the Navajo Nation; she lives with her two elderly sisters in the house, which has no running water. "Tapped Out," March 2 issue.
Matt Black—Magnum Photos for TIME
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, meets with her staff on Capitol Hill on Dec. 5, 2019. "Pelosi's Play," Jan. 20 issue.
Philip Montgomery for TIME
The Rev. William J. Barber II at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh, N.C., on Jan. 27, before a backdrop showing the North Carolina house of representatives chamber where he was arrested in 2011. "The Equalizers," March 2 issue.
Endia Beal for TIME
Hanan on the sofa in her living room in Germany. "A Radical German Program Promised a Fresh Start to Yazidi Survivors of ISIS Captivity. But Some Women Are Still Longing for Help," Aug. 24.
Tori Ferenc—INSTITUTE for TIME
Sarah Rugendyke, 7, sits on a play castle that was burned on her family’s property in Cobargo on Jan. 20; an out-of-control bushfire devastated the tourist town about 240 miles south of Sydney on New Year’s Eve. "Forgotten Country," Feb. 3 issue.
Adam Ferguson for TIME
Elissa DeFranceschi, Drexel University Class of 2020, with her boyfriend in Philadelphia. "Unlucky Graduates," June 1 issue.
Hannah Beier
Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser. "Inside Game," Jan. 27 issue.
Christopher Lee for TIME
Don Renzo, the parson of Ospedali Riuniti Padova Sud in Monselice, near Padua, Italy. "My Beautiful Country, Laid Low," April 27 issue.
Lorenzo Meloni—Magnum Photos for TIME
Constance Woodson. Constance Woodson Worked Hard All Her Life. How Did She End Up Homeless During a Pandemic?
Kholood Eid for TIME
Mohamed Eleissawy, 63, Manhattan. "New York City's Taxi Drivers Are in Peril as They Brave the Coronavirus and Uncertain Futures," May 15.
Andre D. Wagner for TIME
The author known as Elena Ferrante (not pictured here, or anywhere) returns with a new novel. "Learning to Love and to Lie," Aug. 31 issue.
Elizaveta Porodina for TIME
Burna Boy. "Next Generation Leaders," Oct. 19 issue.
Nwaka Okparaeke for TIME
Chase Strangio, the deputy director for transgender justice at the ACLU. "TIME 100 Most Influential People," Oct. 5 issue.
Naima Green for TIME
Wasim Muhammad and his sons Nafi and Haafiz. "It's Time to Radically Rethink Public Safety in America," Aug. 17 issue.
Widline Cadet for TIME
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. "TIME 100 Most Influential People," Oct. 5 issue.
Texas Isaiah for TIME
D'Angelo Sandidge. These Black Lives Matter Protesters Had No Idea How One Arrest Could Alter Their Lives.
Asa Featherstone, IV for TIME
Dylan Farrow. "Dylan Farrow Is Back in the Public Eye. This Time It's on Her Terms," Sept. 29.
Celeste Sloman for TIME
Jeanne Dietrich, a Bernie Sanders supporter who brought the Senator's book to be signed, in Iowa.
Devin Yalkin for TIME
Ben Crump, attorney for George Floyd's family. “Justice for George would be that the police officers who tortured him to death be held fully accountable to the full extent of the law,” Crump told the photographer on June 7. "The Overdue Awakening," June 22 issue.
Ruddy Roye for TIME
Rebekah Taussig, photographed outside her home in Kansas City, Mo., on Aug. 6. "What Does Kindness Look Like?" Aug. 31 issue.
Jess Dugan for TIME
Tierney Allen, Travis Allen and their daughter Charlotte. "No Income. Major Medical Bills. What Life Is Like for Millions of Americans Facing Financial Ruin Because of the Pandemic," May 7.
Daniella Zalcman for TIME
Maria Elena Cardenas and her son Sergio in October 2019. "Hostages to the Pandemic," April 6 issue.
Matthew Genitempo for TIME
Family members congregate before George Floyd's funeral on June 9. "A Family and City in Mourning: Intimate Scenes From George Floyd's Funeral," June 11.
Ruddy Roye for TIME
Most Popular on TIME
1
What Donald Trump Can — And Can't — Do with the Pardon Power
2
Who Should Be TIME’s Person of the Year for 2020? Vote Now
3
Who Was Selena? The New Netflix Series About the Singer Doesn’t Have a Clue

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Read Next
Portraits of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Favorite Collars and the Stories Behind Them
Next Up: Editor's Pick
The 10 Best Movie Performances of 2020
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE