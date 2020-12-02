TIME's Best Portraits of 2020

In 2020, showing your face to the world often meant keeping half of it covered. And yet—even partly obscured—our faces can’t help but tell the story of where we’ve been, and all we’ve been through, in the past year. The pandemic touched the lives of each of us. But as this gallery of portraits commissioned by TIME in the past year shows, even in the hardest times, we draw on reserves of strength we didn’t know we had. To understand 2020, all you need to do is read these faces.

This is a year that robbed us of so much—though it also challenged us to take stock of what’s left and move forward. Seven-year-old Sarah Rugendyke sits amid the ruins of her pink play castle in Cobargo, New South Wales, in the aftermath of a wave of deadly bushfires that ripped through Australia early in the year. A drag performer injured in Beirut’s port explosion, his rib cage tightly bandaged, his face masked to protect against COVID-19, looks straight into the lens, as if defying any force that would dare damage his house or destroy his beautiful city. A Manhattan devoid of tourists means less work for taxi drivers. But Mohamed Eleissawy, who has been driving a cab for 30 years, keeps going. Gloved and masked, his face framed by the driver’s seat window, he represents not just New York’s ability to endure, but the spirit of cities everywhere—places where people abide, adjust and rebuild when necessary.

Kim: Danny Kim for TIME; Biden: Kelia Anne for TIME; When the World Stops: David Ryder for TIME; Kushner: Stefan Ruiz for TIME; Hong Kong: Adam Ferguson for TIME; Fisher: Elizabeth Bick for TIME; Badgley: Lauren Lancaster for TIME; Megan Thee Stallion: Dana Scruggs for TIME; Pelosi: Philip Montgomery for TIME

The faces in these images also tell us a lot, without words, about what it means to be a determined problem solver: Chef José Andrés, through his organization, World Central Kitchen, mobilizes to get food to where it’s needed. His eyes alone, both resolute and kind, say, “This is how you do it.” The founders of Black Lives Matter—Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi—show the boldness and warmth you need to bring change to a country, and a world, that’s been all too slow to recognize injustice.

Our entertainers, too, galvanize us: Megan Thee Stallion, a modern goddess in a golden dress, projects the kind of deep confidence that’s built up in layers of life experience. And an enigmatic portrait of best-selling author Elena Ferrante is really a portrait of an idea of Elena Ferrante, a nod to the reality that as readers, we’re part of a writer’s world of creation; it’s they who create the universe, but we must be adventurous enough to step into it. The same is always true of a great picture: It’s an invitation to connect with a face, a spirit, a way of thinking.

These are the faces that tell the story of 2020, in all its pain and complexity, but also in its moments of joy. — Stephanie Zacharek

Joe Biden, presidential candidate and former Vice President, speaks to his supporters in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Jan. 21. September Dawn Bottoms for TIME

Kamala Harris, photographed in Los Angeles in October 2019. " , photographed in Los Angeles in October 2019. " TIME 100 Most Influential People ," Oct. 5 issue. Nolwen Cifuentes for TIME

King and Ceci, both 17, in 2019. " , both 17, in 2019. " Children of the Revolution ," Feb. 3 issue. Adam Ferguson for TIME

Amy O'Sullivan, an 18-year veteran ER nurse at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn. " , an 18-year veteran ER nurse at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn. " TIME 100 Most Influential People ," Oct. 5 issue. Paola Kudacki for TIME

Cameron Gordon, 16, Benton Harbor High student. " , 16, Benton Harbor High student. " Invisible Lines ," March 2 issue. Adeline Lulo for TIME

Justin Tsui. " . " Facing Racism ," July 6 issue. Haruka Sakaguchi for TIME

Hannah Hwang. " . " Facing Racism ," July 6 issue. Haruka Sakaguchi for TIME

Cheryl Chutter, 51, , 51, photographed with her son at home in Stamford, Conn. Chutter, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 17, thinks she was infected when she attended a birthday party in Westport in early March. Angela Strassheim for TIME

Nour Saliba stands in her apartment in the Mar Mikhael area of Beirut on Aug. 6, two days after the deadly explosion at the city’s port, seen through her blown-out window. " stands in her apartment in the Mar Mikhael area of Beirut on Aug. 6, two days after the deadly explosion at the city’s port, seen through her blown-out window. " After the Explosion ," Aug. 31 issue. Myriam Boulos for TIME

Andrea, a drag performer in Beirut who was injured in the Aug. 4 port blast. " , a drag performer in Beirut who was injured in the Aug. 4 port blast. " After the Explosion ," Aug. 31 issue. Myriam Boulos for TIME

Ali, 29, sells shoes near the shrine to Shah Abdol Azim in Tehran. He hung a poster of Qasem Soleimani "out of respect for what he did for Iran." "' , 29, sells shoes near the shrine to Shah Abdol Azim in Tehran. He hung a poster of Qasem Soleimani "out of respect for what he did for Iran." "' The City Had Transformed.' Scenes From Tehran's Mass Mourning of Qasem Soleimani ," Jan. 10. Newsha Tavakolian—Magnum Photos for TIME

Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, founders of Black Lives Matter. " , founders of Black Lives Matter. " TIME 100 Most Influential People ," Oct. 5 issue. Kayla Reefer for TIME

Robert De Niro, photographed at entertainment mogul Guy Oseary and Madonna’s “The Party” after the 2020 Academy Awards in February. JR for TIME

Nellie Yellowhorse, 90, at her family’s ranch home in the Navajo Nation; she lives with her two elderly sisters in the house, which has no running water. " , 90, at her family’s ranch home in the Navajo Nation; she lives with her two elderly sisters in the house, which has no running water. " Tapped Out ," March 2 issue. Matt Black—Magnum Photos for TIME

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, meets with her staff on Capitol Hill on Dec. 5, 2019. " , Speaker of the House, meets with her staff on Capitol Hill on Dec. 5, 2019. " Pelosi's Play ," Jan. 20 issue. Philip Montgomery for TIME

The Rev. William J. Barber II at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh, N.C., on Jan. 27, before a backdrop showing the North Carolina house of representatives chamber where he was arrested in 2011. " at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh, N.C., on Jan. 27, before a backdrop showing the North Carolina house of representatives chamber where he was arrested in 2011. " The Equalizers ," March 2 issue. Endia Beal for TIME

Sarah Rugendyke, 7, sits on a play castle that was burned on her family’s property in Cobargo on Jan. 20; an out-of-control bushfire devastated the tourist town about 240 miles south of Sydney on New Year’s Eve. " , 7, sits on a play castle that was burned on her family’s property in Cobargo on Jan. 20; an out-of-control bushfire devastated the tourist town about 240 miles south of Sydney on New Year’s Eve. " Forgotten Country ," Feb. 3 issue. Adam Ferguson for TIME

Elissa DeFranceschi, Drexel University Class of 2020, with her boyfriend in Philadelphia. " , Drexel University Class of 2020, with her boyfriend in Philadelphia. " Unlucky Graduates ," June 1 issue. Hannah Beier

Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser. " , White House senior adviser. " Inside Game ," Jan. 27 issue. Christopher Lee for TIME

Don Renzo, the parson of Ospedali Riuniti Padova Sud in Monselice, near Padua, Italy. " , the parson of Ospedali Riuniti Padova Sud in Monselice, near Padua, Italy. " My Beautiful Country, Laid Low ," April 27 issue. Lorenzo Meloni—Magnum Photos for TIME

Constance Woodson. Constance Woodson Worked Hard All Her Life. How Did She End Up Homeless During a Pandemic? Kholood Eid for TIME

The author known as Elena Ferrante (not pictured here, or anywhere) returns with a new novel. " Learning to Love and to Lie ," Aug. 31 issue. Elizaveta Porodina for TIME

Burna Boy. " . " Next Generation Leaders ," Oct. 19 issue. Nwaka Okparaeke for TIME

Chase Strangio, the deputy director for transgender justice at the ACLU. " , the deputy director for transgender justice at the ACLU. " TIME 100 Most Influential People ," Oct. 5 issue. Naima Green for TIME

D'Angelo Sandidge. These Black Lives Matter Protesters Had No Idea How One Arrest Could Alter Their Lives. Asa Featherstone, IV for TIME

Jeanne Dietrich, a Bernie Sanders supporter who brought the Senator's book to be signed, in Iowa. Devin Yalkin for TIME

Ben Crump, attorney for George Floyd's family. “Justice for George would be that the police officers who tortured him to death be held fully accountable to the full extent of the law,” Crump told the photographer on June 7. " , attorney for George Floyd's family. “Justice for George would be that the police officers who tortured him to death be held fully accountable to the full extent of the law,” Crump told the photographer on June 7. " The Overdue Awakening ," June 22 issue. Ruddy Roye for TIME

Rebekah Taussig, photographed outside her home in Kansas City, Mo., on Aug. 6. " , photographed outside her home in Kansas City, Mo., on Aug. 6. " What Does Kindness Look Like? " Aug. 31 issue. Jess Dugan for TIME

Maria Elena Cardenas and her son Sergio in October 2019. " in October 2019. " Hostages to the Pandemic ," April 6 issue. Matthew Genitempo for TIME

Sign up for Inside TIME. Be the first to see the new cover of TIME and get our most compelling stories delivered straight to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at letters@time.com.