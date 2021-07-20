World's Greatest Places
Antarctica
A rare sight at the South Pole
Arouca, Portugal
Bridging the gap
Athens
A cruising renaissance
Bangkok
Perpetual motion
Bath, U.K.
Leaning into literary roots
Beijing
Action-packed metropolis
Belize
Striking a delicate balance
Benguerra Island, Mozambique
Supercharged eco-luxury
Berlin
Readying for visitors
Big Sky, Montana
The great wide open
Bodrum, Turkey
Riviera on the rise
Cáceres, Spain
A multitude of cultural riches
Cairo
New vantages on unique treasures
Cannes, France
Sea and be seen
Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique
Doubling down on conservation
Christchurch, New Zealand
Rebuilding from rubble
Coimbra, Portugal
Fresh claims to fame
Costa Rica
Committed to conservation
Denver
Rocky Mountain high
Desaru Coast, Malaysia
A beach escape
Dubai
Bringing the world together
Edinburgh
A refined reopening
Faroe Islands, Denmark
Worth the journey
Gold Coast, Australia
Surfers’ playground
Gothenburg, Sweden
Four centuries and counting
Design District, London
An affordable artistic incubator
Grenada
Luxury on the water
Gyeongju, South Korea
Historic gem
Hanoi
Renewed life in the Old Quarter
Helsinki
Giving old spaces new purpose
Ho Chi Minh City
Tastes of Vietnam
Hokkaido, Japan
Northern exposure
Houston
Lone Star stunner
Hudson Valley, New York
Brick by brick
Indianapolis
Bottle service
Island of Hawaii
Volcanoes and vistas
Jaipur, India
Astronomical haven
Jasper, Alberta
Canada’s cabin capital
José Ignacio, Uruguay
Relaxed getaway
Khao Yai National Park, Thailand
Leave no trace
Kruger National Park, South Africa
On the wild side
KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
Artisanal escape
La Paz, Mexico
Laid-back vibes at the seaside
Lake Khovsgol, Mongolia
Untold depths
Lake Kivu, Rwanda
Solar-powered exploration
Las Vegas
Excess and innovation
Lijiang, China
A launch point for adventure
Ljubljana, Slovenia
A culinary capital
Loire Valley, France
Chez Leonardo
Los Angeles
Hollywood’s next act
Madrid
Safeguarding tradition
Maldives
An ever changing archipelago
Marrakech, Morocco
A place of beauty
Memphis
Expanding on a legacy
Mendoza, Argentina
Serving culinary excellence outdoors
Napa Valley, California
Restoring wine country
Negev Desert, Israel
Desert cultivation
New Orleans
Big Easy does it
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, West Virginia
Active nature
New York City
Back in business
North Goa, India
Dressed up on the coast
Northland, New Zealand
Legendary experiences
Nuuk, Greenland
Pioneering capital
Odense, Denmark
Fairy-tale city
Okavango Delta, Botswana
An oasis in the wetlands
Orlando
The magic continues
Osaka, Japan
Vivid fun
Oslo
Munch to do
Paris
The royal treatment
Patagonia National Park, Chile
Sustainable investments
Philadelphia
Artistic growth
Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Idyllic paradise
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Rising design destination
Quito, Ecuador
Heritage hub
Reykjavik, Iceland
Abuzz with openings
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Monument to the Southwest
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
A rare pilgrimage
São Vicente, Cape Verde
Music in the air
Sarasota, Florida
The growing Gulf Coast scene
Savannah, Georgia
Revitalized riverfronts
Seattle
Visions of the future
Siargao, Philippines
Surf’s up
Sicily, Italy
History by the seaside
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Wildlife and wonders
Singapore
Superlative city-state
Southern Carpathian Mountains, Romania
Returning to nature
St. Louis
A reinvigorated downtown
Sydney
Harborside stunners
Taipei
Culture and quiet
Talkeetna, Alaska
Mountain majesties
Tallinn, Estonia
Cruising and perusing
Tokyo
Gearing up for the Games
Tuscany, Italy
Uffizi on tour
Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia
Salt-flat homestays
Venice, Italy
Future-proofing an icon
Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
Respite and renewal
Wadi Dana, Jordan
Eyes in the sky
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Reveling in art
Zurich
Culture you can bank on
Project Credits
Audience editors: Samantha Cooney, Annabel Gutterman, Soo Jin Kim, Kat Moon and Kimberly Tal
Copy editors: Helen Eisenbach, Mark Hokoda, Anny Kim, Megan Rutherford, Sarah Rutledge, Jennifer Schiavone
Designers: Jennifer Panzer and Jennifer Prandato
Digital producers: Paulina Cachero and Nadia Suleman
Editors: Jennifer Duggan, Merrill Fabry, Brekke Fletcher, Dan Macsai, Cate Matthews, Brittany Robins, Lily Rothman, and Karl Vick
Photo editors: Kim Bubello and Thea Traff
Reporter-researchers: Leslie Dickstein, Mariah Espada, Alejandro de la Garza, Nik Popli, Madeline Roache, and Simmone Shah
Video editor: Erica Solano