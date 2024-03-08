One of the biggest weekends of the year for movie lovers is here: the 2024 Academy Awards. There’s no better way to spend the lead-up to Sunday night than by watching the nominated films you may have missed, or rewatching the ones that are at the top of your ballots. Also this week, a crop of new TV shows arrives on Netflix as well as the end of the reality competition show that introduced Real Housewife Phaedra Parks to the masses. Here’s what we recommend to watch this weekend.—Annabel Gutterman

Watch live:

The 2024 Oscars

Capping off an awards season that's already seen one show's host bomb his opening monologue, sparked controversy over perceived snubs, and given rise to a new top dog in Hollywood, the 96th Academy Awards are set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET—an hour earlier than usual—on Sunday, March 10.—Megan McCluskey

The Regime

Kate Winslet is the reigning queen of the HBO miniseries. She redefined an iconic heroine in Todd Haynes’ Mildred Pierce and disappeared behind the grimace of an embattled small-town detective in Mare of Easttown, earning Emmys for both roles. And she may well win a third for her astute portrayal of the fragile, eccentric demagogue at the center of HBO’s The Regime. The second episode of the series hits HBO at 9PM on Sunday, and is available to stream on Max at the same time.—Judy Berman

Now streaming:

Poor Things

In Yorgos Lanthimos’ twisted gothic fairytale Poor Things, Emma Stone is Bella Baxter, an ungainly, childlike woman under the care of a mad surgeon, Willem Dafoe’s Dr. Godwin Baxter. Dr. Baxter—whom Bella calls God, because to her, he is one—keeps her sheltered in his rambling Victorian house on the outskirts of London. The mad doctor has, quite literally, made Bella what she is, a Frankengirl with the brain of a just-learning-to-speak toddler. The film, which is nominated for several Academy Awards, is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.—Stephanie Zacharek

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie's new series, which exists in the same universe as his 2019 film, is now on Netflix. The White Lotus and Divergent alum Theo James gives a dynamic performance as Capt. Eddie Horniman, the second son of a duke, who has found success as an army officer in lieu of the inheritance he assumes will go to his older brother, Freddy (Daniel Ings, very funny). Called back to the family estate to bid farewell to his dying father, Eddie learns that the duke’s will names him as the heir. And now his problems—including an $8 million debt to a local gangster—are Eddie’s problems.—J.B.

The Program

Netflix’s new documentary series centers the stories of students who attended Academy at Ivy Ridge, a disciplinary boarding institution that operated in upstate N.Y. between 2001 and 2009. Katherine Kubler, a survivor of Ivy Ridge, directs the three-episode series, returning with her former classmates to the defunct campus to unpack their horrific experiences.—Olivia B. Waxman

Play catch-up

The Traitors

The second season of the American Traitors just wrapped up. If you haven’t been watching, now’s your chance to catch up on the show that combines the mechanics of the party game Mafia with the aesthetics of a retro cozy mystery, as around 20 contestants vie for a cash prize of up to $250,000. All episodes are now available to stream on Peacock.—J.B.

