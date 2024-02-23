Capping off an awards season that's already seen one show's host bomb his opening monologue, sparked controversy over perceived snubs, and given rise to a new top dog in Hollywood, the 96th Academy Awards are set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET—an hour earlier than usual—on Sunday, March 10.

This year’s ceremony arrives on the heels of an eventful 12 months in the movie world. In addition to the cultural phenomenon that was Barbenheimer—which saw the dual opening of Best Picture nominees Barbie and Oppenheimer take the summer box office by storm—simultaneous strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA delayed a number of major releases and shuttered most TV and film production for more than 100 days. Now, discourse surrounding what could be a history-making Oscars night is ramping up.

Here's everything to know about the 2024 Oscars.

Where are the Oscars being held?

An Oscar statue is seen along the red carpet outside the 94th Academy Awards held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 27th, 2022. Gilbert Flores—Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

The 2024 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the ceremony has been held since 2002. The broadcast will be televised on ABC and can be streamed on ABC.com or the ABC app with a cable login. Those without cable can watch via live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

Which movie is nominated for the most Oscars?

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the 2024 Oscar nominations pack with 13 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for star Cillian Murphy. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things takes second with 11 nominations, followed by Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon at 10 and Greta Gerwig's Barbie at eight.

Who is hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 95th Academy Awards. Matt Sayles—ABC/Getty Images

Late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars for the fourth time—a decision that he said was based on the acclaim surrounding Barbie. "I am sitting in a movie theater watching Barbie and thinking, 'Well, maybe I’ll do this again, because at least I have a point of reference with everyone,'" he told the Hollywood Reporter, explaining how the popularity of 2023's Top Gun: Maverick made his job much easier last year.

Kimmel first hosted the Oscars in 2017, when La La Land was accidentally announced as the Best Picture winner over Moonlight. He returned in 2018 and then again in 2023.

What records might be broken?

Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon. Courtesy of Apple TV+

The 2024 Oscars could result in a number of historic wins across a variety of categories.

In the Best Actress field, Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone could become the first Native American woman to receive the award. She would also be the first person of Native American heritage to ever win an acting Oscar. If Anatomy of a Fall's Sandra Hüller—who also stars in Best Picture nominee The Zone of Interest—lands the prize instead, she would be the first German-born actor to win the category in more than 60 years. Alternatively, Emma Stone notching a dual win for both starring in and producing Poor Things would make her the second woman to ever take home Best Actress and Best Picture for the same film (following in the footsteps of Frances McDormand’s 2021 achievements for Nomadland).

As for Best Actor, Rustin's Colman Domingo could become the first performer of Afro-Latino descent to come out on top in the category if he pulls out the win against the likes of Murphy and The Holdovers' Paul Giamatti.

Meanwhile, at 81 years old, Scorsese could make history as the oldest Best Director winner. With 10 nominations in the category, he is the most-nominated living filmmaker. However, he is still two nominations behind the all-time record of 12, which is held by the late William Wyler. In a similar vein, 92-year-old composer John Williams could become the oldest person to ever win an Oscar if he secures the Best Original Score trophy for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

A Best Picture win for Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, or Celine Song's Past Lives would mark the second time ever that a non-English language film came out on top in the category—a feat first achieved by Bong Joon-ho's Parasite in 2020.

In terms of most Oscar wins by a single film, Oppenheimer is poised to potentially break—or tie—the record of 11 held by 1959's Ben Hur, 1997's Titanic, and 2003's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.