The Internet Has Thoughts on Ken Getting an Oscar Nomination Over Barbie

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Barbie
The 2024 Oscar nominations may have proven that it is not, in fact, a Barbie world.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated Ryan Gosling for best supporting actor for his performance as (Just) Ken in Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster, while lead actress Margot Robbie was left without a nomination for playing the titular character. Gerwig, who made more than $1.4 billion at the box office, also did not get a best director nomination.
The decision has left the internet reeling, with some users pointing out the irony that the Academy would exclude Robbie and Gerwig for their roles in a film that is all about female empowerment and self-discovery.
“Ken getting nominated and not Barbie is honestly so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World,” said X user yosoymichael Tuesday morning.
The film Barbie is set in Barbie Land, a utopia where women run the show. Barbies serve as doctors, Supreme Court justices, and the President. Kens, on the other hand, function as accessories. Most Kens spend their day trying to woo Barbies; that is, until Gosling’s character journeys to the “real world” and learns about the patriarchy. Gosling's Ken then returns to Barbie Land to teach the other Kens about taking the lead and asserting their dominance.
Read More: How 'Barbie' Came to Life
“Nominating Ken but not Barbie is so on the nose it hurts,” said @itsonlyzach on X.
“Ryan Gosling getting a nomination and Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig NOT getting nominations feels like something happening in the Barbie movie to further illustrate the point of the Barbie movie,” posted another user.
Many others posted reactionary gifs or videos after Robbie’s snub. “Margot Robbie you deserved so much better I’m sorry,” wrote @meradceu.
America Ferrera, who played mom Gloria in the film, earned a best supporting actress nomination.
