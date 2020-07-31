Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in August 2020

If you’re looking for thrills this month, look no further than Amazon Prime’s new original series, World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji, a new show in which 66 teams from 30 countries will spend 11 non-stop days racing across the mountains, jungles, rivers and oceans of Fiji to make it to the finish line. The series, which was created by the minds behind Survivor and is hosted by Bear Grylls, will make its debut on Aug. 14.
New releases and old favorites abound among Amazon’s movie offerings this month, which include Capone, a 2020 biopic starring Tom Hardy in the role of the notorious gangster; it drops on Aug. 10. Throwback movies joining the platform in August deliver a healthy dose of ’80s nostalgia with the additions of Top Gun, Rain Man and Steel Magnolias. Romantics with a penchant for impeccable design can look forward to Nancy Meyers’ Something‘s Gotta Give and The Holiday.
Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in August 2020
Available August 7
Jessy and Nessy
Available August 14
World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji
Available August 21
Chemical Hearts
Clifford: Season 2B
Available August 28
Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys
Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in August 2020
Available August 1
3:10 To Yuma
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Inception
Margin Call
My Bloody Valentine
Rain Man
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Safe
Something’s Gotta Give
Spare Parts
Spider-Man 3
Steel Magnolias
The Holiday
Top Gun
Available August 3
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
Available August 5
Arkansas
Available August 6
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Available August 10
Capone
Hard Night Falling
Lucky Day
Available August 14
Bernie The Dolphin 2
Master
Available August 18
The Cup
Available August 22
The Legion
Available August 31
Primal
The Courier
Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in August 2020
Available August 1
Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1
Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1
Blood: Season 1
Californication: Season 1
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1
Dusty’s Trail: Season 1
Fifth Ward: Season 1
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1
Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1
Les Miserables: Season 1
Moveable Feast: Season 1
Riviera: Season 1
The Berenstein Bears: Season 1
The Teacher: Season 1
Available August 14
World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in August 2020
Available for purchase August 4
Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons
Available for purchase August 7
The Fight
Available for purchase August 11
The King of Staten Island
Available for purchase August 18
Irresistible
Available for purchase August 23
Superman: Man of Tomorrow