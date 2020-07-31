Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in August 2020

If you’re looking for thrills this month, look no further than Amazon Prime’s new original series, World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji, a new show in which 66 teams from 30 countries will spend 11 non-stop days racing across the mountains, jungles, rivers and oceans of Fiji to make it to the finish line. The series, which was created by the minds behind Survivor and is hosted by Bear Grylls, will make its debut on Aug. 14.

New releases and old favorites abound among Amazon’s movie offerings this month, which include Capone, a 2020 biopic starring Tom Hardy in the role of the notorious gangster; it drops on Aug. 10. Throwback movies joining the platform in August deliver a healthy dose of ’80s nostalgia with the additions of Top Gun, Rain Man and Steel Magnolias. Romantics with a penchant for impeccable design can look forward to Nancy Meyers’ Something‘s Gotta Give and The Holiday.

Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in August 2020

Available August 7

Jessy and Nessy

Available August 14

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji

Available August 21

Chemical Hearts

Clifford: Season 2B

Available August 28

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

Available August 1

3:10 To Yuma

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Inception

Margin Call

My Bloody Valentine

Rain Man

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Safe

Something’s Gotta Give

Spare Parts

Spider-Man 3

Steel Magnolias

The Holiday

Top Gun

Available August 3

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

Available August 5

Arkansas

Available August 6

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Available August 10

Capone

Hard Night Falling

Lucky Day

Available August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2

Master

Available August 18

The Cup

Available August 22

The Legion

Available August 31

Primal

The Courier

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

Available August 1

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1

Blood: Season 1

Californication: Season 1

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1

Fifth Ward: Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1

Moveable Feast: Season 1

Riviera: Season 1

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1

The Teacher: Season 1

Available August 14

World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

Available for purchase August 4

Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons

Available for purchase August 7

The Fight

Available for purchase August 11

The King of Staten Island

Available for purchase August 18

Irresistible

Available for purchase August 23

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.