The embattled leader of Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, is to formally withdraw a divisive bill that has caused 13 weeks of unrest, according to a local media report.

Citing unnamed sources, the South China Morning Post said Wednesday that Lam was set to scrap proposed legislation that would have allowed extradition of fugitives to mainland China for the first time. The paper added that pro-government lawmakers had been summoned to meet Lam at 4:00 p.m. local time.

Reuters said it had confirmation from a government source of the report in the Post.

The bill’s withdrawal is a key demand of protesters who have repeatedly clashed with police in increasingly violent demonstrations, at various times ransacking the legislature, shutting down the city’s airport, besieging police headquarters and turning Hong Kong’s normally bustling retail and entertainment districts into war zones.

The Post quoted one source as saying that the withdrawal was to be a “gesture” made in “a bid to cool down the atmosphere.”

Another source told the Post that Lam had softened her stance after a recent closed-door meeting with prominent local figures. “She heeded their views on how to de-escalate the tensions,” the source said.

The paper reported that Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index had jumped 3.73 per cent in anticipation of the news. However, early indications suggested that the gesture would not be enough to placate protesters.

“It has come in too little too late. She has created such havoc, a word she’s used herself, and the damage is done,” democratic legislator Claudia Mo told TIME. “I think the protestors will just carry on with their quest for democracy and human rights.”

Mo also wondered if the bill’s withdrawal was a ploy, with Lam “playing tactics ordered by Beijing.”

Samson Yuen, assistant professor of political science at Hong Kong’s Lingnan University, told TIME that “It will take some steam, some violence off the streets, but it won’t take people off the streets. In the medium term, protests will still continue, mainly because the protesters’ focus has broadened.”

Intense opposition to the bill unified a broad spectrum of society and quickly snowballed into a rebellion against Lam’s administration. Her initial response was to suspend, rather than scrap, the measure, but this merely incensed protesters, who launched an all-out push for greater for full political freedom, with many demanding self-determination or even independence for the former British possession.

Critics of the bill feared that Beijing would use it to apprehend dissidents and political opponents in the enclave, whose 7.2 million inhabitants and linguistically and culturally distinct from mainland Chinese after 156 years of colonial rule.

—With reporting by Hillary Leung / Hong Kong

