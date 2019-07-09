Bowing to public pressure after weeks of massive demonstrations and other protests, Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday the extradition bill that kicked off a spiraling political crisis “is dead.”

Lam acknowledged that the government’s work on the bill, which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, was “a total failure.”

“I have immediately put a stop to the amendment,” Lam said at a press conference.

She acknowledged “there are still lingering doubts as to the government’s sincerity” over fully scrapping the bill and not resuming it at a later date. “I reiterate here there is no such plan. The bill is dead,” she said.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The extradition bill, which detractors say would have destroyed the firewall between semi-autonomous Hong Kong and its sovereign power China, ignited massive peaceful marches and separate, smaller clashes between protesters and police. The month of unrest has since snowballed into broader demands for greater democracy and self-determination.

Last month, Lam responded to the massive crowds thronging to the streets by announcing the suspension of the controversial bill. The move did little to pacify public anger, and protesters continued to demand the bill be fully canceled and Lam resign.

—With reporting by Aria Hangyu Chen and Hillary Leung / Hong Kong

Contact us at editors@time.com.