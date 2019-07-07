In their first major protest since an unprecedented break-in at the government complex nearly a week ago, Hong Kong demonstrators marched to a controversial railway terminus Sunday in a symbolic attempt to bring their grievances directly to Beijing.

By hopping across the harbor from where they have been convening and forging through the heart of the Chinese tourist quarter, protesters also aimed to engage residents of the mainland, where news coverage has mostly consisted of state media’s anti-protester invectives.

“The protest has been organized in [Tsim Sha Tsui] this time so that protestors can show the mainland tourists that we Hong Kong people are very concerned,” says 13-year-old student Zita Au.

Hong Kong has been seized by a spiraling political crisis this summer after the government tried to fast-track controversial legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. The proposed law ignited fears about the former British colony’s continued autonomy—promised after its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997—and also underscored the depth of anxiety over its relationship to Beijing.

Massive protests forced the embattled government to suspend the bill, but the move did little to pacify public anger since protesters are demanding the outright cancellation of the bill and for the city’s unelected, Beijing-backed leader to step down. The massive marches and other demonstrations that have rocked Hong Kong for the past month have since swelled into broader aspirations for genuine democracy, with some even agitating for independence from China.

As marchers gathered at a park along the harbor front Sunday, their demands included a call for universal suffrage, and some waved banners that said, “Dissolve the communist party, return my Hong Kong.”

While snaking through the mega-mall shopping district Sunday, protesters carried brochures aimed at the Mandarin-speaking visitors, as opposed to the Cantonese-speaking locals, and held up signs with QR codes that could be scanned by apps popular on the mainland and that linked to info on the protests.

“We protesters…hope to make our cause known to them,” says Kelly Choi, a retail worker who joined the march.

Normally packed with suitcase-totting travelers, the commercial mecca was eerily quiet until the marchers rolled through, chanting their demands while cooling themselves with fans calling for “Democracy NOW!” Pharmacies, clothing outlets and beauty stores continued business as usual, though several mainland tour groups had previously announced they would not be bringing visitors to the retail zone while protesters descended on the area.

The march’s designated end point, a new, multi-billion-dollar high-speed train station, was similarly deserted Sunday. Police walled off the facility with enormous barricades, while local media reported that ticket sales were suspended for the afternoon. The station, which opened in September, ignited backlash after a large swathe of it was leased to Beijing and subjected to Chinese jurisdiction, effectively allowing Chinese police to operate on Hong Kong soil and inflaming fears of Beijing’s encroachment.

Anti-China tensions peaked on July 1, the 22nd anniversary of the territory’s retrocession to the mainland. While hundreds of thousands of protesters staged an annual, peaceful march, a separate, smaller group smashed their way through the legislative council’s fortified glass and vandalized the building. The enraged protesters covered the meeting chamber with graffiti, overturned cabinets and tore up Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. They also blacked out the part of the city’s official emblem that says “China” while leaving the part that says Hong Kong untouched.

Organizers of Sunday’s march reiterated calls for peaceful protesting and said there was no intention of staying and occupying the station after the march finished.

“We are the most elegant protesters on the earth. Please protect this elegance today,” organizer Ventus Lau said at the outset.

—With reporting by Kamakshi Ayyar, Laignee Barron, Aria Hangyu Chen and Hillary Leung / Hong Kong

