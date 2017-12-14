Here's a Complete List of All the Upcoming Star Wars Movies

When Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on Dec. 15, the Disney-owned Lucasfilm will have officially released three new Star Wars movies in as many years. And fortunately for fans of the galaxy far, far away, it doesn’t look like the studio plans to stop churning out Star Wars movies anytime soon.

The list of upcoming Star Wars movies continues to grow, with a Han Solo standalone and new trilogy from Last Jedi director Rian Johnson in the works in addition to the conclusion of the Star Wars sequel trilogy that kicked off with 2015’s The Force Awakens.

With that being said, it can be hard to keep track of all of the upcoming Star Wars movies and their respective release dates. So if you’ve found yourself asking, “When does the next Star Wars movie come out?,” then wonder no more.

Check out our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Dec. 15, 2017)

Jonathan Olley—Lucasfilm Ltd.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi — the second installment in the Star Wars sequel trilogy — could pick up right where The Force Awakens left off, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) presenting Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) with his old lightsaber at the site of the first Jedi temple on the planet of Ahch-To.

From there, it looks as though the upcoming movie will explore the inner struggles of both Rey and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as they are torn between the Dark and Light sides of the Force. However, Johnson told USA Today that “What’s going on with Luke Skywalker?” — including the reason he didn’t answer the call of his sister, General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), in Force Awakens — is the question at the heart of the story.

Episode VIII of Star Wars will also see the return of Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), R2-D2 (Jimmy Vee), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), BB-8 (voiced by both Bill Hader and Ben Schwartz) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew).

Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro are joining The Last Jedi cast as Resistance leader Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo and a computer hacker known as DJ, while newcomer Kelly Marie Tran will play a Resistance mechanic named Rose Tico.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25, 2018)

Jonathan Olley—Lucasfilm Ltd.

Alden Ehrenreich is rumored to have beat out 2,500 other actors to land the role of young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, the next Star Wars movie after The Last Jedi. He will star alongside Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), Emilia Clarke (Kira), Woody Harrelson (Beckett), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Thandie Newton in the forthcoming standalone film.

Reportedly set around 10 years prior to the events of 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Solo will follow Han and Chewy as they embark on a series of adventures together. There’s even talk that we’ll get to see the card game in which Han won the Millennium Falcon from Lando, as well as Han’s infamous Kessel Run.

After the movie’s original directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, left the movie in June over “creative differences” with Lucasfilm, Ron Howard was tapped to take the reins. “I’m beyond grateful to add my voice to the Star Wars Universe after being a fan since 5/25/77,” the Oscar winner tweeted following the announcement. “I hope to honor the great work already done & help deliver on the promise of a Han Solo film.”

The Solo screenplay was co-written by Star Wars veteran Lawrence Kasdan — who also wrote the screenplays for Star Wars movies The Empire Strikes Back, The Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens — and his son, Jon Kasdan.

Star Wars: Episode IX (Dec. 20, 2019)

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2015 Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars: Episode IX will be the third and final chapter in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. But with its predecessor, The Last Jedi, still yet to be released, details about the plot are completely under-wraps.

What we do know is that Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams will return to the galaxy far, far away to helm Episode IX of Star Wars in the wake of Colin Trevorrow stepping down due to differences in vision for the project with Lucasfilm.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ,” Lucasfilm said in a statement.

Chris Terrio— who is known for his work on Argo, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League — will co-write the screenplay with Abrams.

Star Wars: New Trilogy (TBA)

Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Lucasfilm has announced that a whole new Star Wars trilogy is slated to follow Episode IX, with Rian Johnson onboard to write and direct at least the first installment. Johnson’s longtime collaborator Ram Bergman is set to produce.

The new Star Wars series will be “separate from the episodic Skywalker saga,” according to Lucasfilm, and center on yet-to-be-introduced characters from the galaxy far, far away.

“I’m just in the very beginning of starting to come up with what the new trilogy is going to be,” Johnson reportedly said at a press event in Mexico for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. “What makes me so excited about it, is the idea of doing a new story on the big canvas of three movies in this world. There’s just so much potential and I can’t wait to jump into it.”

However, to the dismay of some Star Wars fans, Johnson has revealed that the trilogy will not bring The Knights of the Old Republic — a Star Wars video game featuring Jedi from thousands of years before the original trilogy — to the big screen.