Australia New Year's Eve

The World Welcomes 2017

New Year's Eve celebrations are in full swing as midnight hits across time zones of the world, so why not celebrate the end of 2016 over and over again? Watch as the New Year hits Hanoi, Mumbai, Berlin and more

Republican presidential-elect Donald Trump USA Thank You Tour 2016

Trump Wishes His 'Many Enemies' a Happy New Year

Donald Trump isn't forgetting about his "many enemies" as 2017 begins. "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do," Trump wrote

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his 12th annual news conference at Moscow's World Trade Center in Krasnaya Presnya on Dec. 23, 2016.

Putin Sends Seasons Greetings to America

Amid increasingly fraught cross-Atlantic relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a public New Year's greeting to President Obama and President-elect Trump. This year's message comes at one of the worst moments in U.S.-Russia relations since the Cold War

President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference

Obama Wants to Save Obamacare

President Obama will hold a meeting with Democrats on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to discuss how to protect the Affordable Care Act next year against Republican efforts to dismantle his signature domestic achievement

Apple Fans Await iPhone 7

Apple Might Start Making iPhones in India Next Year

Apple could start producing iPhones in India as early as April of 2017, according to a new report. Apple has long eyed emerging Asian markets as a key target for its products, many of which are currently manufactured by Foxconn in China

New Year Numerals Arrive In Times Square - NYC

Just Want 2016 to End Already? Wait a Second

If you're waiting for 2016 to end, you will have to wait one second longer. A "leap second" will be tacked on to the end of Dec. 31, to account for the precise time it takes for the earth to travel around the sun

A motorist drives through a snow storm in Durham, Maine on Dec. 29, 2016.

A Winter Storm Is Clobbering New England

A winter storm brought more than 2 feet of snow to parts of northern New England overnight, and more than 100,000 homes and businesses were without power by Friday morning in hard-hit Maine



