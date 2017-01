Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter. The IOC says Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Scarlett Johansson and her French husband, Romain Dauriac, are splitting up after two years of marriage. Johansson was first spotted with Dauriac during a lunch date in New York City in October 2012. They secretly wed in 2014

Francis Ford Coppola's bloody epic war film Apocalypse Now is nearly four decades old at this point. Now a group of video game designers has launched a Kickstarter campaign, with Coppola's backing, to fund a video game based on the iconic motion picture

The European Union ambassador to China welcomed its endorsement of free trade in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise to restrict imports and appealed to Beijing on Wednesday to make good on that sentiment by lowering its own market barriers

Mary Tyler Moore, the actress best known for her pioneering 1970s sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show , has died at 80, according to a spokesperson. Moore helped change the way that women are portrayed on television

The days of the Kim dynasty holding a total grip over North Korea may well be "numbered," one of the country's highest-ranking defectors said, adding that dissent is on the rise in the isolated Asian country

Serena Williams is one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title after setting up an all-Williams final at the Australian Open. The only person standing in her way is her sister, Venus, who last played in a Grand Slam final in 2009

President Donald Trump green-lit construction of a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico he repeatedly called for while campaigning via an executive action. But it's just one component of sweeping actions he took. Here's what you need to know

In his first extended interview as president, given to ABC's David Muir, Donald Trump doubled down on controversial statements, attacked his critics, repeated unproven claims and once more insisted, despite proof to contrary, that his inauguration "had the biggest audience from history"