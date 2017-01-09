The Brief

Trump Campaign Prepares For Election Night Event
Mark Wilson—Getty Images

All in the Family

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to be named senior adviser to the president. Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, must clear a series of hurdles before he takes any post in Washington

Jetblue Passengers Kicked Off Flight for Harassing Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump: I'm Not Planning to Join Dad's Administration

Barack Obama: Trump Has 'Enough Craziness' to Be President

Donald Trump Said He’d Lower Drug Prices. But They’re Already Going Up

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Tehran

Iran Ex-President's Death Could Embolden Hardliners

The sudden passing of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the highest-ranking supporter of the reformist movement and moderate politicians within the Islamic Republic establishment, could fundamentally redraw the political map in Iran

Basketball on floor of school gymnasium (focus on ball in foreground)

How Exercise Can Help Depression in Kids

Exercise isn’t a cure for depression, but being active has been shown to alleviate some symptoms in both teens and adults. Scientists are now investigating if the same benefits might apply to young children, an age group with increasing cases of depression

Hugh Laurie at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2017.

Celebrities Needle Trump at the Golden Globes

Rebukes of the President-elect generally took the form of jokes or indirect appeals to empathy and diversity. Here are all of the celebrities who used their platforms to call out Trump, from Meryl Streep's impassioned speech to a handful of indirect jabs

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Hershey, Pennsylvania

Team Trump Prepares for the Hot Seat

Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts, their approach to Russia and other issues during a crucial week that will including confirmation hearings and Trump's first news conference in nearly six months

Trainers have killer whales perform for the crowd during a show at SeaWorld in San Diego, California, on March 19, 2014.

SeaWorld San Diego Puts on Final Killer Whale Show

SeaWorld San Diego’s killer whales made their final splash during the last performance of the marine park’s long-running theatrical show in California. Thousands of people packed the stadium to watch the orcas leap into the air and perform tricks

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 2, 2016

French Police Arrest Kim Kardashian Robbery Suspects

Several people were arrested and some held for questioning by police in France in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last October, Europe 1 Radio and other French media reported

Refugees make their way to Hungarian border with Serbia near the town of Horgos in Belgrade, Serbia on Oct. 4, 2016.

Obama Refugee Officials Worry About Trump

President-elect Donald Trump was swept into victory after comparing Syrian refugees to snakes and calling for the banning of Muslims before backtracking, leaving those responsible for the U.S. refugee program concerned about the future under his administration

Prostitute at Atlantica avenue in copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro

A German Lawmaker Wants Prostitutes for the Elderly

A German opposition lawmaker has been criticized for suggesting that authorities could subsidize paid sex for patients requiring nursing care. Elisabeth Scharfenberg said she could imagine authorities "financing sexual assistance." Prostitution has been legal in Germany since 2002

