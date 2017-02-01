Jewish centers around the country received bomb threats, with 14 centers in 10 states reporting them, according to the JCC Association of North America. It was reportedly the third day in January that Jewish centers around the country clocked such threats

The Army Corps of Engineers has been ordered to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline to proceed under a disputed Missouri River crossing, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said, the latest twist in a months-long legal battle over the $3.8 billion project

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he has been appealing to "very, very senior people in the White House" in a bid to repeal the ban on entry into the U.S. for citizens of several predominantly Muslim nations

Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a nonprofit, The Biden Foundation, which will be a platform for Biden to advance priorities he worked on in the Senate and the White House, including cancer research, military families and preventing violence against women

Hillary Clinton is keeping busy post-election season with a new book project, Simon & Schuster announced. The former Secretary of State will publish a new book of personal essays "inspired by the hundreds of quotations she has been collecting for decades," the publisher wrote

Eleven days into Donald Trump's presidency, Democrats are signaling they are ready to lead an all-out filibuster against Neil Gorsuch, his nominee to fill Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court. But it's unclear if the tactic will work

The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general after angry exchanges between Republicans and Democrats. The 11-9 vote was along party lines. All the panel's Democrats voted against the nomination

Women are leading the charge in standing up to President Trump. After a female judge stayed part of Trump's executive order on immigration, three other female judges restricted parts of the order. And then there's Sally Yates