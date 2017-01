Twenty-two people, mostly Chinese tourists, were rescued after drifting more than a day in Malaysian waters after their boat sank in strong waves. Three bodies were recovered and a search was continuing for six people still missing

The mayor of Berlin — a city known for its own infamously divisive wall — sent a message to President Donald Trump, imploring him not to build a wall on Mexico's border. Berlin "cannot watch silently," he said

A federal judge issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban, saying travelers who had been detained had a strong argument that their legal rights had been violated

The U.S. military said that one service member was killed and three others wounded in a raid in Yemen targeting its local al-Qaeda branch, marking the first-known combat death of a member of the U.S. military under President Donald Trump

Iraqi lawmakers said they might ban U.S. nationals from entering the country in retaliation against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on Iraqis in the U.S., a move that could hinder the fight against ISIS

President Donald Trump is defending his sweeping order on immigration and says he will find other ways to help those suffering from Syria's bloody civil war. Trump insists it's "not a Muslim ban" and blames the media for that suggestion