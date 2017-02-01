Broad Influence
Women are leading the charge in standing up to President Trump. After a female judge stayed part of Trump's executive order on immigration, three other female judges restricted parts of the order. And then there's Sally Yates
President Trump backed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's threat Wednesday to use the "nuclear option" to approve his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch over a Democratic filibuster
The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general after angry exchanges between Republicans and Democrats. The 11-9 vote was along party lines. All the panel's Democrats voted against the nomination
U.S. bacon reserves have hit a 50-year low. The non-profit Ohio Pork Council said that demand for frozen pork belly, often made into bacon, has far outpaced supply. And with low reserve levels, prices have increased
Eleven days into Donald Trump's presidency, Democrats are signaling they are ready to lead an all-out filibuster against Neil Gorsuch, his nominee to fill Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court. But it's unclear if the tactic will work
Hillary Clinton is keeping busy post-election season with a new book project, Simon & Schuster announced. The former Secretary of State will publish a new book of personal essays "inspired by the hundreds of quotations she has been collecting for decades," the publisher wrote
Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a nonprofit, The Biden Foundation, which will be a platform for Biden to advance priorities he worked on in the Senate and the White House, including cancer research, military families and preventing violence against women
Israeli forces and West Bank settlers braced for the evacuation of an outpost whose destruction could rupture Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition, dominated by ultranationalists. Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized settlements
Apple CEO Tim Cook said he has been appealing to "very, very senior people in the White House" in a bid to repeal the ban on entry into the U.S. for citizens of several predominantly Muslim nations
The Army Corps of Engineers has been ordered to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline to proceed under a disputed Missouri River crossing, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said, the latest twist in a months-long legal battle over the $3.8 billion project
By visiting Japan and South Korea on his first official overseas trip, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is seeking to reinforce key alliances after President Donald Trump's campaign-trail complaints that defense treaties disadvantaged the United States
Jewish centers around the country received bomb threats, with 14 centers in 10 states reporting them, according to the JCC Association of North America. It was reportedly the third day in January that Jewish centers around the country clocked such threats
