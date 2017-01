After 146 years, the curtain is coming down on "The Greatest Show on Earth." The owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus said that the show will close forever in May due to declining attendance, large operating costs and other factors

The Florida newborn abducted from her family in the hospital in July 1998 has reunited with her family after 18 years. "We are just trying to process it, 18 years, it's going to be hard to make that up," her father said

Twenty-six inmates were killed in eruptions of violence inside two prisons in northern Brazil, officials said as they quelled the latest in a string of jail disturbances across the country in which more than 100 people died within two weeks

Prosecutors have requested the arrest of the Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong as a bribery suspect in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea's president. The country's former health minister has also been indicted

President-elect Donald Trump said Britain's decision to leave the E.U. would "end up being a great thing" and predicted the bloc would continue to break apart, saying European countries are reacting to an influx of immigrants

The gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the global population is starker than previously thought, with just eight men, including Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg, owning as much wealth as 3.6 billion people, according to Oxfam

A Mexican police officer said a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub hosting an event that was part of the BPM electronic music festival in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen

China's state-run media has described the U.S. President-elect's suggested use of Taiwan as a bargaining chip as "despicable," and warned Donald Trump that "Beijing will have no choice but to take off the gloves" if he continues his present course

Donald Trump says his plan to replace the nation's health care law will include "insurance for everybody," though he did not explain how he would achieve that milestone. An embrace of universal health care would mark a sharp break for most Republicans