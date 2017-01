Outgoing President Barack Obama published a thank you letter to the American people on his last day in office, encouraging them to stay active in democracy and telling them that "You made me a better President, and you made me a better man"

Rescuers said ten people were found alive in the rubble of an Italian hotel Friday, two days after an avalanche tore through the ski resort. "We found five people alive. We're pulling them out. Send us a helicopter," a rescuer said over firefighters' radio

In his first official act in the White House, President Trump signed an executive order directing executive agencies to begin preparing for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, as his Administration ordered a freeze on all new government regulations

In one of the first official acts of the Trump administration, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel released an opinion supporting the new President's decision to hire his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a senior advisor

When Donald John Trump stood for the first time as the 45th President of the United States in a light rain to deliver his inaugural address, he went where no president has gone in more than a century, TIME's David Von Drehle writes

In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world to send President Donald Trump a message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged