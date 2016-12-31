39 Dead In Istanbul Attack
An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding 69 others
New Year's Eve celebrations are in full swing as midnight hits across time zones of the world, so why not celebrate the end of 2016 over and over again? Watch as the New Year hits Hanoi, Mumbai, Berlin and more
Donald Trump isn't forgetting about his "many enemies" as 2017 begins. "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do," Trump wrote
The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the nearly six-year conflict in Syria and jump-start peace negotiations, also calling for the "rapid, safe and unhindered" delivery of aid
Sydney said farewell to 2016 with a tribute to David Bowie, Prince and Gene Wilder as New Year's Eve celebrations started. Bowie's song "Space Oddity" and music from WIlly Wonka played during the display
Malware code linked to Russian hackers and found on a Vermont electric utility's computer is further evidence of "predatory" steps taken by that country against the U.S., a Vermont Democratic congressman said
Amid increasingly fraught cross-Atlantic relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a public New Year's greeting to President Obama and President-elect Trump. This year's message comes at one of the worst moments in U.S.-Russia relations since the Cold War
Ronda Rousey's UFC comeback didn't even last a minute. Rousey was stopped 48 seconds into her first fight in 13 months, losing to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207
President Obama will hold a meeting with Democrats on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to discuss how to protect the Affordable Care Act next year against Republican efforts to dismantle his signature domestic achievement
Apple could start producing iPhones in India as early as April of 2017, according to a new report. Apple has long eyed emerging Asian markets as a key target for its products, many of which are currently manufactured by Foxconn in China
If you're waiting for 2016 to end, you will have to wait one second longer. A "leap second" will be tacked on to the end of Dec. 31, to account for the precise time it takes for the earth to travel around the sun
A winter storm brought more than 2 feet of snow to parts of northern New England overnight, and more than 100,000 homes and businesses were without power by Friday morning in hard-hit Maine
From movies and TV shows, to gadgets, apps and viral moments, TIME ranks 2016