All in the Family
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to be named senior adviser to the president. Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, must clear a series of hurdles before he takes any post in Washington
The sudden passing of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, the highest-ranking supporter of the reformist movement and moderate politicians within the Islamic Republic establishment, could fundamentally redraw the political map in Iran
Exercise isn’t a cure for depression, but being active has been shown to alleviate some symptoms in both teens and adults. Scientists are now investigating if the same benefits might apply to young children, an age group with increasing cases of depression
Rebukes of the President-elect generally took the form of jokes or indirect appeals to empathy and diversity. Here are all of the celebrities who used their platforms to call out Trump, from Meryl Streep's impassioned speech to a handful of indirect jabs
Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts, their approach to Russia and other issues during a crucial week that will including confirmation hearings and Trump's first news conference in nearly six months
The National Front leader wants closer relations between the U.S, France and Russia, tying herself to a Russian president who has become the ultimate anti-establishment figure to much of western Europe
SeaWorld San Diego’s killer whales made their final splash during the last performance of the marine park’s long-running theatrical show in California. Thousands of people packed the stadium to watch the orcas leap into the air and perform tricks
Tommy Vietor, Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett didn't think Donald Trump had a chance last November. Now the three former aides to President Obama are eating crow—and taking a page from his playbook
North Korea declared that it can launch a intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "at any time" and from any location, while blaming the U.S. for its development of arms. Donald Trump has said it "won't happen"
Several people were arrested and some held for questioning by police in France in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last October, Europe 1 Radio and other French media reported
President-elect Donald Trump was swept into victory after comparing Syrian refugees to snakes and calling for the banning of Muslims before backtracking, leaving those responsible for the U.S. refugee program concerned about the future under his administration
A German opposition lawmaker has been criticized for suggesting that authorities could subsidize paid sex for patients requiring nursing care. Elisabeth Scharfenberg said she could imagine authorities "financing sexual assistance." Prostitution has been legal in Germany since 2002