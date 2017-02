Since hostilities between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces began ticking up outside the town of Avdiivka early on Sunday morning, 15 have lost their lives. Many here see the bloodshed as the Kremlin testing its limits with newly-elected President Donald Trump

The guard killed in a hostage standoff at a Delaware prison Thursday saved some of his colleagues' lives before his death, his union said. Sgt. Steven Floyd "told a couple of lieutenants to get out of the building and that it was a trap," the union leader said

A suspected attacker had been trying to get into the museum's underground store when he assaulted a soldier, in what Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve described as "an attempted attack of a terrorist nature". The attacker was shot and seriously wounded

On Jan. 29 Roger Federer became the oldest man in 45 years to win a Grand Slam singles final when he beat his arch-rival and nemesis, Rafael Nadal, in a five-set classic. TIME spoke to the tennis legend three days after his stunning victory