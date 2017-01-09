President-elect Donald Trump was swept into victory after comparing Syrian refugees to snakes and calling for the banning of Muslims before backtracking, leaving those responsible for the U.S. refugee program concerned about the future under his administration

Several people were arrested and some held for questioning by police in France in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last October, Europe 1 Radio and other French media reported

North Korea declared that it can launch a intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "at any time" and from any location, while blaming the U.S. for its development of arms. Donald Trump has said it "won't happen"

The National Front leader wants closer relations between the U.S, France and Russia, tying herself to a Russian president who has become the ultimate anti-establishment figure to much of western Europe

Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts, their approach to Russia and other issues during a crucial week that will including confirmation hearings and Trump's first news conference in nearly six months

Rebukes of the President-elect generally took the form of jokes or indirect appeals to empathy and diversity. Here are all of the celebrities who used their platforms to call out Trump, from Meryl Streep's impassioned speech to a handful of indirect jabs

Exercise isn’t a cure for depression, but being active has been shown to alleviate some symptoms in both teens and adults. Scientists are now investigating if the same benefits might apply to young children, an age group with increasing cases of depression