FILE: Acting Attorney General Orders Justice Department Not To Defend Executive Order On Immigration
Women are leading the charge in standing up to President Trump. After a female judge stayed part of Trump's executive order on immigration, three other female judges restricted parts of the order. And then there's Sally Yates

President Trump Backs 'Nuclear Option'

President Trump backed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's threat Wednesday to use the "nuclear option" to approve his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch over a Democratic filibuster

Senate Committee Approves Jeff Sessions for AG

The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general after angry exchanges between Republicans and Democrats. The 11-9 vote was along party lines. All the panel's Democrats voted against the nomination

Americans Are Eating a Lot of Bacon. Like, a Lot

U.S. bacon reserves have hit a 50-year low. The non-profit Ohio Pork Council said that demand for frozen pork belly, often made into bacon, has far outpaced supply. And with low reserve levels, prices have increased

President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Nominee

Democrats Ready for Court Fight

Eleven days into Donald Trump's presidency, Democrats are signaling they are ready to lead an all-out filibuster against Neil Gorsuch, his nominee to fill Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court. But it's unclear if the tactic will work

Hillary Clinton Is Releasing a Book of Essays

Hillary Clinton is keeping busy post-election season with a new book project, Simon & Schuster announced. The former Secretary of State will publish a new book of personal essays "inspired by the hundreds of quotations she has been collecting for decades," the publisher wrote

Joe Biden Is Launching a Nonprofit Foundation

Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a nonprofit, The Biden Foundation, which will be a platform for Biden to advance priorities he worked on in the Senate and the White House, including cancer research, military families and preventing violence against women

Israel Braces for Evacuation of Key West Bank Outpost

Israeli forces and West Bank settlers braced for the evacuation of an outpost whose destruction could rupture Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition, dominated by ultranationalists. Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized settlements

Army Told to Let Dakota Pipeline Proceed, Senator Says

The Army Corps of Engineers has been ordered to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline to proceed under a disputed Missouri River crossing, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said, the latest twist in a months-long legal battle over the $3.8 billion project

Pentagon Chief Seeks to Reassure Nervous Asian Allies

By visiting Japan and South Korea on his first official overseas trip, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is seeking to reinforce key alliances after President Donald Trump's campaign-trail complaints that defense treaties disadvantaged the United States

Jewish Centers Around the U.S. Targeted by Bomb Threats

Jewish centers around the country received bomb threats, with 14 centers in 10 states reporting them, according to the JCC Association of North America. It was reportedly the third day in January that Jewish centers around the country clocked such threats

