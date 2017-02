On Jan. 29 Roger Federer became the oldest man in 45 years to win a Grand Slam singles final when he beat his arch-rival and nemesis, Rafael Nadal, in a five-set classic. TIME spoke to the tennis legend three days after his stunning victory

A consequential week could signal the shape of Trump's Middle East policy: driving a wedge yet further into the reigning split between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran. Others in the region will find it increasingly difficult to straddle the gap

The Louvre Museum reopened to the public, less than 24 hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting "Allahu akbar!" attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building and was shot by them. The attacker was shot four times after slightly injuring a soldier

Avalanches in Afghanistan and Pakistan left dozens of people dead over the last three days. Afghanistan officials said the death toll following three days of heavy snow rose to 54 and dozens of homes have been destroyed

President Donald Trump said he respects Vladimir Putin, and when an interviewer called the Russian leader "a killer," Trump said the United States has many of them. "What do you think? Our country's so innocent?" he said

A federal appeals court denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees. The decision means legal battles over the ban will continue for days at least