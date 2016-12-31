If you're waiting for 2016 to end, you will have to wait one second longer. A "leap second" will be tacked on to the end of Dec. 31, to account for the precise time it takes for the earth to travel around the sun

Apple could start producing iPhones in India as early as April of 2017, according to a new report. Apple has long eyed emerging Asian markets as a key target for its products, many of which are currently manufactured by Foxconn in China

Donald Trump isn't forgetting about his "many enemies" as 2017 begins. "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do," Trump wrote

New Year's Eve celebrations are in full swing as midnight hits across time zones of the world, so why not celebrate the end of 2016 over and over again? Watch as the New Year hits Hanoi, Mumbai, Berlin and more