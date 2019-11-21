Best Inventions
Full List
Augmented & Virtual RealityAdvancing Virtual RealityUser-Friendly VRBack-Seat GamingVirtual Surgery
Consumer ElectronicsBetter Bike NavigationA Phone, Plain and SimpleBreathing EasierPro Video Made EasyListen to Your LensesSuperior ListeningFinding Peace, with BeatsThe World’s Most Advanced Mattress
EntertainmentTV of the FutureInstant Classic
ExperimentalSailing on SunlightA More Lifelike ProstheticA More Flexible PCFully Recyclable SneakersCutting-Edge Data Storage
Food & DrinkAgriculture, UpdatedMeal Delivery, ModernizedVending VeggiesProtein-Packed CerealA Better Plant BurgerA New Breakfast Bar
Health CareLearning from Medical MistakesReducing False DiagnosesZapping MigrainesRelieving Sinus PainUltrasound to GoAn Easier ExamStopping Food PoisoningHelping HospitalsAn Easy-Access DoctorCaring for the Elderly
ParentingA Better Way to Connect with KidsA More Subtle Breast PumpHands-Free ParentingScreen Time, OutsideKeeping Kids CloseA Doll for Everyone
Social GoodNo-Wait MedsPortable PowerVitamins for AllConscious HygieneInternet, AccessiblePower to the PeopleWater, Out of Thin Air
SustainabilityTracking Water PollutionGreener FlightHarnessing Wind, More EfficientlyReducing WasteKeeping Food FreshRecycling PollutionRepurposing Plastic
TransportationCleaning Up PickupsAn Extra-Powerful Electric BicycleA Solar-Power FirstAn Easier E-SkateboardHacking the E-BikeA Serious ScooterAd Dollars for Uber Drivers
