Best Inventions
Full List

Accessibility

A Talking Hearing AidVision Made AudibleEntertainment by SightA Smarter Cane

Augmented & Virtual Reality

Advancing Virtual RealityUser-Friendly VRBack-Seat GamingVirtual Surgery

Beauty

Unique Skin CareOne-Step GlamA Closer ShaveFace Wash of the FutureMakeup That Protects

Consumer Electronics

Better Bike NavigationA Phone, Plain and SimpleBreathing EasierPro Video Made EasyListen to Your LensesSuperior ListeningFinding Peace, with BeatsThe World’s Most Advanced Mattress

Design

Re-Creating NatureA More Supportive SeatA More Flexible Shower Caddy

Education

Learn Music VisuallyTrackable ReadingAn AI-Powered EducatorCreate Your Own Computer

Entertainment

TV of the FutureInstant Classic

Experimental

Sailing on SunlightA More Lifelike ProstheticA More Flexible PCFully Recyclable SneakersCutting-Edge Data Storage

Food & Drink

Agriculture, UpdatedMeal Delivery, ModernizedVending VeggiesProtein-Packed CerealA Better Plant BurgerA New Breakfast Bar

Gaming

Charged-Up PlayBuilding New WorldsGaming for Posterity

Health Care

Learning from Medical MistakesReducing False DiagnosesZapping MigrainesRelieving Sinus PainUltrasound to GoAn Easier ExamStopping Food PoisoningHelping HospitalsAn Easy-Access DoctorCaring for the Elderly

Home

A Robot That RollsAn Oven That Multi­tasksDIY Wall DecorAn Updated Waste Bin

Parenting

A Better Way to Connect with KidsA More Subtle Breast PumpHands-Free ParentingScreen Time, OutsideKeeping Kids CloseA Doll for Everyone

Productivity

Protecting Your DataHelping Rural Farmers ConnectThe Future of Packing

Social Good

No-Wait MedsPortable PowerVitamins for AllConscious HygieneInternet, AccessiblePower to the PeopleWater, Out of Thin Air

Sports

Digital DunksSafer Sports for KidsA Kayak to Go

Style

A Sleek Travel Accessory21st Century FashionA Perfect FitThe Watch You Love, Smarter

Sustainability

Tracking Water PollutionGreener FlightHarnessing Wind, More EfficientlyReducing WasteKeeping Food FreshRecycling PollutionRepurposing Plastic

Transportation

Cleaning Up PickupsAn Extra-Powerful Electric BicycleA Solar-Power FirstAn Easier E-SkateboardHacking the E-BikeA Serious ScooterAd Dollars for Uber Drivers

Wellness

A Smarter Night-LightMonitoring HealthBoxing SoloSafety on the RunClosing the Pleasure Gap
Accessibility
Augmented & Virtual Reality
Beauty
Consumer Electronics
Design
Education
Entertainment
Experimental
Food & Drink
Gaming
Health Care
Home
Parenting
Productivity
Social Good
Sports
Style
Sustainability
Transportation
Wellness

Accessibility

starkey-livio-ai
A Talking Hearing Aid
Starkey Livio AI
orcam-myeye-2
Vision Made Audible
OrCam MyEye 2
comcast-xfinity-x1-eye-control
Entertainment by Sight
Comcast Xfinity X1 Eye Control
wewalk
A Smarter Cane
WeWALK

Augmented & Virtual Reality

htc-vive-pro-eye
Advancing Virtual Reality
HTC Vive Pro Eye
oculus-quest
User-Friendly VR
Oculus Quest
holoride
Back-Seat Gaming
holoride
osso-vr
Virtual Surgery
Osso VR

Beauty

skinceuticals-custom-dose
Unique Skin Care
SkinCeuticals CUSTOM D.O.S.E
dyson-airwrap
One-Step Glam
Dyson Airwrap
heated-razor-by-gillettelabs
A Closer Shave
Heated Razor by GilletteLabs
artis-phantom-cleansing-silks
Face Wash of the Future
Artis Phantom Cleansing Silks
supergoop-shimmershade-eye-shadow
Makeup That Protects
Supergoop! Shimmershade eye shadow

Consumer Electronics

smarthalo-2
Better Bike Navigation
SmartHalo 2
the-light-phone-ii
A Phone, Plain and Simple
The Light Phone II
airthings-wave-plus
Breathing Easier
Airthings Wave Plus
remo-tech-obsbot-tail
Pro Video Made Easy
Remo Tech OBSBOT Tail
bose-frames
Listen to Your Lenses
Bose Frames
apple-airpods-pro
Superior Listening
Apple Airpods Pro
wave
Finding Peace, with Beats
WAVE
eight-sleep-pod
The World’s Most Advanced Mattress
Eight Sleep Pod

Design

econcrete
Re-Creating Nature
ECOncrete
herman-miller-cosm-chair
A More Supportive Seat
Herman Miller Cosm Chair
oxo-good-grips-quick-extend-pole-caddy
A More Flexible Shower Caddy
OXO Good Grips Quick-Extend Aluminum Pole Caddy

Education

roli-lumi
Learn Music Visually
ROLI LUMI
rakuten-overdrive-sora
Trackable Reading
Rakuten OverDrive Sora
roybi-robot
An AI-Powered Educator
Roybi Robot
kano-pc
Create Your Own Computer
Kano PC

Entertainment

lg-88-inch-oled-8k-tv
TV of the Future
LG 88-inch OLED 8K TV
idagio
Instant Classic
IDAGIO

Experimental

lightsail-2
Sailing on Sunlight
LightSail 2
brainrobotics-ai-prosthetic-hand
A More Lifelike Prosthetic
BrainRobotics AI Prosthetic Hand
lenovo-thinkpad-x1-foldable
A More Flexible PC
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Foldable
adidas-futurecraft-loop
Fully Recyclable Sneakers
adidas FUTURECRAFT.LOOP
catalog-dna-data-writer
Cutting-Edge Data Storage
CATALOG DNA Data Writer

Food & Drink

aerofarms
Agriculture, Updated
AeroFarms
postmates-serve
Meal Delivery, Modernized
Postmates Serve
farmers-fridge
Vending Veggies
Farmer's Fridge
magic-spoon-cereal
Protein-Packed Cereal
Magic Spoon Cereal
impossible-burger-2-0
A Better Plant Burger
Impossible Burger 2.0
soylent-squared
A New Breakfast Bar
Soylent Squared

Gaming

logitech-g502-lightspeed-wireless-gaming-mouse
Charged-Up Play
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse
minecraft-earth
Building New Worlds
Minecraft Earth
analogue-mega-sg
Gaming for Posterity
Analogue Mega Sg

Health Care

surgical-safety-technologies-operating-room-black-box
Learning from Medical Mistakes
Surgical Safety Technologies Operating Room Black Box
qlarity-imaging-quantx
Reducing False Diagnoses
Qlarity Imaging QuantX
theranica-nerivio
Zapping Migraines
Theranica Nerivio
tivic-health-clearup-sinus-pain-relief
Relieving Sinus Pain
Tivic Health ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief
butterfly-iq
Ultrasound to Go
Butterfly iQ
ge-senographe-pristina-with-dueta
An Easier Exam
GE Senographe Pristina with Dueta
pathspot
Stopping Food Poisoning
PathSpot
diligent-robotics-moxi
Helping Hospitals
Diligent Robotics Moxi
tytohome
An Easy-Access Doctor
TytoHome
stevie
Caring for the Elderly
Stevie

Home

temi
A Robot That Rolls
Temi
kitchenaid-smart-oven
An Oven That Multi­tasks
KitchenAid Smart Oven+
scribit
DIY Wall Decor
Scribit
simplehuman-sensor-can-voice-motion-control
An Updated Waste Bin
simplehuman sensor can with voice and motion control

Parenting

caribu
A Better Way to Connect with Kids
Caribu
elvie-breast-pump
A More Subtle Breast Pump
Elvie Breast Pump
minimeis
Hands-Free Parenting
MiniMeis
biba-playground-games
Screen Time, Outside
Biba Playground Games
bzt
Keeping Kids Close
B'zT
mattel-creatable-world
A Doll for Everyone
Mattel Creatable World

Productivity

helm-personal-server
Protecting Your Data
Helm Personal Server
farmerline-mergdata
Helping Rural Farmers Connect
Farmerline Mergdata
scotch-flex-seal-shipping-roll
The Future of Packing
Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll

Social Good

pelebox
No-Wait Meds
Pelebox
we-care-solar-suitcase
Portable Power
We Care Solar Suitcase
sanku-dosifier
Vitamins for All
Sanku Dosifier
saathi-pads
Conscious Hygiene
Saathi Pads
kaios
Internet, Accessible
KaiOS
yolk-solar-cow
Power to the People
YOLK Solar Cow
watergen-genny
Water, Out of Thin Air
Watergen GENNY

Sports

homecourt
Digital Dunks
HomeCourtDigital Dunks
vicis-zero1-youth-football-helmet
Safer Sports for Kids
VICIS ZERO1 Youth Football Helmet
oru-kayak-inlet
A Kayak to Go
Oru Kayak Inlet

Style

away-backpack
A Sleek Travel Accessory
Away Backpack
bee-kin-tech-handbags
21st Century Fashion
Bee & Kin Tech Handbags
denim-unspun
A Perfect Fit
denim unspun
sony-wena
The Watch You Love, Smarter
Sony wena

Sustainability

microplastics-sensing-autonomous-underwater-vehicle
Tracking Water Pollution
Draper/Sprout Microplastics-Sensing Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
eviation-alice
Greener Flight
Eviation Alice
ge-haliade-x12-mw-offshore-wind-turbine
Harnessing Wind, More Efficiently
GE Haliade-X 12 MW Offshore Wind Turbine
terracycle-loop
Reducing Waste
TerraCycle Loop
apeel
Keeping Food Fresh
Apeel
graviky-labs-air-ink
Recycling Pollution
Graviky Labs AIR-INK
purecycle
Repurposing Plastic
PureCycle

Transportation

xlp-plug-in-hybrid-electric-drive-system
Cleaning Up Pickups
XLP plug-in hybrid electric drive system
vanmoof-electrified-s2
An Extra-Powerful Electric Bicycle
VanMoof Electrified S2
lightyear-one
A Solar-Power First
Lightyear One
walnutt-spectra-x
An Easier E-Skateboard
Walnutt SPECTRA X
geoorbital
Hacking the E-Bike
GeoOrbital
boosted-rev
A Serious Scooter
Boosted Rev
firefly
Ad Dollars for Uber Drivers
Firefly

Wellness

casper-glow-light
A Smarter Night-Light
Casper Glow Light
omron-heartguide
Monitoring Health
Omron HeartGuide
fightcamp
Boxing Solo
FightCamp
nathan-sports-siren-personal-alarm
Safety on the Run
Nathan Sports SaferRun Ripcord Siren Personal Alarm
ose
Closing the Pleasure Gap
Osé

Special Mentions

the-north-face-futurelight
Waterproof, But Breathable
The North Face FUTURELIGHT
charity-water-remote-water-project-sensors
Tracking Clean Water
charity: water Remote Water Project Sensors
roam-robotics-elevate-robotic-ski-exoskeleton
Pain-Free Skiing
Roam Robotics Elevate Robotic Ski Exoskeleton
soundprint
Finding A Quiet Place
SoundPrint
tile-smart-alerts
No Key Left Behind
Tile Smart Alerts
intuition-robotics-elliq
An Assistant for the Elderly
Intuition Robotics ElliQ
logitech-harmony-express
A Simpler Universal Remote
Logitech Harmony Express
jenis-splendid-ice-creams-dairy-free
A Delicious Non-Dairy Dessert
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Dairy-Free Collection
sunday-lawn-care
Cutting Lawn Chemicals
Sunday Lawn Care
puma-fi
A Digital Sneaker
PUMA Fi
planned-parenthood-roo
Sex Ed, Via Text
Planned Parenthood Roo
pipeline
Stopping Workplace Discrimination
Pipeline
benjilock-by-hampton-43mm-fingerprint-padlock
A Personalized Padlock
BenjiLock by Hampton 43MM Fingerprint Padlock
north-focals
Stylish Smart Glasses
North Focals
akua-kelp-jerky
A Sustainable Snack
AKUA Kelp Jerky
banqu
Verifying Fair Trade
BanQu
quikflip-hoodie
A Double-Duty Sweatshirt
Quikflip Hoodie
bark-bright-dental
Healthier Canines
BARK Bright Dental
laws-of-motion-the-alpha
A Better Fit
Laws of Motion The Alpha
ad-hoc-labs-firewall
A Robocall Roadblock
Ad Hoc Labs Firewall
attabotics
Making Fulfillment More Efficient
Attabotics
rothys
Recycled Shoes
Rothy's
inspiren-in
Improving The Hospital Experience
Inspiren iN
warby-parker-virtual-try-on-tool
A Fitting Room, Online
Warby Parker Virtual Try-On Tool
zspace-ar-vr-laptop
Safer School Experiments
zSpace AR/VR Laptop
genomatica-bio-nylon
Cleaning Up Nylon
Genomatica Bio-nylon
helium-hotspot
A New Way To Connect
Helium Hotspot
qwstion-bananatex
A Better Eco-Friendly Fabric
QWSTION Bananatex
otter-pop
A Fun And Functional Phone Case
Otter + Pop
2019-lemonade-giveback
Insurance For Good
2019 Lemonade Giveback
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2019 TIME USA, LLC. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME