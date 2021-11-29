The 100 Must-Read Books of 2021

Best Books 2021
-
-
Acts of Desperation
by Megan Nolan
-
Afterparties
by Anthony Veasna So
-
Aftershocks
by Nadia Owusu
-
All That She Carried
by Tiya Miles
-
All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days
by Rebecca Donner
-
America on Fire
by Elizabeth Hinton
-
Beautiful World, Where Are You
by Sally Rooney
-
The Book of Form and Emptiness
by Ruth Ozeki
-
Call Us What We Carry
by Amanda Gorman
-
China Room
by Sunjeev Sahota
-
The Chosen and the Beautiful
by Nghi Vo
-
Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth
by Wole Soyinka
-
Cloud Cuckoo Land
by Anthony Doerr
-
The Code Breaker
by Walter Isaacson
-
The Committed
by Viet Thanh Nguyen
-
The Copenhagen Trilogy
by Tove Ditlevsen
-
Covered with Night
by Nicole Eustace
-
Crossroads
by Jonathan Franzen
-
Crying in H Mart
by Michelle Zauner
-
Dear Senthuran
by Akwaeke Emezi
-
Detransition, Baby
by Torrey Peters
-
Empire of Pain
by Patrick Radden Keefe
-
Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch
by Rivka Galchen
-
The Family Roe
by Joshua Prager
-
The Final Girl Support Group
by Grady Hendrix
-
Finding the Mother Tree
by Suzanne Simard
-
Four Thousand Weeks
by Oliver Burkeman
-
The Free World
by Louis Menand
-
Girlhood
by Melissa Febos
-
Great Circle
by Maggie Shipstead
-
Harlem Shuffle
by Colson Whitehead
-
Heaven
by Mieko Kawakami
-
Hell of a Book
by Jason Mott
-
How the Word Is Passed
by Clint Smith
-
Intimacies
by Katie Kitamura
-
Invisible Child
by Andrea Elliott
-
The Kissing Bug
by Daisy Hernández
-
Klara and the Sun
by Kazuo Ishiguro
-
Libertie
by Kaitlyn Greenidge
-
The Life of the Mind
by Christine Smallwood
-
The Lincoln Highway
by Amor Towles
-
A Little Devil in America
by Hanif Abdurraqib
-
The Loneliest Americans
by Jay Caspian Kang
-
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois
by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
-
Malibu Rising
by Taylor Jenkins Reid
-
The Man Who Lived Underground
by Richard Wright
-
Matrix
by Lauren Groff
-
Mike Nichols: A Life
by Mark Harris
-
Milk Blood Heat
by Dantiel W. Moniz
-
Milk Fed
by Melissa Broder
-
My Darling from the Lions
by Rachel Long
-
My Monticello
by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson
-
My Year Abroad
by Chang-rae Lee
-
No One Is Talking About This
by Patricia Lockwood
-
Oh William!
by Elizabeth Strout
-
On Juneteenth
by Annette Gordon-Reed
-
One Friday in April
by Donald Antrim
-
One Last Stop
by Casey McQuiston
-
Open Water
by Caleb Azumah Nelson
-
Orwell's Roses
by Rebecca Solnit
-
The Other Black Girl
by Zakiya Dalila Harris
-
Our Country Friends
by Gary Shteyngart
-
A Passage North
by Anuk Arudpragasam
-
Pilgrim Bell
by Kaveh Akbar
-
Poet Warrior
by Joy Harjo
-
Pop Song
by Larissa Pham
-
The Promise
by Damon Galgut
-
The Prophets
by Robert Jones, Jr.
-
Razorblade Tears
by S.A. Cosby
-
Real Estate
by Deborah Levy
-
The Removed
by Brandon Hobson
-
Remote Control
by Nnedi Okorafor
-
The Rib King
by Ladee Hubbard
-
Sankofa
by Chibundu Onuzo
-
Second Place
by Rachel Cusk
-
Seeing Ghosts
by Kat Chow
-
Seek You
by Kristen Radtke
-
Silverview
by John le Carré
-
Smile
by Sarah Ruhl
-
Somebody's Daughter
by Ashley C. Ford
-
Something New Under the Sun
by Alexandra Kleeman
-
Sorrowland
by Rivers Solomon
-
The Sum of Us
by Heather McGhee
-
The Sunflower Cast a Spell to Save Us from the Void
by Jackie Wang
-
The Sweetness of Water
by Nathan Harris
-
A Swim in a Pond in the Rain
by George Saunders
-
Tastes Like War
by Grace M. Cho
-
The Trees
by Percival Everett
-
There’s No Such Thing as an Easy Job
by Kikuko Tsumura
-
Unbound
by Tarana Burke
-
Under a White Sky
by Elizabeth Kolbert
-
Until Proven Safe
by Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley
-
While We Were Dating
by Jasmine Guillory
-
White Magic
by Elissa Washuta
-
Who Is Maud Dixon?
by Alexandra Andrews
-
Who They Was
by Gabriel Krauze
-
Who Will Pay Reparations On My Soul?
by Jesse McCarthy
-
You Got Anything Stronger?
by Gabrielle Union
-
You're History
by Lesley Chow
Project Credits
This project is led by Lucy Feldman and Annabel Gutterman, with writing, reporting and additional editing by Eliza Berman, Kelly Conniff, Mariah Espada, Lori Fradkin, Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath, Cady Lang, Nik Popli, Arianna Rebolini, Lucas Wittmann and Julia Zorthian; art and photography editing by Whitney Matewe and Jennifer Prandato; and production by Paulina Cachero and Nadia Suleman.