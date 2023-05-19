Breaking Down the Very Complicated Fast & Furious Family Tree

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Fast X

The motto of The Fast and the Furious franchise is similar to that of the Olive Garden: “When you’re here, you’re family.” Over the span of twenty-two years and 10 films—the latest of which, Fast X, is in theaters now—Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), the drag racing petty thief-turned-international crime-fighter, has played rather fast and loose with his use of that particular “F” word. (Case in point: The word “family” is uttered three times in the first minute of the nearly four-minute long Fast X trailer.) Dom is always putting family first, which makes it rather difficult to trace the roots of the Fast & Furious family tree.

Dom is the leader of a menagerie of death-defying characters who have dragged a ten-ton bank vault through the streets of Rio de Janeiro, launched an automobile through three Abu Dhabi skyscrapers, and drove a space car into orbit. His biological sister, Mia Toretto (played by Jordana Brewster since 2001’s The Fast and the Furious), is obviously his family, but so are the members of the Toretto Crew, an ever-growing team of mercenaries whose backgrounds include law enforcement, hacking, and street racing. The group’s moniker is rather misleading though since most of its members share Coronas, not chromosomes with Dom. But even his one-time enemies have been known to earn mi familia status after a movie or two, which means it’s not out of the question for Fast X baddie Dante Reyes (an absolutely unhinged Jason Momoa) to go from trying to kill Dom’s family to cozying up to his Abuelita (EGOT winner Rita Moreno, making her Fast Saga debut in Fast X) at the next barbecue.

By tracing the complicated genealogy of the Fast & Furious franchise, any questions moviegoers have regarding who is Dom’s family and who is just his “family” can be put to rest. At least, until Fast & Furious 11.

The Torettos

Lon Tweeten for TIME

Abuelita Toretto

When Dominic’s spirited granny shows up in Fast X, we get another connection to the Toretto clan. Unfortunately, it’s still unclear whether Abuelita knows how to drift.

Jack Toretto

Dom’s dad (JD Pardo) was a stock car driver who died in 1989 after being rear ended by rival racer, Kenny Linder (Jim Parrack). In F9, it’s revealed that Jack intended to throw the race with help from his son, Jakob (John Cena), in order to pay back the family’s debts. Papa Toretto’s tragic demise led to the fracturing of Dom’s family, his hero complex, and his penchant for Sunday barbecues.

Vin Diesel as Dom in Fast X Peter Mountain—Universal Pictures

Dominic “Dom” Toretto

Dom can’t help but put his loved ones first, whether it be his son Brian Marcos (Leo Abelo Perry in Fast X) or Brian O’Conner (the late Paul Walker), the LAPD officer who infiltrated his crew in The Fast and The Furious and later became his brother-in-law. As Fast X makes clear, being an unrelenting family man is a blessing and a curse for the guy who went from stealing combination TV/DVD players to saving the world.

Leticia “Letty” Ortiz

The talented racer and mechanic, played by Michele Rodriguez, has been Dom’s ride or die since The Fast and the Furious. She literally came back from the dead and overcame amnesia to help him stop the world from being destroyed, but she’s not nearly as forgiving as her hubby when it comes to those who hurt her family. Just ask Cipher (Charlize Theron), who faces Letty’s wrath in Fast X.

Elana Neves

The former patrol officer and Diplomatic Security Service agent (Elsa Pataky) was recruited by fellow DSS agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) to help take down corrupt politician Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) in Fast Five. She starts out as an enemy, but soon becomes an unlikely ally of Dom, as officers of the law are wont to do in this franchise. She’s also the mother of Dom’s son, Brian Marcos. (The two, who bonded over their love of family, got together before Dom found out that Letty was still alive.) Elana is killed by Cipher in The Fate of the Furious, but not before making Dom promise to protect their son.

Brian Marcos, a.k.a. “Little B”

Dom’s son with Elana, whose birth name was “Marcos” until Dom decided to rename him after the little guy’s uncle, has grown fast and furiously since his introduction in The Fate of the Furious. He’s learning to drive in Fast X, which means it’s only a matter of time before he graduates from nursery rhymes to NOS.

Isabel

Elana’s younger sister, played by The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, is a street racer in Brazil who gives Dom a run for his money in Fast X. She’s also technically a member of Dom’s family since she’s Little B’s biological aunt, who like her sister, believes in family above all else.

Jakob Toretto

Dom’s long lost brother resurfaces in F9, seeking revenge against the big bro who exiled him decades earlier. It becomes clear rather quickly that the former covert agent who once worked for Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) isn’t Dom’s enemy, he’s just tired of living in his shadow. By Fast X, he’s no longer Dom’s foe, but the cool uncle who teaches his nephew the ways of covert ops and Marky Mark.

Mia Toretto

Dom’s younger sister is a former full-time employee of the Toretto Market & Cafe and a part-time member of the Toretto Crew. She has chosen to live a quiet life with her husband Brian and their two kids. But like her big brother, it’s usually an emergency involving her Fast family that pulls her away from her actual family, go figure.

Paul Walker in Furious 7 Scott Garfield—Universal Pictures/Everett Collection

Brian O’Conner

The sandwich crazy former undercover cop was originally tasked with taking down Dom’s carjacking operation in the first installment of the franchise, but he quickly realized that he could do more good teaming up with Dom then putting him away. He’s Dom’s OG enemy turned friend, but “brothers from another mother” might be the best way to describe their unwavering bond.

Jack O’Conner

Mia and Brian’s son hasn’t been seen since he was nearly killed by a bomb Deckard Shaw sent to the Toretto home in Furious 7. Let’s hope that means Dom’s nephew is living a totally safe and normal life somewhere far away from all of his uncle’s enemies.

Baby Girl O’Conner

Mia and Brian’s little girl hasn’t shown up in the series yet, but her impending birth in Fast 7 is what finally convinces her dad to hang up his driving gloves for good.

Helen Mirren as Queenie and Vin Diesel as Dom in Fast X Peter Mountain—Universal Pictures

The Shaws

Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw

The matriarch of the Shaw family (played by Helen Mirren) is very good at being bad. Since The Fate of the Furious, she’s been willing to help Dom and his crew, even instructing her sons to help the Torettos despite all their bad blood. She’s the Shaw that Dom is always most excited to see. Let’s just say, these two have serious chemistry.

Deckard Shaw

Jason Statham played the eldest of Queenie’s three kids, who sought to avenge his younger brother, Owen, in Furious 7. Despite the mercenary’s many attempts on Dom’s crew’s lives—he was believed to have murdered Han—he became an unlikely ally of the Torettos after saving Little B’s life in The Fate of the Furious. But Deckard is a bit of a wild card, whose own family is his first priority. It’s why he should be considered more of a first cousin once removed than an official member of the tight-knit crew.

Owen Shaw

Deckard’s younger brother, a former Major in the Special Air Service and a mercenary for hire played by Luke Evans, puts destroying the world above everything else. In fact, he believes mixing business and family is the surest way to get killed. In Fast & Furious 6, he’s the antithesis of Dom, going so far as to recruit an amnesiac Letty to be part of his crew, in hopes of giving himself the upper hand. (Spoiler: that move might be what nearly ends his life.) Yet, when Queenie encourages him to help Dom get back his son in The Fate of the Furious, he does. Maybe, he’s had a change of heart, but for now, he’s still more of an enemy than a friend to the Torettos.

Hattie Shaw

The Shaw brothers’ younger sister is on the good side of the law. To date, Vanessa Kirby’s MI6 agent who was tasked with securing The Snowflake, a pathogen with the ability to wipe out humanity in Hobbs & Shaw, has not crossed paths with Dom. But with possibly two more Fast & Furious films on the horizon, there is still time for her to be invited to the party.

Brie Larson as Tess in Fast X Peter Mountain—Universal Pictures

The Nobodies

Mr. Nobody

Don’t let the name fool you, this mysterious man in black is somebody to Dom and his team. The head of the covert organization known simply as The Agency has been like a guardian angel for the Toretto crew, doing everything from faking Han’s death to keep him safe and setting them up with a sick secret off-the-grid headquarters. The former CIA agent went dark in F9 after Jakob downed his plane, leaving behind a daughter of his own.

Tess

Mr. Nobody’s daughter (played by Brie Larson) joins Fast X as a friend to Dom’s crew, picking up where her dear old dad left off. Like him, she’s willing to break a few rules even if it doesn’t ingratiate her to her colleagues.

Little Nobody

He’s not biologically related to Mr. Nobody, but the nameless agent played by Scott Eastwood was introduced as his right-hand man in Fate of the Furious. The suit is willing to help Dom, in hopes that he’ll help him keep the world safe. Little Nobody may be “family,” but he’s the cousin Oliver of this franchise.

Jason Momoa as Dante in Fast X Peter Mountain—Universal Pictures

The Reyes

Hernan Reyes

The corrupt Brazilian politician and drug kingpin’s death at the hands of Dom and his crew in Fast V is the catalyst for the events of Fast X. It appears Reyes’s son, like Dom, is willing to risk it all for his family.

Dante Reyes

Hernan’s stylish and psychotic son has not forgiven Dom and his crew for what they did to his old man. In Fast X, he’s on a mission to hurt Dom the best way he knows how: ripping his family apart one by one. Dante definitely thrives on chaos.

Tyrese Gibson as Roman in Fast X Peter Mountain—Universal Pictures

The Rest of the “Family”

Roman Pearce

Brian O’Conner’s childhood friend (played by Tyrese Gibson) goes undercover with him in 2 Fast 2 Furious to take down drug lord Carter Verone (Cole Hauser). (It’s one of two films Diesel does not star in.) In Fast 5, the former convict joins Toretto’s crew as a fast driver and even faster talker, providing the team with some much needed comic relief. While he yearns to be a leader like Dom, he’s done something the big guy hasn’t: gone to space. The space drive in F9 was one small step for (Ro)man, one giant leap for the Fast & Furious franchise.

Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges)

The technical expert, mechanic, and former street racer (played by Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) is an associate of Brian’s who helps him get Carter in 2 Fast 2 Furious. After joining the team in Fast 5, Tej’s particular set of skills—he’s become an expert hacker in recent films—has made him one of Dom’s most reliable crew members. But his most important role on the team? Roman’s babysitter.

Han Lue

Dom has treated Han (Sung Kang) like a member of his own family ever since he joined the team in Fast & Furious. But Dom was surprising slow to seek #JusticeForHan. The expert drifter and thief, known as “Han Seoul-Oh,”was presumed dead in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the third film released in the series, but, chronologically, takes place after Fast & Furious 6. (Just go with it!) Dom befriends Deckard Shaw, despite believing that he’s the one who killed Han. (It was actually Mr. Nobody, who faked Han’s death in order to recruit him for a special mission.) Luckily, in F9, Han doesn’t seem all that upset by the team’s alliance with Deckard. He is by far the chillest (and the hungriest) member of the Toretto Crew.

Gisele Yashar

Gal Gadot’s skilled intelligence officer with ties to Mr. Nobody joins Dom’s team in Fast & Furious and strikes up a romantic relationship with Han. She’s presumed dead after she appears to sacrifice herself to save Han in Fast & Furious 6. One may argue Dom doesn’t sufficiently grieve her passing, but maybe that’s because family is never really gone, their spirit lives on in your heart. Or, maybe it’s because Gisele is still alive. In the final moments of Fast X, she shows up in a submarine in Antarctica to help Letty and Cipher. She sure has a lot of explaining to do in Fast & Furious 11.

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey and Ludacris as Tej in Fast X Peter Mountain—Universal Pictures

Ramsey

The infamous hacktivist (Nathalie Emmanuel) was kidnapped by Dom’s Crew in Furious 7 in hopes that she could help them locate God’s Eye, a specialized hacking device she created that allows its user to hack into satellites all over the world. (It becomes the weapon of choice for Cipher in The Fate of the Furious.) By the end of the seventh film she becomes part of the family, despite the fact that she can’t drive.

Luke Hobbs

The no nonsense bounty hunter for the DSS was Dom’s foe in Fast Five, tasked with apprehending him and his crew. That is, until they realize that they both have beef with the same guy: Hernan Reyes. Hobbs aligns himself with Dom’s crew in the next movie before disappearing to star alongside another former enemy, Deckard Shaw, in the Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. In that movie, fans are introduced to Hobbs’s family which includes many brothers and cousins, both biological and not. However, this is Dom’s family tree and you know he’s not interested in sharing it with Samoan Thor. Still, the two might have some reconnecting to do after Fast X. Dante, it appears, isn’t a fan of Hobbs either.

Cipher

The elite cyber terrorist is possibly the baddest of the Fast & Furious baddies. In The Fate of the Furious, she kills Elana and kidnaps Little B in hopes of retrieving God’s Eye, but by Fast X she makes it clear that Dom is the enemy of her enemy, Dante, which Dom her friend—at least for now.

