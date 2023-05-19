Warning: This post contains spoilers for Fast X

No one is ever really dead or gone in a Fast & Furious movie. In its final moments, Fast X brings two characters back; one, from the dead and the other, from franchise exile.

What happens at the end of Fast X?

The end of Fast X reveals that Gisele, an ex-Mossad agent played by Gal Gadot, who was presumed dead in Fast & Furious 6, is still alive and at the helm of a submarine in Antarctica. It turns out Fate of the Furious villain Cipher (Charlize Theron) knew that Gisele was still alive and enlisted her help in breaking her and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) out of the black site prison where they were being held by the covert organization known as The Agency. It’s unclear what Gisele’s ties are to Cipher, who hates Dante enough to form an alliance with Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team. Cipher wouldn’t be the first Fast & Furious villain to grow tired of breaking bad. (Though, let’s not forget, Cipher was really bad, like murdering the mother of Dom’s only son, kind of bad.) But her direct line to Gisele hints that they have an ally in common.

Gal Gadot in Fast Five Jaimie Trueblood—Universal Pictures/Everett Collection

Perhaps, Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody, the mysterious leader of the Agency and Dom’s guardian angel, has something to do with Gisele’s reappearance after she appeared to sacrifice herself to save her boyfriend Han (Sung Kang). After all, he already faked Han’s death, what stops him from faking another? Maybe someone else from Dom’s past is responsible for the unconventional friendship between Gisele and Cipher. (Hello, Dom’s mom?) Gisele has a lot to explain in Fast & Furious 11, but her resurrection means the greatest couple in the Fast & Furious franchise will be reunited again at last. Now, that’s really #JusticeForHan.

What happens in the mid-credits scene?

Maybe more surprising than Gisele resurfacing in the Arctic—at least for those fans who read the tabloids—is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s cameo in Fast X’s mid-credits scene. How did we get there? Let’s rewind.

The tenth film in the Fast & Furious series is focused on the aftermath of the events of 2011’s Fast Five. In that film, Dom and his OG enemy-turned-bestie Brian O’Conner (the late Paul Walker) take down Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), a corrupt Brazilian politician and drug lord in an action sequence in which Dom and Brian manage to steal a ten-ton vault filled with $10 million of Reyes’ money by using, what else, their cars. They drag it out of the police station and through the streets of Rio de Janeiro, causing mass destruction and the death of Reyes.

In Fast X, Reyes’s son, Dante (a deliciously devilish Jason Momoa) seeks revenge against Dom, who he blames for killing his dear old dad more than a decade earlier. He’s got real eye for two eyes energy (not to mention, impeccable fashion sense) and he’s out to destroy Dom’s family. But, it turns out that Dante isn’t just out to get Dom for his father’s death; he wants to ruin Hobbs’ life too.

In Fast X’s mid-credits scene, a man in a black mask picks up a ringing flip phone to hear Dante on the other line reminding moviegoers that Hobbs was actually the one who shot his dad and he’s coming for him. The mystery man takes off his mask to reveal he is in fact Hobbs and he’s ready and waiting for whatever Dante’s got for him. Hobbs even musters up a “sonofab-tch” to let us know he’s still the same no-nonsense DSS agent who fans first met in Fast Five. Hobbs’ return once again teases the importance of that particular film in this saga’s endgame. Back then, Hobbs was a bounty hunter out to capture Dom and his crew, who had been framed for killing DEA agents. After Dom saves his life, Hobbs realizes that Toretto and his speed racing crew aren’t the bad guys and teams up with them to take down Reyes, the real villain of the movie. Now, Hobbs will have to team up with Dom to once again save the world; this time from Dante, who is as unhinged as they come.

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw and Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Daniel Smith—Universal Studios

This mid-credits moment promises a much-anticipated reunion between his character Luke Hobbs and Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) two years after Johnson vowed he would never return to the franchise. While fans of these movies might have expected to see these two beloved characters again before the two decade old action soap opera called it quits—if you believe Diesel, there is still enough gas in this tank for two more films—it’s no less exciting to see them welcomed back into the fold. After all, they’re family. But their returns also open up a world of possibility for Fast & Furious 11 and 12. Could it be that fans will finally meet Dom’s mom, whose identity is one of the biggest mysteries of the franchise? Maybe!

