After four seasons of hilarious interviews, impressions, and lots of laughs, Desus & Mero has come to an end. The Showtime late-night talk show, which premiered in 2019 as a nightly show before transitioning to a weekly format, was hosted by the charismatic, wise-cracking duo of Bronx natives, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero (real names Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez).

The news was confirmed on Monday by the show’s official Twitter account, in a post that read: “Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It’s been a good run, fam.”

The show’s cancellation also brings an end to nearly a decade of creative collaboration between Desus and Mero, who first met on Twitter in 2013 and kicked off their unique brand of humor with a Complex podcast called Desus Vs. Mero. The pair later parted ways with Complex and rebranded the podcast as the Bodega Boys, which led to a talk show with Viceland that premiered in 2016 and ran for two seasons (including a live 2016 presidential election special with noted political pundit Cardi B), before taking their talents to Showtime.

The end of Desus & Mero comes amid internet speculation about drama between the two hosts, rumors that were fueled by a scathing Reddit post from Mero on a thread about the show, as well as cryptic tweets from Desus.

Their self-proclaimed “No. 1 Show in Late Night” was largely considered a cultural watershed, bringing a fresh perspective and sharp wit to the genre’s very white and homogenous mainstream. Desus and Mero would regularly riff on the cultural zeitgeist, roast celebrities both local and A-list (often complete with impressions), and discuss the news of the day.

However, it was their candid and unfiltered interviews with “illustrious guests,” that set them apart in the late night space. Whether bonding over being from the Bronx with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or making David Letterman, whom they dubbed the “Michael Jordan of Late Night,” squirm, the pair had the uncanny ability to put their subjects at ease, allowing them to open up and share their hearts as they also shared a laugh.

As viewers pour one out for the end of a truly beloved show, here are five standout Desus & Mero interviews with some truly illustrious guests.

Denzel Washington

The duo kicked off their final season by interviewing iconic actor Denzel Washington for the Season 4 premiere. While the two-time Oscar winner took the obligatory moment to discuss his impressive work in film, including his most recent movie The Tragedy of Macbeth, he was more than excited to discuss his favorite spots for a slice of pizza while riding the 2 train down from the Bronx.

Dr. Fauci

At the height of the pandemic-induced panic in March 2020, Desus and Mero scored a valuable interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, then a member of Donald Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task force and now the Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden. The interview infused the gravity of the situation with some much-needed levity, as Fauci offered practical advice, solid scientific facts, and a little reassurance. One of the more delightful moments of the interview, however, was when Fauci, a Brooklyn native, lit up talking about the New York Yankees with Desus and Mero, two of the franchise’s most vocal and devoted fans.

President Obama

Of all of Desus and Mero’s illustrious guests, President Obama just might take the cake. The 44th president spoke to the Bodega Boys in the Founders’ Library at Howard University, where he lamented not wearing “kicks” or a pair of Timbs to the interview, roasted Desus and Mero’s basketball skills and poked fun at himself for his oft-maligned tan “Suitghazi” suit.

Michelle Yeoh

Over the course of Michelle Yeoh‘s impressive four-decade career as an action film star, she often faced sexism from her male co-stars, who underestimated her ability to do her own stunts, often forcing her to demonstrate her skills and set the record straight. The Everything, Everywhere, All at Once star charmingly recounted this experience during her interview with Desus and Mero, before Desus stepped in to help her recreate a scene, with hilarious results.

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders sat down with Desus and Mero ahead of his campaign for the 2020 presidential election. While the interview covered plenty of political topics, from marijuana legalization to AOC, it also gave us gems like revealing Sanders’ friendships with rappers Killer Mike and Cardi B. The highlight of the interview, however, might be Sanders’ utter and complete horror at discovering the high costs of sneaker collecting and flipping.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.