Barack and Michelle Obama are following the success of their production company’s first collaboration with Netflix, American Factory — the documentary about a Chinese company opening a factory in Ohio that won Best Documentary Feature at last month’s Oscars — with another documentary available March 25.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution chronicles how an upstate New York summer camp for teenagers with disabilities in 1971 led to the formation of the disability rights movement and, ultimately, the 1990 passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The documentary won the Audience Award at Sundance and is already generating a new wave of Oscar buzz for the former president and first lady.

Netflix continues its focus on the realm of documentaries with a second season of Dirty Money streaming March 11, all about the U.S. payday lending industry.

The streamer is also airing the third season of its Emmy-winning series Ozark on March 27, starring Jason Bateman, Julia Garner and Laura Linney.

On the original movie front, Netflix debuts action-comedy Spenser Confidential on March 6, directed by Peter Berg and starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin and singer Post Malone.

Here is everything new on Netflix this month — and everything set to leave the streamer.

Here are the new Netflix originals in March 2020

Available TBD

ARASHI’s Diary — Voyage

The English Game

Ladies Up

Available March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2

Available March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

Available March 5

Castlevania: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

Available March 6

Guilty

I am Jonas

Paradise PD: Part 2

The Protector: Season 3

Spenser Confidential

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Ugly Delicious: Season 2

Available March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

Available March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

Available March 11

The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money: Season 2

On My Block: Season 3

Available March 12

Hospital Playlist

Available March 13

100 Humans

BEASTARS

Bloodride

Elite: Season 3

Go Karts

Kingdom: Season 2

Lost Girls

The Valhalla Murders

Women of the Night

Available March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3

Available March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

Available March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel Good

Available March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2

Buddi

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4

The Letter for the King

Maska

The Platform

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Ultras

Tiger King

Available March 23

Sol Levante

Available March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

Available March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2

Unorthodox

Available March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2

The Decline

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Ozark: Season 3

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Uncorked

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March 2020

Available March 1

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Available March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Available March 11

Last Ferry

Summer Night

Available March 15

Aftermath

Available March 16

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Available March 17

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 2

Available March 18

Lu Over the Wall

Available March 26

Blood Father

Available March 27

Killing Them Softly

There’s Something in the Water

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2020

Leaving March 3

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving March 4

F the Prom

Leaving March 7

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

Leaving March 9

Eat Pray Love

Leaving March 14

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Leaving March 15

Coraline

Leaving March 17

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Seasons 1-4

Leaving March 19

The L Word: Seasons 1-6

Zodiac

Leaving March 24

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Leaving March 30

Batman Begins

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.