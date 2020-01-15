Nancy Pelosi Just Named 7 Impeachment Managers in Trump's Senate Impeachment Trial. Here's Who They Are

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday selected seven lawmakers to serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial against President Donald Trump, essentially acting as prosecutors in the trial and making the case for why he should be removed from office.

Pelosi, as expected, selected California Rep. Adam Schiff and New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, who chair the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. Schiff will serve as lead manager. She also selected veteran lawmakers New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Florida Rep. Val Demings and California Rep. Zoe Lofgren and two freshmen Representatives: Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia and Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, who serves in a vulnerable swing district.

“I’m very proud and honored that these seven members, distinguished members, have accepted this serious responsibility… to protect and defend, for the people, defending our democracy,” she said at a press conference Wednesday.

Pelosi also confirmed that the House will vote on sending the articles of impeachment later in the day, setting in motion a Senate Trial on the President’s conviction and removal from office.

The House of Representatives impeached the President in December on two counts of “high crimes and misdemeanors”: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. “An impeachment that will last forever,” Pelosi said on Wednesday.

Pelosi had delayed delivering the articles to the Senate, promising she would deliver the articles once she felt they would get a fair trial in the Senate. Pelosi addressed this delay on Wednesday, arguing it has been the Democrats’ “friend” because it allowed for the discovery of more evidence. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has been open about working with the White House, has yes to promise the trial would include witnesses, and the the rules of the trial have yet to be announced.

“This is the test of the Constitution,” Rep. Nadler said. “The Senate is intended by the Constitution to conduct a fair trial. The American people know that in a trial you present witnesses, you prevent the evidence.”

