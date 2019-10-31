Here's Everything New on Netflix in November 2019 (and What's Leaving)

As Disney+ and Apple TV+ kick off the streaming wars in earnest in November, Netflix has come prepared with a vast drop of original films, series and beloved movies. Step Brothers? Sure! Rosemary’s Baby? Check.

The streaming service is starting the month off with a bang, adding new seasons of Queer Eye and Atypical on Nov. 1, along with its original film The King, which stars Timothée Chalamet as Shakespeare’s version of King Henry V. The streamer will also premiere its film adaptation of Broadway’s American Son, starring Kerry Washington, on the first of the month.

The dark British comedy The End of the F***ing World will return with its second season on Nov. 5, and in Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, the late-night host steps away from his desk for a stand-up special. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 and Iliza: Unveiled with Iliza Shlesinger round out the original comedy offerings.

For viewers looking to re-watch some older favorites, Grease will become available this month, along with The Matrix and Zombieland.

But for the most-anticipated original film from Netflix this month, check in on Nov. 27 to watch Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. The movie will also have a limited run in theaters beginning on Nov. 1.

And, of course, you can get started on your holiday content with new movies like The Knight Before Christmas and Christmas Crush. Here’s everything new on Netflix — and everything leaving — in November 2019.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in November 2019

Available TBD

Levius

Available Nov. 1

American Son

Atypical: Season 3

Drive

Fire in Paradise

Hache

Hello Ninja

Holiday in the Wild

The King

The Man Without Gravity

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

We Are the Wave

Available Nov. 4

The Devil Next Door

Available Nov. 5

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4

Tune in for Love

Available Nov. 6

SCAMS

Available Nov. 8

Busted!: Season 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour

Green Eggs and Ham

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

Wild District: Season 2

Available Nov. 9

Little Things: Season 3

Available Nov. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

Available Nov. 11

Chief of Staff: Season 2

Available Nov. 12

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago

Available Nov. 13

Maradona in Mexico

Available Nov. 14

The Stranded

Available Nov. 15

Avlu: Part 2

The Club

Earthquake Bird

GO!: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Klaus

Llama Llama: Season 2

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

Available Nov. 17

The Crown: Season 3

Available Nov. 19

Iliza: Unveiled

No hay tiempo para la verguenza

Available Nov. 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Lorena, la de pies ligeros

Available Nov. 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Mortel

Available Nov. 22

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

High Seas: Season 2

Mon frère

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody’s Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

Available Nov. 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

Broken

The Irishman

Available Nov. 28

Holiday Rush

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin’ For That

Merry Happy Whatever

Mytho

Available Nov. 29

Atlantics

Chip and Potato: Season 2

I Lost My Body

The Movies That Made Us

Sugar Rush Christmas

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2019

Available Nov. 1

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Paid in Full

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: Season 3

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

Available Nov. 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

District 9

Available Nov. 5

Undercover Brother 2

Available Nov. 6

Burning Cane

Shadow

Available Nov. 7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Available Nov. 11

A Single Man

Available Nov. 20

Dream/Killer

Available Nov. 22

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Available Nov. 23

End of Watch

Available Nov. 24

Shot Caller

Available Nov. 25

Dirty John: Season 1

Available Nov. 29

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2019

Leaving Nov. 1

42

300

A Dog’s Life

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop’s Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

Leaving Nov. 2

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Leaving Nov. 3

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Leaving Nov. 5

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

Leaving Nov. 15

Continuum: Season 1-4

Leaving Nov. 16

Mamma Mia!

Leaving Nov. 22

Nikita: Season 1-4

Leaving Nov. 23

The Red Road: Season 1-2

Leaving Nov. 25

Boyhood

Leaving Nov. 29

Coco

Leaving Nov. 30

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.