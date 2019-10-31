Here's Everything New on Netflix in November 2019 (and What's Leaving)

As Disney+ and Apple TV+ kick off the streaming wars in earnest in November, Netflix has come prepared with a vast drop of original films, series and beloved movies. Step Brothers? Sure! Rosemary’s Baby? Check.
The streaming service is starting the month off with a bang, adding new seasons of Queer Eye and Atypical on Nov. 1, along with its original film The King, which stars Timothée Chalamet as Shakespeare’s version of King Henry V. The streamer will also premiere its film adaptation of Broadway’s American Son, starring Kerry Washington, on the first of the month.
The dark British comedy The End of the F***ing World will return with its second season on Nov. 5, and in Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, the late-night host steps away from his desk for a stand-up special. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 and Iliza: Unveiled with Iliza Shlesinger round out the original comedy offerings.
For viewers looking to re-watch some older favorites, Grease will become available this month, along with The Matrix and Zombieland.
But for the most-anticipated original film from Netflix this month, check in on Nov. 27 to watch Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. The movie will also have a limited run in theaters beginning on Nov. 1.
And, of course, you can get started on your holiday content with new movies like The Knight Before Christmas and Christmas Crush. Here’s everything new on Netflix — and everything leaving — in November 2019.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in November 2019
Available TBD
Levius
Available Nov. 1
American Son
Atypical: Season 3
Drive
Fire in Paradise
Hache
Hello Ninja
Holiday in the Wild
The King
The Man Without Gravity
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!
True: Grabbleapple Harvest
We Are the Wave
Available Nov. 4
The Devil Next Door
Available Nov. 5
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
Tune in for Love
Available Nov. 6
SCAMS
Available Nov. 8
Busted!: Season 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
Green Eggs and Ham
Let It Snow
Paradise Beach
Wild District: Season 2
Available Nov. 9
Little Things: Season 3
Available Nov. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
Available Nov. 11
Chief of Staff: Season 2
Available Nov. 12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago
Available Nov. 13
Maradona in Mexico
Available Nov. 14
The Stranded
Available Nov. 15
Avlu: Part 2
The Club
Earthquake Bird
GO!: The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry
Klaus
Llama Llama: Season 2
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
Available Nov. 17
The Crown: Season 3
Available Nov. 19
Iliza: Unveiled
No hay tiempo para la verguenza
Available Nov. 20
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Lorena, la de pies ligeros
Available Nov. 21
The Knight Before Christmas
Mortel
Available Nov. 22
Dino Girl Gauko
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
The Dragon Prince: Season 3
High Seas: Season 2
Mon frère
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
Narcoworld: Dope Stories
Nobody’s Looking
Singapore Social
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
Available Nov. 26
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Super Monsters Save Christmas
True: Winter Wishes
Broken
The Irishman
Available Nov. 28
Holiday Rush
John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin’ For That
Merry Happy Whatever
Mytho
Available Nov. 29
Atlantics
Chip and Potato: Season 2
I Lost My Body
The Movies That Made Us
Sugar Rush Christmas
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2019
Available Nov. 1
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Billy on the Street
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Grease
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
Love Jones
Paid in Full
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
Step Brothers
The Christmas Candle
The Deep: Season 3
The Game
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Mars: Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland
Available Nov. 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
District 9
Available Nov. 5
Undercover Brother 2
Available Nov. 6
Burning Cane
Shadow
Available Nov. 7
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Available Nov. 11
A Single Man
Available Nov. 20
Dream/Killer
Available Nov. 22
Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
Available Nov. 23
End of Watch
Available Nov. 24
Shot Caller
Available Nov. 25
Dirty John: Season 1
Available Nov. 29
La Reina del Sur: Season 2
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2019
Leaving Nov. 1
42
300
A Dog’s Life
As Good as It Gets
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Chasing Liberty
Gran Torino
Groundhog Day
Little Women
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
Road House
Romeo Is Bleeding
Scary Movie 2
Scream
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Sex and the City: The Movie
Stardust
Stitches
Taking Lives
The American
The Bank Job
The Bishop’s Wife
The House Bunny
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Sixth Sense
Leaving Nov. 2
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3
Leaving Nov. 3
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1
Leaving Nov. 5
Blue Bloods: Season 1-8
Leaving Nov. 15
Continuum: Season 1-4
Leaving Nov. 16
Mamma Mia!
Leaving Nov. 22
Nikita: Season 1-4
Leaving Nov. 23
The Red Road: Season 1-2
Leaving Nov. 25
Boyhood
Leaving Nov. 29
Coco
Leaving Nov. 30
Life Unexpected: Season 1-2