The 'My Headphones' Meme Is Here to Say Everything You Can't About How You're Really Doing

The internet is here to remind everyone that our headphones know us better than anyone else.

A play off of the popular “no one” followed by “me” construction, the internet’s latest meme has people sharing the song you’re listening to that, well, clearly shows that you are deeply in your sad feelings. Examples include, but are not limited to, saying you’re happy and calm while listening to “Paralyzer” by Finger Eleven; bopping to “Winner Takes It All” from Mamma Mia (the movie version), after saying you’re fine with a breakup; or telling your mom not to visit for the weekend while harmonizing to the Les Miserables finale.

Naturally, the best uses of the “my headphones” meme can be found in recent tweets, like this one from Chloe Bryan, listening to the NPR Tiny Desk concert version of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” on high volume after saying she’s fine.

Twitter user @NatalieAmmerman incorporated Kylie Jenner’s “rise and shine” video into her use of the meme on Tuesday.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Here are some of the best “my headphones” memes circulating social media this week — maybe you can take down some sad song recommendations.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.