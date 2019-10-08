Disney recently officially announced the full cast of its live-action The Little Mermaid production, and some people have latched onto the character played by none other than John Stamos, since it appears Uncle Jesse has had a massive costume change.

ABC and Disney revealed the full cast for the production on Monday. The live-action musical stars Auli’i Cravalho, the titular voice of Moana, as Ariel, with Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian and Graham Phillips (The Good Wife, Riverdale) as Prince Eric. While the show won’t air live on ABC until Nov. 5, Stamos’ portrayal of Chef Louis has already become a flash point for online fun. The underlying question: Why does he look like that?

Using the “my therapist” meme structure, writer Alexis Nedd pointed out her fear of the Full House star’s facial expression.

Others like Lucy James compared the actor’s look with Sportacus, Magnús Scheving’s character from the Icelandic children’s TV show, LazyTown.

Naturally, some people were simply sharing their thoughts about the fact that the man often considered one of the sexiest men alive would be made to look like a goofy chef with interesting facial hair.

ABC’s production follows Fox’s turn with Rent: Live in January.

