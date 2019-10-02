Creative team Alissa Khan-Whelan, Chris Godfrey, and CJ Brown came to notoriety thanks to their bid to best Kylie Jenner’s Instagram record by setting out to create the most liked picture on the internet. Their viral image of an egg racked up 53 million likes, beating Jenner’s previous record. Now, they are turning their viral creativity to illustrate the climate emergency.

The London-based friends have turned climate activist Greta Thunberg into an ice sculpture, which is swiftly thawing in London’s Trafalgar Square. The statue is designed to melt throughout the day to represent the ongoing and dramatic change in our planet’s climate and illustrate the plight of the world’s ice caps if the world and its governments and businesses don’t act quickly enough.

Accompanying the sculpture is an an open letter to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, launching a petition to make the sculpture of Thunberg a permanent fixture in recognition of her conservation work. The hope is that a permanent version of the sculpture would serve as a sign of the city’s commitment to make the changes the young activist is fighting for as she travels the world urging world leaders to do whatever is necessary to reverse climate change.

To spread the word about the sculpture, the petition, and their mission, the statue of the climate activist comes affixed with its own hashtag #GretaIceberg. Twitter users are helping spread the hashtag and the important message.

