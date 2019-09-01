Here's What We Know About the Victims of the Odessa Mass Shooting

At least seven people died following a mass shooting in Odessa, Texas, on Saturday.

The Odessa Police Department confirmed to the Associated Press and other media outlets that the death toll rose from 5 to 7 Sunday morning. Officials initially said 21 people were injured.

The latest mass shooting to unsettle a nation still reeling from the El Paso and Dayton shootings a month earlier unfolded on Saturday afternoon when Texas authorities said a white man in his mid-30s opened fire on a Texas state trooper after a traffic stop on 1-20, a highway that stretches between Midland and Odessa. The shooter went on to open fire in Odessa, and at some point apparently stole a postal service vehicle after abandoning his own car, according to the Odessa police.

One victim was identified as a student in the Ector County Independent School District. Among those shot were officers from the Midland Police Department, the Odessa Police Department and the state trooper; all three are reported to have survived the shooting. A 17-month-old child was also shot and flown to a hospital in Lubbock, where she is expected to recover.

Four people were treated at the Odessa Regional Medical Center, and 13 at the Medical Center Hospital.

“First and foremost, our hearts at Medical Center Hospital are broken,” said Medical Center Health System CEO & President, Russell Tippin in a public statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families on this tragic day. It is a day West Texas will never forget and we urge this community and the nation to come together in prayer.”

Here’s what we know about the victims of Saturday’s shooting.

A student at Ector County ISD

On Saturday, the Ector County Independent School District said in a series of tweets that one of the victims was a student at an Ector school. TIME does not yet know the age, or any other identifying information about the student. In response to TIME’s request for comment, a communications officer with the school district said they were unable to share further details about the victim, but added “we are working through this situation and releasing more later.”

“Our district stands ready to commit all of our resources to help our community heal from this horrific tragedy,” the district said via Twitter. “Our unity will be the key to recovering from this terrible act. Together, we are stronger.”

A U.S. Postal Service employee

The shooter, who has not been identified, is believed to have hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle as he continued his rampage on Saturday. Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke told reporters he believed one of the victims was the driver of the postal service vehicle.

The U.S. Postal Service has not responded to TIME’s request for comment.

Here’s what we know about those injured

A 17-month-old child is believed to be among those shot on Saturday. According to a GoFundMe account set up by a woman who identified herself as a friend of the family, the child was flown to Lubbock, Texas, for treatment, while her parents followed in a car. The child suffered from shrapnel in her right chest and a hole through her lower lip and tongue, according to a message from the child’s mother posted in the fundraiser. The mother added that the child’s teeth were also “knocked out.”

“She is alive. When others today are not alive,” wrote the mother. “I ask you to continue praying for our hearts as we experience this, pray for complete healing of Anderson, pray for every other family in our same situation, or worse, today and pray for the shooters. Pray that whatever is causing them to do this will be defeated by God and they will stop shooting.”

According to another GoFundMe account created by a woman who says she is family, Midland Police Officer Zack Owens was among those shot on Saturday.

Abagail McCullough, who identified herself as the wife of one of Owens’ cousins, said Owens was shot multiple times in the arm and hand, and is suffering from glass shards in his eye, his most serious injury. “Please keep Zack in your prayers as we don’t know the outcome of the situation at this time,” she wrote.

