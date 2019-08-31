Police say that two shooters have shot multiple people in and around the towns of Odessa and Midland, Texas. One of the shooters is reported at the Cinergy movie theater in Midland, the other at a Home Depot in Odessa, according to the Midland Police Department.

The shooters are believed to be shooting people from two separate vehicles — a USPS postal van and a small “gold/white” Toyota truck, police say. (They believe that the postal van was hijacked.)

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20, according to the Associated Press.

“Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” the Odessa Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Police have advised the public to stay away from the area and to stay indoors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.