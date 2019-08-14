The first trailer for Last Christmas is out, and people are already excited about how festive the Mother of Dragons looks in a romantic Christmas comedy.

Emilia Clarke stars in the movie as Kate, a down-on-her-luck aspiring singer who ends up with a job dressing as an elf at a department store (cue the Elf comparisons). There, she meets Tom (Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor), a charming and ever-handsome man, and “her life takes a new turn,” according to the movie’s IMDB page. “For Kate, it seems too good to be true.”

Directed by Paul Feig of Bridesmaids, Knocked Up and A Simple Favor your new favorite Christmas romantic movie hits theaters on Nov. 8.

The film itself stars Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone and Emma Thompson (who co-wrote the screenplay with Bryony Kimmings) while the soundtrack features George Michael music, including new unreleased music from the late “Last Christmas” singer. The film’s plot involves Kate having suffered an illness. While the movie is expected to have a serious note the trailer still teases moments of joy, like Kate singing Christmas carols to people in line at the homeless shelter.

Twitter users certainly don’t think much could exceed this endeavor. “This Christmas officially belongs to Emilia Clarke,” said one person.

But it was the Mother of Dragons who really delighted Game of Thrones fans.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.