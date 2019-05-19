'Now Our Watch Has Ended.' Emilia Clarke Shares Message to Fans Before Game of Thrones Finale

Daenerys Targaryen is signing off on Sunday night, but the actor behind the Game of Thrones queen isn’t ready to let go just yet.

Emilia Clarke shared an emotional tribute to mark the end of the wildly popular series just hours before the finale.

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” the heartfelt caption begins. “The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart.”

The Instagram post shared with Clarke’s 23 million followers includes two group photos of the tight cast, a photo of her iconic silvery-blonde wig and a black-and-white selfie.

Clarke’s intense message honoring the eight-season series comes as her character is set to reckon with the aftermath of what’s happened to King’s Landing just prior to Sunday’s much-anticipated finale.

The actor has built quite the fan base since Game of Thrones first aired on HBO in 2011, and Clarke’s post not only honors the series but serves as a love letter to her millions of fans.

“But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams,” she wrote. “Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended.”

