Here's What Happens in the Extra Scenes From the Avengers: Endgame Re-Release

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

In a bid to beat Avatar at the box office and become the highest-grossing film of all-time, Avengers: Endgame returned to theaters on July 28 with six extra minutes of footage. The new scenes include a tribute to Stan Lee, incomplete footage of the Hulk and a post-credits scene plucked directly from the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Unless you are a true Marvel die-hard, it’s probably not worth spending the extra money to sit through a three-hour film just for a few extra tidbits at the end of the credits. So we went and watched the footage for you. Here’s everything you need to know about those extras from the Avengers: Endgame re-release.

A Stan Lee tribute

. Jordan Strauss—Invision/AP

Stan Lee, the creator of many iconic comics characters who popped up in dozens of Marvel films over the years, passed away in 2018. The filmmakers behind Avengers: Endgame offer a tribute to the writer that features footage of Lee shooting his various cameos throughout the years.

The tribute closes with the line, “Stan, we love you 3000” a callback to the line that Tony Stark’s daughter utters to him in Endgame.

A deleted scene with an incomplete Hulk

Mark Ruffalo as Hulk in Avengers: Endgame Marvel Studios

Anthony Russo, the co-director of the film, explains that the filmmakers loved this scene that introduced the audience to Professor Hulk, but they ultimately decided to leave it on the cutting room floor. As you’ll recall, during the five-year jump in Avengers: Endgame, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) figured out how to merge his own personality with that of the Hulk. The result was a smaller but more articulate Professor Hulk. We don’t get to see how that happens in Endgame or in the new footage, but we do get to see Professor Hulk in action.

The new scene begins with a burning building. Professor Hulk, carrying a satellite dish full of innocent civilians, jumps into the frame. The CGI on Hulk is incomplete, and at first it’s hard to tell what iteration of Hulk this is.

However, when Hulk speaks, it’s Bruce Banner’s voice that the audience hears. So presumably this is, indeed, the more evolved Professor Hulk. We learn that Professor Hulk has been operating as a superhero ever since Thanos’ snap.

Hulk gets a phone call and asks, “Steve who?” Presumably this is Captain America (Chris Evans) calling to arrange his meeting with Professor Hulk at the diner that’s featured in the film. There, they will discuss the Avengers’ plans to travel back in time.

A scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home

Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders in Spider-Man: Far From Home Jay Maidment—Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the first Marvel film to follow the events of Endgame. And it looks like even though Thanos is gone, plenty of villains are making mischief. In a scene previewing that film, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) visit a Mexican town that’s been destroyed by a cyclone. The people in the town insist that the cyclone had a face.

Just then, said cyclone emerges, and a hero swoops in to help. It’s Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who warns Fury and Maria to let him handle the monster. “You don’t want any part of this,” he calls out. Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.

Write to Eliana Dockterman at eliana.dockterman@time.com.