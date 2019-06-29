Here's What's New on Amazon Prime Video in July 2019

With a new month comes new movies and shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

For July 2019, the streaming service is offering an animated original series spin-off from Kung Fu Panda, in addition to streaming classics like Rosemary’s Baby. Beyond the shows and movies streaming on the site, you can also rent or purchase 2019 movies including Disney’s updated Dumbo, the action film Alita: Battle Angel and Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum.

Here’s everything new on Amazon Prime Video in July 2019, including original series and movies.

Here are the new Amazon Prime originals in July 2019

Available July 3

Peterloo

Available July 5

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny 1B

Available July 12

Comicstaan: Season 2

Available July 19

All or Nothing: Season 4

Available July 26

The Boys: Season 1

Dino Dana: Season 3

Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime in July 2019

Available July 1

Under the Silver Lake

Available July 2

Phoenix

Available July 7

Marshall

Available July 9

Witless Protection

Available July 10

Trapped: Season 2

Available July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Available July 13

Never Grow Old

Available July 14

No Vacancy

Tabaluga

Available July 15

Love Happens

Available July 19

Trading Paint

Available July 21

Time Freak

Available July 23

Serenity

Hellboy

Available July 27

A Vigilante

Available July 28

After Darkness

Pennyworth: Season 1

Available July 29

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Available July 31

A Very Brady Sequel

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Arctic

American Heart

Chinese Box

Corpse Bride

Dumb and Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Eight Men Out

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Hackers

Ingenious

Jeepers Creepers 2

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

My Bloody Valentine

Rat Race

Rosemary’s Baby

S.W.A.T.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

The Rainmaker

Tracker

Twelve Monkeys

Urban Cowboy

Here are the movies you can rent or buy from Amazon Prime in July 2019

Available July 2

The Beach Bum

Available July 9

Dumbo

Pet Sematary

Little

After

Available July 16

Shazam!

Breakthrough

Available July 23

Alita: Battle Angel

Available July 30

The Curse of La Llorana

