Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in June 2019

In case you haven’t yet seen Captain Marvel since it premiered in March, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is among dozens of movie and series options coming to Amazon Prime Video in June.
Older movies like 2009’s Law Abiding Citizen, the thriller starring Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx, are also hitting the platform, in addition to all five Rocky films, from the 1976 original to the fifth film released in 1990. Movie genres range from romantic comedies like 2011’s No Strings Attached starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher to dramas like the Oscar-nominated Western film, True Grit, which earned Hailee Steinfeld a Best Supporting Actress nomination in 2011.
With five new original seasons and two original movies, you may also discover a new favorite.
Here’s everything new to Amazon Prime Video in June 2019, including original series and movies.
Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in June 2019
Available June 4
Creative Galaxy: Season 3
Available June 14
Absentia: Season 2
Available June 21
Documental: Season 3
Final Life: Season 1
Tokyo Alice: Season 1
Here are the new Amazon Prime original movies in June 2019
Available June 4
Chasing Happiness
Available June 17
Yardie
Here are the TV shows new on Amazon Prime in June 2019
Available June 17
Suits: Season 8
Available June 30
Wiseguy: Season 1-8
Here are the movies new on Amazon Prime in June 2019
Available June 3
District 9
Jackass 3D
Available June 7
Home Again
Available June 13
No Strings Attached
Available June 14
Law Abiding Citizen
Available June 24
Juliet, Naked
Available June 28
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Available June 29
Moose
True Grit
Available June 30
14 Women
A Texas Funeral
Abolition
AIR: The Musical
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
All American Zombie Drugs
An American Werewolf in London
Apocalypse Kiss
Appetite
Arbitrage
Attack of the Herbals
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Ball in the House
Bank Roll
Bartleby
Battle of the Bone
Big Money Hustlas
Bigfoot Wars
Blind Heat
Blood Moon Rising
Blood of the Samurai
Blood Reaper
Blow
Blue Dream
Boricua
Bullfighter
Carne the Taco Maker
Clean Guys of Comedy
Complicity
Curse of the Zodiac
Dai wu ke
Desperately Seeking Susan
Destination Vegas
Dilemma
Ding tian li di
Dirt Merchant
Dirty Pictures
Dragon Blade
Elephant
Endless Love
Exit to Hell
Flipping
Frankenstein Reborn
Frozen Kiss
Gene-Fusion
Ghost Bride
G-Men from Hell
Good Luck Chuck
Gunshy
Hard Candy
Hazard Jack
Into the Blue
Into the Fire
Investigating Sex
Jack in the Box
Jezebeth
Jingles the Clown
Killing Ariel
La casa sfuggita
Lao shu la gui
Lawless: Dead Evidence
Lazarus: Apocalypse
Legend of the Sandsquatch
Little Red Devil
Lovin’ Molly
Malarek
Man About Town
Mansion of Blood
Meeting Spencer
Metamorphosis
Minority Report
Mission: Impossible III
Model Behavior
Mortem
Moscow Heat
Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont
Neshika Bametzach
New Order
Night Train
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
På fremmed mark
Phil the Alien
Pledge of Allegiance
Poliwood
Postmortem
Prey for the Beast
Private Lessons
Pumpkin
Red Is the Color of
Redball
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Romeo and Juliet
Rules of Engagement
Running Scared
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 3
Sample People
Shanghai Surprise
Silent Youth
Silo Killer 2: The Wrath of Kyle
Sleepy Hollow
Slip & Fall
Smoke n Lightnin
Sounds of the Underground
Spaceballs
Species
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Squeal
Stranger Than Fiction
Streets of Rage
Stripperland
Sugar Boxx
Sunshine Cleaning
Sweet Angel Mine
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The 28th Day: The Wrath of Steph
The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call – New Orleans
The Californians
The First Wives Club
The Last Samurai
The Little Kidnappers
The Rules of Attraction
The Silence of the Lambs
The Sum of All Fears
The Telling
The Women of Brewster Place
The Wraith
This Revolution
Throwing Stars
Tsareubiytsa
Vampire Boys
Vampire Boys 2: The New Brood
Viking Quest
When Justice Fails
Where Truth Lies
Xuan feng shi ba qi
Yong zheng ming zhang Shao Lin men
Zateryannyy v Sibiri
Zombadings 1: Patayin sa Shokot si Remington
Zombiez
Here are the movies you can rent or buy from Amazon Prime in June 2019
Available June 4
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Available June 18
Captain Marvel
Hotel Mumbai
Gloria Bell
Available June 25
Us
Wonder Park
No Manches Frida 2
The Hummingbird Project