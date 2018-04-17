Warning: This post contains spoilers for all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

There was no more highly anticipated film in 2019 than Avengers: Endgame, which premiered to packed audiences worldwide on April 26. The film offered fans some closure after the shocking cliffhanger of Avengers: Infinity War left them desperate for clues about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even with a three hour run time, the film impressed critics and broke records at the box office.

Though the fates of some characters were decided in Endgame, there’s a lot more to expect from Marvel, in 2019 and beyond. Still, in typical Marvel fashion, we can’t be sure what happens next. Marvel announced dates for the premieres of eight unnamed movies between 2020 and 2022 but has yet to provide details on what exactly those movies will be. The studio will likely reveal the titles of at least some of those films at Disney’s D23 conference this summer.

Given recent studio mergers, a lot could change in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We could see X-Men fighting the Avengers or Fantastic Four villains invading upcoming Marvel movies.

A little over a decade ago, Disney bought Marvel Studios. At the time of Disney’s purchase, Marvel Studios was struggling and had already sold off the rights to its most popular characters: They dealt Spider-Man to Sony and the X-Men and Fantastic Four to Fox. Disney was left to build a franchise out of lesser-known characters like Iron Man and Thor.

Over 10 years, Disney built the most bankable film franchise in the world by building an interlocking universe of characters, teasing future movies with post-credit scenes and experimenting with different genres to shake up the superhero formula.

Disney was so successful, that they are now able to buy back those fan favorite Marvel characters owned by other studios. In 2017, Sony and Disney teamed up to make Spider-Man: Homecoming. Sony will continue to make other movies about characters in the so-called Spiderverse, like last year’s Venom, but will allow Disney to use Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in upcoming Marvel movies. Neither studio has confirmed how much crossover there will be between the two universes after this summer.

Meanwhile, Disney and Fox completed their merger in March, which means Disney now has some of Marvel’s most popular characters in their toy box. Disney will likely try to incorporate Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four characters into the Avengers reality and could recreate popular storylines from the comics, like fights between Wolverine and Captain America or a romance between Black Panther and Storm. It’s likely that Disney will want to totally reboot these franchises (especially the flagging Fantastic Four) and incorporate them into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We’ve outlined all the upcoming Marvel movies, and even teased a few sequels and spinoffs that are still in the works. Here’s a list of upcoming Marvel movies in order:

Dark Phoenix (June 7, 2019)

Universe: X-Men

Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner took over from Famke Janssen as the younger version of the formidable mutant Jean Grey in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. Now, she’ll star in her own movie about Jean Grey’s evolution from superhero into the villainous Dark Phoenix. The story will be set in the 1990s, and Jean will have to contend with the dark forces in her own mind.

Fox tried to bring the beloved Dark Phoenix saga to the screen in the much-maligned X-Men: The Last Stand. Simon Kinsburg wrote that film, but has since criticized the studio for relegating the Dark Phoenix story to a subplot. Now, he’ll return as director of Dark Phoenix to make the movie he always envisioned. Jennifer Lawrence will return as Mystique, Michael Fassbender as Magneto and James McAvoy as Professor X. Jessica Chastain will play a mysterious villain.

In the first trailer for the film, it seems that Professor X may have modified Jean’s memory so she would forget that she caused the car accident that killed her parents. Jean may break from the X-Men after discovering this betrayal. The trailer also features a funeral, but it’s unclear who has died. Considering that Disney and Fox will soon merge their universes, every mutant — really, the entire universe — is at risk.

Disney may decide it wants to reboot the X-Men entirely and thus kill off all the characters from this franchise to wipe the slate clean.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5, 2019)

Universe: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Tom Holland will return in Far From Home as geeky teen Peter Parker and Zendaya will appear as Mary Jane. In the movie, Peter and his friends head to Europe for summer vacation.

Peter will face off against classic Spidey villain Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal (who once auditioned to play the webslinger himself but lost out to Tobey Maguire). Though Robert Downey Jr. played a major role in the first film as Spider-Man’s mentor, Holland has confirmed that Iron Man won’t appear in Far From Home. (N.B. The events of Into the Spider-Verse and Venom have no effect on what happens in the Tom Holland movies. Think of them all as parallel universes.)

The first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer reveals Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio to be a wannabe good guy, though fans have speculated that he is creating monsters to fight so that he can look like the hero.

The New Mutants (April 3, 2020)

Universe: X-Men

Fox has slowly been building a cohort of young actors to take over the X-Men movies when longtime cast members like James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence inevitably exit the franchise. (They are already the second group of actors to play the X-Men. Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry were among the first group.)

The New Mutants is no exception: The movie adds a slew of new actors into the franchise, including Split’s Anya Taylor-Joy, Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton and 13 Reasons Why’s Henry Zaga. And like Deadpool and Logan before it, the movie will test the bounds of genre in superhero filmmaking, this time with a horror spin.

Gambit (TBD)

Universe: X-Men

Channing Tatum has been trying to get a Gambit movie made for years. The Magic Mike actor plans to star as the New Orleans-based thief with the ability to charge inanimate objects (like playing cards) with explosive power.

The movie was initially supposed to start production in 2015, but Fox placed it on the back burner after two different directors dropped out. Tatum has said he wanted to do something edgier and more original with the character. Recent superhero movies like Logan and Deadpool, which experimented with genre, have opened up the door for Gambit to take big risks.

The studio has yet to announce a new director for the upcoming movie after Gore Verbinski dropped out in January. Fox has subsequently pushed the movie’s release date.

Black Widow (TBD)

Universe: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Black Widow is getting a long-overdue solo movie. Scarlett Johansson has appeared in six Marvel movies, beginning with Iron Man 2 in 2010, but she has never gotten to play the lead.

Marvel hired Jac Schaeffer to write a script and announced that Cate Shortland would direct the film. Since, Variety has reported that Florence Pugh (Fighting With My Family) will co-star.

Marvel hasn’t released any details about the plot, but in March 2018, Johansson speculated on what a Black Widow origin story might look like: “I think that there’s definitely an opportunity to explore Widow as a woman who has come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself, probably for once in her life. She hasn’t always had that possibility.”

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, it seems likethis film will be a prequel.

The Eternals (TBD)

Universe: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Feige has confirmed that Marvel would make a movie featuring the Eternals. The studio has since hired indie director Chloe Zhao (The Rider and Songs My Brothers Taught Me) to direct the film. Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani will reportedly star.

In the comics, a race called the Celestials (the gold people from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) create the Eternals, a superhuman and immortal people. The Eternals have the powers of flight, telepathy and manipulation of matter, among other things. The Eternals are tasked with protecting Earth.

Black Panther 2 (TBD)

Universe: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios head Feige has already confirmed that Black Panther 2 is definitely happening. Ryan Coogler has already signed on to write and direct the sequel. Presumably, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and the rest of the first film’s stars will likely sign on for a second movie.

Feige also teased possible spinoff films for some of Black Panther’s standouts, including Black Panther’s genius younger sister Shuri (Letita Wright) and badass warrior Okoye (Danai Gurira). “I think Shuri’s astounding, and you’ll see much more of her in our universe,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Okoye, I think I’d watch three action films just Okoye.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (TBD)

Universe: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′s development has been a rollercoaster ride. The film was set for 2020 until Disney fired James Gunn, who directed the first two Guardians films, in July after reviewing many of his old tweets. The cast subsequently released a joint statement in support of Gunn.

Eight months after its initial decision, Disney announced on March 15 that it had rehired Gunn to direct the film. Gunn had previously apologized for the old tweets, which he described as “unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” and Disney executives reportedly decided to accept the apology.

Before Gunn was rehired by Disney, he signed with Warner Bros. to write and direct a Suicide Squad sequel. Marvel Studios has agreed to being the production of Guardians 3 after Gunn completes Suicide Squad 2, so it is unclear when the movie will premiere.

The final movie in the Guardians trilogy could launch at least one spinoff. In a post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, ravagers played by Sylvester Stallone, Michelle Yeoh and others talk about reuniting a fractured team of heroes.

Doctor Strange 2 (TBD)

Universe: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel has not officially confirmed an upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. But C. Robert Cargill, who wrote the first film, and director Scott Derrickson recently revealed at a screening that they already have a concept and villain for the second movie. They also hinted that Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) would play a major role in the story.

It’s unclear what will become of Strange in Avengers: Endgame, but Derrickson has been dropping cryptic clues about the future of the character on Twitter.

Into the Spider-Verse 2 (TBD)

Universe: Spiderverse

Based on early reviews, Sony greenlit a sequel for Into the Spider-Verse before it even premiered. The film will likely focus more closely on Miles Morales as opposed to the other Spider-People now that he’s learned how to handle his webs.

An all-female Spider-verse spinoff (TBD)

Universe: Spiderverse

Into the Spider-verse left fans craving more from Gwen Stacey and Penni Parker, two of the alternate universe Spider-People. Expect them to lead the pack, along with some other female heroes like Spider-Woman, in this spinoff film.

Shang-Chi (TBD)

Universe: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios has fast-tracked a movie based on the character Shang-Chi. He would be Marvel’s first Asian superhero to get a solo film. Marvel has tapped two up-and coming filmmakers for the project. Screenwriter Dave Callaham, who also wrote the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 will write. Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Cretton will direct. Executives likely hope that Shang-Chi can make as big of a cultural impact as Black Panther did.

Venom 2 (TBD)

Universe: Spiderverse

Even though Sony and Disney teamed up to release Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, Sony is independently producing a series of films based on characters from the Spider-Man comic books in a separate universe. Venom was the first.

Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock, a man who has been infected by an alien symbiote called Venom. Spidey isn’t even mentioned in the film. Venom turns into something of an anti-hero in the movie, battling the villain, Riot. A mid-credits teaser suggests that Venom will probably get a sequel with Woody Harrelson playing a baddie named Carnage. Despite its lukewarm critical reception, the first movie was a massive hit at the box office.

Morbius (TBD)

Universe: Spiderverse

Jared Leto, who already has played the Joker for a DC Comics movie, is joining ranks with Sony to play a Spider-Man villain. The movie will center on the vampiric character Morbius and be directed by Daniel Espinosa (Safe House, Life).

Silver and Black (TBD)

Universe: Spiderverse

Despite reports that Sony had scrapped this movie, or even divided it into two different solo movies for Silver Sable and Black Cat, a producer of Venom recently said that the movie was still a-go, but that the writers are revamping the script.

Sony recruited Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights) to make the movie about Silver Sable and Black Cat. It’s unclear if she’s still attached to the project. Plot details are scarce, but Silver Sable, the head of an elite squad, will likely be hunting down the talented burglar Black Cat — until they join forces. Prince-Bythewood has cited buddy movies like Thelma & Louise as her inspiration for the film.

Logan Spinoff (TBD)

Universe: X-Men

Logan surprised just about everyone: The dark and poignant superhero movie set in 2029 earned critical praise and an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay. It’s no wonder, then, that Fox is working on a script that would center on Laura, the little girl Logan shepherds across the country in that movie.

Laura could essentially pick up Wolverine’s mantle in future films. She and the other young mutants who are the victim of experimentation in Logan could represent a new, much more diverse future for the X-Men and superhero movies in general.

Ms. Marvel (TBD)

Universe: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Fan favorite Ms. Marvel—Marvel’s first Muslim superhero—is making her way to the big screen, according to Marvel head Feige. Kamala Khan, a shapeshifting teenager inspired to fight crime by Captain Marvel, made her debut in the comic books in 2014.

Though Feige didn’t confirm how or when Ms. Marvel will make her debut, a solo movie about a female, Muslim-American superhero would be a massive step forward in the still very white, very white Marvel universe. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel could likely play a mentor role in Ms. Marvel’s movie, much like Iron Man dropped in on Spider-Man in Homecoming.

Write to Eliana Dockterman at eliana.dockterman@time.com.