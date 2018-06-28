Writer and civil rights activist Shaun King Getty Images (2)

King first rose to prominence alongside the Black Lives Matter movement after using Twitter to share details about the death of Michael Brown, the 18-year-old who was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014. At the time, King, a former pastor turned journalist and activist, had 100,000 followers; now he counts more than a million. But his mission remains the same: to raise awareness about the plight of marginalized communities—even as critics liken his methods to mob justice. “How people feel about me doesn’t affect the work that I do,” King says. “I care about the people and causes I’m fighting for.” In the past year, King amplified stories about racism at Starbucks and the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., as well as one about a police officer’s sexually assaulting a Texas woman during a traffic stop that proved to be false. More recently, he asked his followers to identify a white man recorded on video screaming and threatening to call ICE on Spanish-speaking workers at a New York restaurant. Within hours, the case made national headlines and the man’s name was trending on Twitter. “Hey Aaron Schlossberg, You are now famous,” King tweeted. “You will be known for your overt bigotry and harassment for a very long time.” —Cady Lang